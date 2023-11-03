Anzeige
Freitag, 03.11.2023
Aktuell! Forscher verkünden bahnbrechende Entdeckung!
WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037
ACCESSWIRE
03.11.2023 | 15:14
Albertsons Companies' ACME Stores Celebrated Italian-American Heritage Month

MALVERN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2023 / Albertsons Companies

Celebrating Italian-American Heritage Month with @ACME in Jersey and South Philadelphia was a true delight! They hosted in-store celebrations with some memorable moments like cooking demonstrations from Chef Massimo Gaffo, hot and fresh samples and meal solutions throughout, free caricature portraits, prizes and raffles, and live music from none other than the South Philly String Band who had shoppers dancing in the aisles. What a win for these surrounding communities!

See original post on Instagram and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/799306/albertsons-companies-acme-stores-celebrated-italian-american-heritage-month

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
