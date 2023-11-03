The summit shines the light on the latest healthy aging research about mitochondria, the cell's powerhouse, and Urolithin A, a potent postbiotic

On November 7th, the first global Urolithin A Scientific Summit, brought to the world stage by Timeline, is set to present paradigm-shifting research in the field of longevity. Led by experts in the scientific community, the virtual summit, open to the general public, practitioners, and scientists, will highlight the latest research in aging, particularly focusing on Urolithin A-a breakthrough postbiotic natural molecule with a meaningful impact on health.

The summit will explore the latest science around Urolithin A, featuring an impressive lineup of distinguished researchers and clinicians including, Prof. Johan Auwerx, MD PhD (Swiss Federal Technology Institute EPFL); Prof. Brian Kennedy, PhD (National University of Singapore); Prof. Eric Verdin, MD PhD (President of the Buck Institute for Research on Aging); Prof. Coleen Murphy, PhD (Princeton University); Prof. Navindra Seeram, PhD (University of Rhode Island); Dr. Dominic Denk, MD (Goethe-University Hospital Frankfurt); Dr. Nicola Vannini (University of Lausanne/Ludvig Cancer Institute), Prof. Evandro Fang, PhD (Oslo University) and many more.

Urolithin A stands at the forefront of healthy aging with its unique potential to target several of the most important hallmarks of aging. Timeline has invested over 15 years of pioneering work in longevity research that has been instrumental in making this molecule accessible to people as a safe and effective health product. The daylong event will feature topics grounded in science and rooted in mitochondrial health, like:

Mitophagy, Biological Aging, Natural Origins of Urolithin A

Insulin Sensitivity, Metabolic Disease, Diabetic Kidney Disease

Brain Aging Alzheimer's, Immune System, Antitumor Immunity

Skin Health, Longevity Interventions, Heart Health and Athletic Performance and Recovery

"We are thrilled to inaugurate this groundbreaking summit, uniting brilliant minds to explore Urolithin A's potential and further innovations that can promote healthspan" said Chris Rinsch, Ph.D., President and Co-founder of Timeline. "Timeline has always been at the cutting edge and this event marks a significant milestone in our journey of raising the bar in longevity, nutrition and skin health science."

Learn more about the all-day virtual summit and register at https://www.timelinenutrition.com/promotions/1st-urolithin-a-summit

About Timeline

Timeline® is brand of Amazentis, a pioneering health science company committed to revolutionizing the longevity industry with its groundbreaking, clinically proven, proprietary ingredient Mitopure® (Urolithin A). With a strong foundation in bioscience research, Timeline® seeks to push the boundaries of human healthspan, contributing to a future where everyone can live longer, healthier lives. For more information, visit www.timelinenutrition.com

