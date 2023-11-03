DJ One Heritage Group plc: Posting of Accounts and Notice of AGM

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) One Heritage Group plc: Posting of Accounts and Notice of AGM 03-Nov-2023 / 13:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 November 2023 ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC (the "Company" or "One Heritage") Posting of Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, is pleased to announce that that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2023 and Notice of AGM has been posted to shareholders today and is available in full to download from the Company's website (www.oneheritageplc.com). The AGM will be held at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London, EC3V 0HR on Thursday 30th November 2023 at 10.00am. Contacts One Heritage Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com Anthony Unsworth Chief Financial Officer Email: anthony.unsworth@one-heritage.com Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR) Charles Goodwin/Annabelle Wills/Bessie Elliot Email: oneheritage@yellowjerseypr.com Tel: +44 (0)203 004 9512 About One Heritage Group One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living. The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG. For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: NOA TIDM: OHG LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 282712 EQS News ID: 1764947 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

