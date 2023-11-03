Newswire, Leader in Press Release Distribution, Offers Seven Press Release Writing Tips

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2023 / For nearly 15 years, Newswire has continued to help companies around the globe harness the power of press release distribution to generate positive results for their businesses.

These results range from a boost in brand awareness to an increase in sales and much more in between.

As an industry leader, Newswire's press release distribution services go beyond distribution.

In fact, Newswire touts a comprehensive suite of services that include:

Press Release Distribution

Press Release Optimizer (PRO)

Media Database

Media Monitoring

Analytics

Newsrooms

"There's no doubt the distribution channels you use to share your news matter, but the foundational piece of successful press release distribution lies in the content," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct.

To help companies make the most of their press release campaigns, Newswire offers seven writing tips to consider:

Set a goal

Write for the target audience

Gather facts and statistics

Use the proper press release format

Create an outline

Include quotes

Build a boilerplate

In July, Newswire launched AImee, its AI Writing Assistant and Recommendation Engine, to help marketing professionals make the most of their press release distribution efforts.

Newswire customers have complimentary access to AImee who will either write the press release from scratch or help optimize written content.

About Newswire

Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with the Press Release Optimizer, which consists of press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and online media rooms that power the Media Advantage: greater brand awareness through earned media, increased online visibility through content strategy and planning as well as greater SEO recognition.

Through its disruptive Press Release Optimizer, relentless commitment to customer satisfaction, and passion for customer performance, Newswire is automating media and marketing communications for large and small businesses seeking to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time for the right purpose.

To learn more about Newswire and its Press Release Optimizer, visit Newswire.com and discover why our customers have named us #1 for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use for four years in a row. For more information, visit https://www.newswire.com.

Newswire is a wholly owned subsidiary of Issuer Direct, a leading communications and compliance company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

