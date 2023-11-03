Vistage Organization Recognizes Eagle Eye Power Solutions' Ryan Sberna With 2023 Impact Award

Milwaukee-Based Critical Power Solutions Company's CEO Chosen by Peers for Excellence in Leadership

MEQUON, WI / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2023 / Ryan Sberna has been named the recipient of a 2023 Impact Award by Vistage, the world's largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for small and midsize businesses. The Impact Award recognizes the remarkable development and achievement of trailblazing leaders. From business growth to leadership development, dedicated leaders reach significant heights within their first years as Vistage members, with lasting impact on their company, peers, and community.

Sberna is President and CEO of Eagle Eye Power Solutions, LLC, the global leader in combining critical DC power education, solutions, and services to a range of domestic and international customers across the utility, telecommunications, and data center industries. Having organically grown this startup business over the last 14 years, Sberna's Eagle Eye now employs over 35 people in multiple locations, with revenue increasing by more than 150% over the last two years alone. With plans to diversify and invest in emerging markets, such as Renewables and Energy Storage, Eagle Eye is poised for continued and steady growth for the foreseeable future.

"Meeting with other local CEOs for the past few years has made a huge impact on my ability to navigate the growth of our business. There's no substitute for the insights that can be shared amongst peers across multiple industries who are often going through very similar things as you are. Often, others have already gone through some of the same growth challenges, so then they can share exactly what they experienced, what worked, and what didn't. This type of collaboration has made Vistage instrumental in my journey and progress," said Sberna.

"Ryan is well-deserving of this award. Even though he is one of the younger members, he is one of the most respected members of the group. He always leans into every meeting and one-to-one with everything he has to offer. He always has great insights and perspectives for his fellow members. He cares deeply about their issues and opportunities and avails himself outside the meetings for his fellow members. I am so proud of Ryan and his accomplishments in both his personal and professional life. His hard work and values are exactly what a Chair looks for in a member. Keep growing, Ryan!" said Vistage Chair, Mervyn Byrd.

Headquartered in Mequon, WI, Eagle Eye Power Solutions is the global leader in combining world-class training, cutting-edge innovation, and industry-leading services to deliver complete critical DC power solutions. With a team of specialists possessing decades of experience to draw from, Eagle Eye works with utilities and other critical power customers to increase reliability, decrease costs, and meet compliance.

