Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 03
[03.11.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
03.11.23
IE000LZC9NM0
7,315,491.00
USD
0
42,785,255.22
5.8486
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
03.11.23
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,034,940.00
EUR
0
16,097,707.22
5.3041
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
03.11.23
IE000GETKIK8
4,635,921.00
GBP
0
36,476,562.10
7.8682
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
03.11.23
IE000XIITCN5
824,976.00
GBP
0
5,874,996.76
7.1214