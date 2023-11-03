The US Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has confirmed Longi's achievement of a world record-breaking efficiency rating of 33.9% for a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell.Longi said this week that it has achieved a power conversion efficiency of 33.9% for a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell. The company said that NREL has confirmed the results, which represent a world record for this cell typology. The previous record was held by Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), which achieved a 33.7% efficiency for a device with ...

