03.11.2023
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 03

[03.11.23]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

03.11.23

IE000LZC9NM0

7,315,491.00

USD

0

42,785,255.22

5.8486

Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

03.11.23

IE000DOZYQJ7

3,034,940.00

EUR

0

16,097,707.22

5.3041

Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

03.11.23

IE000GETKIK8

4,635,921.00

GBP

0

36,476,562.10

7.8682

Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

03.11.23

IE000XIITCN5

824,976.00

GBP

0

5,874,996.76

7.1214


