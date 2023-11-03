Video Surveillance Market size worth $ 157.07 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 12.91% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Video Surveillance Market Size By System, By Offering, By Vertical, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Video Surveillance Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Video Surveillance Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.91% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 52.65 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 157.07 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Empowering Businesses: Video Surveillance Market Set to Redefine Security Landscape

In an era where security is paramount, the global Video Surveillance Market is emerging as a transformative force, reshaping the way businesses protect their assets. Today, we are thrilled to announce key insights into this dynamic market, offering businesses unparalleled opportunities to bolster their security strategies.

The Video Surveillance Market, a digitized system designed for diverse environments, is at the forefront of a security revolution. This sophisticated technology, capable of extracting, compressing, storing, and monitoring images and videos, is evolving businesses' approach to security. With applications ranging from remote video monitoring to traffic surveillance, this market is driving innovations that cater to the ever-expanding needs of businesses across industries.

Industry Applications and Real-time Monitoring

In commercial landscapes, Video Surveillance Market, particularly closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems, serves as a cornerstone in real-time asset monitoring. These systems empower businesses to identify vulnerabilities, enabling strategic security planning based on meticulous video data analysis. High-definition cameras equipped with facial recognition technology play a pivotal role in deterring thefts and burglaries, making them indispensable tools in the hands of businesses striving for enhanced security.

Navigating Challenges, Exploring Opportunities

While challenges such as standardization concerns and initial costs persist, the Video Surveillance Market is poised for significant growth. Government initiatives aimed at bolstering public safety are creating lucrative avenues for market expansion. Rising demands for security observation products, driven by escalating criminal activities, are fueling market growth, making this an opportune time for businesses to invest in cutting-edge surveillance technologies.

Asia Pacific: A Thriving Hub for Innovation

Amidst this transformative landscape, the Asia Pacific region emerges as a thriving hub for Video Surveillance Market innovations. Ongoing investments in smart city development coupled with rising security threats in countries like China, Japan, and India underscore the region's potential. Industry leaders are focusing their efforts on this dynamic market, aiming to harness its exponential growth and pave the way for future advancements.

Exploring Industry Key Players

The global Video Surveillance Market is shaped by industry pioneers who are redefining the norms of security technologies. Companies such as Hikvision (China), Dahua (China), Axis Communications (Sweden), Bosch Security Systems (Germany), FLIR (US), Avigilon (Canada), Hanwha Techwin (South Korea), Honeywell Security Group (US), Infinova (US), Pelco (US) are setting new standards through innovation and collaboration. Their contributions are instrumental in propelling the industry toward unparalleled security and innovation.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Video Surveillance Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Video Surveillance Market into System, Offering, Vertical, And Geography.

Video Surveillance Market, by System Analog Video Surveillance Systems IP Video Surveillance Systems

Video Surveillance Market, by Offering Hardware Software Video Surveillance-as-a-Service Installation and Maintenance Services

Video Surveillance Market, by Vertical Commercial Infrastructure Military & Defense Residential Public Facility Industrial

Video Surveillance Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



