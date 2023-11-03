Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2023) - Rome Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RMR) (FSE: 33R) ("Rome" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for the remaining 6 holes from the recently completed drilling program at its Mont Agoma Prospect within the Bisie North Tin Project ("BNTP"). The BTNP is situated in the Walikale District of the North Kivu Province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo ("DRC").

Final Assay Results from Drilling at the Mont Agoma Prospect

High grade copper (" Cu "), zinc (" Zn "), silver (" Ag ") and tin (" Sn ") mineralisation, the latter expected at deeper levels, is open on strike in both directions and at depth.

Drilling covered ~300m of a high-grade tin in soil anomaly covering a strike length of 1,000m (>80ppm Sn; max 0.2% Sn).

Best tin intersections within upper mineralised levels included: 16m at 0.43% Sn from 87m including 5m at 0.88% Sn from 96m in MADD007 9.6m at 0.38% Sn from 42.4m including 2m at 1.33% Sn from 46m in MADD009 (southernmost hole) 15.5m at 0.21% Sn from 73.5m in MADDO14

Best copper, silver and zinc intersections included: 15m at 2.72% Cu including 4.5m at 11.4% Cu from 115m in MADD014 25m at 1.96% Cu from 167m including 16m at 2.56% Cu from 174m in MADD015A 15.15m at 57.74g/t Ag from 143.85m in MADD010A (100g/t Ag top cut) 4.5m at 70.75g/t Ag from 178m in MADD015A (100g/t Ag top cut) 33m at 9.2% Zn from 150m in MADD007 52m at 5.14% Zn from 110m in MADD015A

The polymetallic nature of mineralisation demonstrates that all mineralisation intersected to date is within the upper levels of the mineralised system typical of upward hydrothermal fluid migration from a cooling granitic source - tin precipitates at high temperatures closer to the source while base and precious metals precipitate at lower temperatures away from the source.

All results to date will be incorporated into a 3D model to identify the best area to target tin mineralisation at depth.

CEO and President Mark Gasson commented: "We are extremely excited about having two highly significant prospects to follow up with future drilling at our Bisie North Project. With the recent discovery at Kalayi and our understanding of the model for mineralisation at Mont Agoma, we believe that we are well equipped to commence resource drilling at Kalayi and to test the potential for tin mineralisation at deeper levels at Mont Agoma. We are confident of being close to the optimum depth for tin mineralisation at Mont Agoma as our deepest holes have intersected anomalous tin over widths of 15 to 25m which are associated with high grade copper and silver mineralisation. We believe the Mont Agoma target is analogous to the San Rafael tin mine in Peru, which commenced as a copper and base metal mine at surface and gradually transgressed through a copper and tin transition zone, and today is one of the world's highest grade producing tin mines. More impressive are our surface footprints from soil sampling of more than 2km at Kalayi and more than 1km at Mont Agoma, on which we are following up with trenching and infill soil sampling.'

'Our technical team, which discovered and drilled out the maiden mineral resource at neighbouring Alphamin's Mpama North tin mine, is seeing many similarities in structural controls and mineralisation at both the Kalayi and Mont Agoma target areas.'

Discussion of Results at the Mont Agoma Prospect

Assay results have been received for 6 additional holes at Mont Agoma as summarised in Table 1.





Figure 1: Diamond Drill Hole Collar Positions and Tin and Copper Intersections on the Mont Agoma Tin in Soil Anomaly.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9037/186134_97a449a42462588c_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Section 1 Across MADD002, MADD007, MADD005 and MADD010A and MADD015A showing Multiple Tin and Base Metal Mineralised Structures which cover more than 200m Width and remain Open at Depth.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9037/186134_97a449a42462588c_002full.jpg

Drilling has covered circa 300m of strike with MADD009 reporting 9.6m at 0.38% Sn from 42.4m including 2m at 1.33% Sn from 46m in the southernmost drill hole confirming the model that tin mineralisation potentially improves in grade and width towards the south and at depth considering the intersection was at a relatively shallow depth. The intersection was within a broader 50m zone with anomalous tin throughout.

Several shallow tin intersections were reported from the eastern tin zone at Mont Agoma during the drilling campaign and will be targeted at deeper levels especially in the south together with the continuation of the copper/tin zone. These included 11.25m at 0.51% Sn from 5.75m in hole MADD004, 16m at 0.43% Sn from 87m including 5m at 0.88% Sn from 96m in MADD007, 12m at 0.31% Sn from 29m including 1.75m at 1.14% Sn from 31.75m in MADD005 and 9.6m at 0.38% Sn from 42.4m including 2m at 1.33% Sn from 46m in MADD009.

Strong copper mineralisation was intersected in all holes north of hole MADD009 which only intersected tin mineralisation. Significant intersections included 15m at 2.72% Cu including 4.5m at 11,4% Cu from 115m in MADD014 and 25m at 1.96% Cu from 167m including 16m at 2.56% Cu from 174m in MADD015A in addition to 41m at 3.52% Cu from 139m including 13.15m at 7.8% Cu from 143.85m from MADD010A announced August 23, 2023. The tin/copper zone was intersected at shallow levels in hole MADD008 and included 8.45m at 1.09% Cu from 34.55m within a broader 50m wide zone anomalous in copper. Copper is typically leached at shallow levels in all holes drilled to date suggesting high grade copper mineralisation is open to the north and at depth. The tin/copper zone is also strongly associated with silver mineralisation with best intersections including 15.15m at 57.74g/t Ag from 143.85m in MADD010A and 4.5m at 70.75g/t Ag from 178m in MADD015A. A top cut of 100g/t Ag was applied to the silver results due to limitations in the method of analysis used in the laboratory.

Zinc mineralisation was intersected in two zones, a western zone of more than 100m thickness and a central eastern zone which reported 33m at 9.2% Zn from 150m in MADD007 and 52m at 5.14% Zn from 110m in MADD015A. The northernmost hole, MADD008 reported a best intercept of 27.15m at 6.25% Zn from 154.35m within a broader 80m wide zone of zinc mineralisation suggesting zinc mineralisation remains open to the north.

The Company is in process of incorporating all results into a 3D geological model which will assist in defining the optimum drill targets in the next drilling campaign expected to commence during the quarter. The main focus of future drilling will be on the identification of significant tin mineralisation at deeper levels and to the south given the Company's current understanding of the style of mineralisation at Mont Agoma.

Infill Soil Sampling at the Kalayi Prospect

The infill soil sampling programme has better defined the tin in soil anomaly over 750m (>80ppm Sn) which will be the initial focus of mineral resource drilling at Kalayi. A series of trenches are currently being manually excavated as shown in Figure 3 to better define the surface position of all mineralised structures prior to the planned resource drilling programme expected to commence during the quarter.





Figure 3: Tin in Soil Results, Artisanal Workings and Planned Trenches on Topography (Contours).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9037/186134_97a449a42462588c_003full.jpg

QP Statement

Dr. Deon Vermaakt is a consultant of Rome Resources Ltd and qualified geologist and is a registered Professional Natural Scientist (Geological Science) with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP Reg. No. 400074/03). Dr. Vermaakt is a qualified person (QP) under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Dr. Vermaak reviews all sampling procedures and results of QAQC samples, which are inserted at regular intervals throughout the sample submissions on an on-going basis. To date, a total of 96 QAQC control samples were inserted into the sample stream, consisting of 30 pulp duplicates, 36 Blanks and 30 CRM's. Apart from 3, the rest of QAQC samples returned satisfactory and acceptable values. The three problematic QAQC samples are currently being investigated but not considered material.

About Rome Resources

Rome Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that has entered into two option agreements and a binding term sheet to acquire direct and indirect interests in two contiguous properties situated in the Walikale District of the North Kivu Province in eastern DRC, which are collectively referred to as the "Bisie North Tin Project." Rome has completed an initial phase of drilling on the project where it is responsible to fund exploration up to the completion of a definitive feasibility study.

Table 1: Significant Mineral Intercepts at the Mont Agoma Prospects (0.1% cut-off grade for Sn, 0.5% cut-off grade for Zn & Cu, 20g/t bottom cut-off grade and 100g/t top cut-off grade for Ag; 3m maximum internal waste)

BHID From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Sn% Cu% Ag

(ppm) Zn% Pb% MADD007 68,00 73,00 5,00 0,18 84,00 88,00 4,00 1,13 87,00 103,00 16,00 0,43 148,50 167,00 18,50 1,50 150,00 183,00 33,00 9,20 153,00 169,00 16,00 1,00 181,50 187,00 5,00 0,20 MADD008 34,55 43,00 8,45 1,09 58,00 87,00 29,00 0,78 104,10 136,50 32,40 3,05 104,85 106,50 1,65 0,32 125,00 128,65 3,65 0,15 140,00 146,00 6,00 1,40 154,35 181,50 27,15 6,25 MADD009 4,00 9,00 5,00 0,15 22,00 25,95 3,95 0,14 42,40 52,00 9,60 0,38 Including 46,00 48,00 2,00 1,33 58,00 64,00 6,00 0,10 MADD010A** 143,85 158,00 14,15 57,74 MADD013 19,00 37,00 18,00 1,27 MADD014 39,25 43,00 3,75 0,10 51,00 55,00 4,00 0,22 73,50 89,00 15,50 0,21 81,00 89,50 8,50 6,70 82,50 95,00 12,50 3,40 85,50 93,00 7,50 1,44 115,00 130,00 15,00 2,72 Including 115,00 119,50 4,50 11,40 115,00 124,00 9,00 44,61 118,00 133,00 15,00 1,60 150,00 161,00 11,00 0,99 MADD015A 99,00 102,00 3,00 4,67 110,00 162,00 52,00 5,14 111,00 121,00 10,00 1,20 112,00 115,00 3,00 0,28 154,00 159,00 5,00 1,02 167,00 192,00 25,00 1,96 Including 174,00 190,00 16,00 2,56 169,00 175,00 6,00 0,10 178,00 182,50 4,50 70,75 180,15 183,50 3,35 0,30 186,00 194,25 8,25 0,97 187,00 191,00 4,00 55,60

** Ag not included in the results table announced August 23, 2023

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/186134