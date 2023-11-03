RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter Key Highlights:

Consolidated revenue of $2.59 billion

Net loss per common share of $(0.08) and adjusted net income per common share of $0.44

$188 million in total debt pay down and $117 million reduction in net debt

" Our performance in the third quarter is another strong indication that our business strategy and execution are working, and that we are beginning to realize the benefits of the Operating Model Realignment Program. Patient Direct continues to outperform the market, demonstrating the enduring strength of our go-to-market strategies and service offerings. Our Medical Distribution division again produced mid-single digit growth and continues to win new business. While the volatility of demand and pricing for PPE appears to be diminishing, we remain cautious on the long-term trajectory. The Operating Model Realignment Program not only continued to deliver economic benefits, but also enabled us to reassess how we do business every day. We are well on our way to achieving the objectives established when we launched this initiative in the first quarter," said Edward A. Pesicka, President & Chief Executive Officer of Owens & Minor.

Pesicka continued, " Building on the progress we made in the first half of the year, the work we've done in the third quarter resulted in significant cash flow, enabling us to further reduce debt and increase our financial flexibility. We continue to align our balance sheet with our corporate strategy to support further investment in high growth categories and technology."

Financial Summary (1) ($ in millions, except per share data) 3Q23 3Q22 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Revenue $2,592 $2,497 $7,678 $7,404 Operating income, GAAP $23.8 $60.2 $44.5 $196.4 Adj. Operating Income, Non-GAAP $84.2 $83.4 $193.9 $301.9 Net (loss) income, GAAP $(6.4) $12.5 $(59.1) $80.4 Adj. Net Income, Non-GAAP $34.1 $31.4 $51.9 $162.5 Adj. EBITDA, Non-GAAP $134.7 $127.5 $356.2 $413.4 Net (loss) income per common share, GAAP $(0.08) $0.16 $(0.78) $1.05 Adj. Net Income per share, Non-GAAP $0.44 $0.41 $0.67 $2.13

(1) Reconciliations of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release and their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below.

Results and Business Highlights

Consolidated revenue of $2.59 billion in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 3.8% as compared to the third quarter of 2022 Patient Direct revenue of $648 million, up 9.1% compared to the third quarter of 2022 Products & Healthcare Services revenue of $1.94 billion, up 2% versus the prior year period with growth in the Medical Distribution division of 5% partially offset by a decline in Global Products

Third quarter 2023 operating income of $24 million and Adjusted Operating Income of $84 million Adjusted Operating Income essentially flat with the third quarter of 2022 Both Patient Direct and Products & Healthcare Services delivered increases in Segment Income sequentially from the second quarter to the third quarter of 2023

Generated $157 million of operating cash flow in the third quarter, and $629 million year to date Driven by strong working capital improvement and profitability

Favorable resolution of the FDA review of facial protection products, clearing the resumption of sales of Halyard face masks and respirators

2023 Financial Outlook

The Company narrowed its outlook for 2023; summarized below:

Revenue for 2023 to be in a range of $10.3 billion to $10.4 billion

Adjusted EBITDA for 2023 to be in a range of $535 million to $555 million

Adjusted EPS for 2023 to be in a range of $1.30 to $1.40

The Company's outlook for 2023 contains assumptions, including current expectations regarding the impact of general economic conditions, including inflation, and the continuation of pressure on pricing and demand in our Products & Healthcare Services segment. Key assumptions supporting the Company's 2023 financial guidance include:

Adjusted operating income benefit of at least $30 million from the Operating Model Realignment Program

Gross margin rate of ~20.5%

Interest expense of $157 to $160 million

Adjusted effective tax rate of 27% to 28%

Diluted weighted average shares of ~77.5 million

Capital expenditures of $200 to $220 million

Stable commodity prices

FX rates as of 9/30/2023

Although the Company does provide guidance for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS (which are non-GAAP financial measures), it is not able to forecast the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. Certain elements of the composition of the GAAP amounts are not predictable, making it impracticable for the Company to forecast. Such elements include, but are not limited to, restructuring and acquisition charges, which could have a significant and unpredictable impact on our GAAP results. As a result, no GAAP guidance or reconciliation of the Company's adjusted EBITDA guidance or adjusted EPS guidance is provided. The outlook is based on certain assumptions that are subject to the risk factors discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC.

Safe Harbor

This release is intended to be disclosure through methods reasonably designed to provide broad, non-exclusionary distribution to the public in compliance with the SEC's Fair Disclosure Regulation. This release contains certain 'forward-looking' statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, the statements in this release regarding our future prospects and performance, including our expectations with respect to our 2023 financial performance, our Operating Model Realignment Program and other cost-saving initiatives, future indebtedness and growth, industry trends, as well as statements related to our expectations regarding the performance of its business, including the results of our Operating Model Realignment Program and our ability to address macro and market conditions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from those projected or contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Investors should refer to Owens & Minor's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC including the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed with or furnished to the SEC, for a discussion of certain known risk factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from its current estimates. These filings are available at www.owens-minor.com. Given these risks and uncertainties, Owens & Minor can give no assurance that any forward-looking statements will, in fact, transpire and, therefore, cautions investors not to place undue reliance on them. Owens & Minor specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Owens & Minor, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 Net revenue $ 2,591,742 $ 2,497,401 Cost of goods sold 2,053,244 1,984,122 Gross margin 538,498 513,279 Distribution, selling and administrative expenses 452,583 430,957 Acquisition-related charges and intangible amortization 30,217 21,217 Exit and realignment charges 30,180 1,983 Other operating expense (income), net 1,677 (1,125 ) Operating income 23,841 60,247 Interest expense, net 38,127 39,869 Other (income) expense, net (3,302 ) 783 (Loss) income before income taxes (10,984 ) 19,595 Income tax (benefit) provision (4,558 ) 7,098 Net (loss) income $ (6,426 ) $ 12,497 Net (loss) income per common share: Basic $ (0.08 ) $ 0.17 Diluted $ (0.08 ) $ 0.16

Owens & Minor, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Net revenue $ 7,677,817 $ 7,404,368 Cost of goods sold 6,122,579 5,985,136 Gross margin 1,555,238 1,419,232 Distribution, selling and administrative expenses 1,356,334 1,122,353 Acquisition-related charges and intangible amortization 74,609 100,628 Exit and realignment charges 74,817 4,879 Other operating expense (income), net 4,991 (5,020 ) Operating income 44,487 196,392 Interest expense, net 121,053 87,727 Other (income) expense, net (843 ) 2,347 (Loss) income before income taxes (75,723 ) 106,318 Income tax (benefit) provision (16,638 ) 25,937 Net (loss) income $ (59,085 ) $ 80,381 Net (loss) income per common share: Basic $ (0.78 ) $ 1.08 Diluted $ (0.78 ) $ 1.05

Owens & Minor, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 215,191 $ 69,467 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $9,196 and $9,063 682,682 763,497 Merchandise inventories 1,084,350 1,333,585 Other current assets 148,046 128,636 Total current assets 2,130,269 2,295,185 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $532,399 and $450,286 540,419 578,269 Operating lease assets 300,264 280,665 Goodwill 1,635,010 1,636,705 Intangible assets, net 381,557 445,042 Other assets, net 136,544 150,417 Total assets $ 5,124,063 $ 5,386,283 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,182,408 $ 1,147,414 Accrued payroll and related liabilities 106,194 93,296 Other current liabilities 443,579 325,756 Total current liabilities 1,732,181 1,566,466 Long-term debt, excluding current portion 2,113,602 2,482,968 Operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion of $85,149 and $76,805 225,208 215,469 Deferred income taxes 45,616 60,833 Other liabilities 120,596 114,943 Total liabilities 4,237,203 4,440,679 Total equity 886,860 945,604 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,124,063 $ 5,386,283

Owens & Minor, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (6,426 ) $ 12,497 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 73,652 58,151 Share-based compensation expense 5,742 4,555 Provision for losses on accounts receivable 413 777 Gain on extinguishment of debt (5,222 ) - Deferred income tax (benefit) provision (9,557 ) 1,390 Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets and lease liabilities 1,560 316 Gain on sale and dispositions of property and equipment (7,899 ) (17,228 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (13,006 ) (8,858 ) Merchandise inventories 81,406 17,615 Accounts payable (5,821 ) 18,075 Net change in other assets and liabilities 39,913 (21,478 ) Other, net 2,680 2,709 Cash provided by operating activities 157,435 68,521 Investing activities: Additions to property and equipment (47,728 ) (47,039 ) Additions to computer software (2,860 ) (2,410 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 17,916 23,874 Other, net - (831 ) Cash used for investing activities (32,672 ) (26,406 ) Financing activities: Borrowings under amended Receivables Financing Agreement 127,800 349,900 Repayments under amended Receivables Financing Agreement (127,800 ) (367,900 ) Repayments of debt (191,888 ) (1,500 ) Financing costs paid - (1,123 ) Other, net 8,893 575 Cash used for financing activities (182,995 ) (20,048 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (711 ) (1,888 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (58,943 ) 20,179 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 309,103 73,029 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period(1) $ 250,160 $ 93,208 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Income taxes paid, net $ 3,708 $ 7,786 Interest paid $ 22,454 $ 29,472 Noncash investing activity: - Unpaid purchases of property and equipment and computer software at end of period $ 60,870 $ 63,158

(1) Restricted cash, as of September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023 was $35.0 million and $22.8 million, includes amounts held in an escrow account as required by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in conjunction with the Bundled Payments for Care Improvement (BPCI) initiatives related to wind-down costs of Fusion5. Restricted cash as of September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023 also includes $18.6 million and $6.4 million of restricted cash deposits received under the Master Receivables Purchase Agreement to be remitted to a third-party financial institution.

Owens & Minor, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (59,085 ) $ 80,381 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 216,640 155,438 Share-based compensation expense 17,417 15,765 (Benefit) provision for losses on accounts receivable (487 ) 5,289 Gain on extinguishment of debt (4,379 ) - Deferred income tax (benefit) provision (16,315 ) 2,991 Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets and lease liabilities (1,517 ) 922 Gain on sale and dispositions of property and equipment (26,462 ) (17,002 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 77,197 7,417 Merchandise inventories 247,057 (6,823 ) Accounts payable 46,338 30,424 Net change in other assets and liabilities 122,867 (45,423 ) Other, net 9,674 8,666 Cash provided by operating activities 628,945 238,045 Investing activities: Acquisition, net of cash acquired - (1,684,607 ) Additions to property and equipment (140,478 ) (109,275 ) Additions to computer software (11,089 ) (5,873 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 53,645 29,720 Other, net (418 ) (1,670 ) Cash used for investing activities (98,340 ) (1,771,705 ) Financing activities: Borrowings under amended Receivables Financing Agreement 476,000 697,700 Repayments under amended Receivables Financing Agreement (572,000 ) (770,700 ) Repayments of debt (270,189 ) (3,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt - 1,691,000 Borrowings under revolving credit facility, net and Receivables Financing Agreement - 30,000 Financing costs paid - (42,602 ) Other, net 74 (41,813 ) Cash (used for) provided by financing activities (366,115 ) 1,560,585 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (515 ) (5,752 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 163,975 21,173 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 86,185 72,035 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period(1) $ 250,160 $ 93,208 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Income taxes (received) paid, net $ (6,798 ) $ 33,568 Interest paid $ 101,079 $ 61,889 Noncash investing activity: Unpaid purchases of property and equipment and computer software at end of period $ 60,870 $ 63,158

(1) Restricted cash, as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 was $35.0 million and $16.7 million, includes amounts held in an escrow account as required by the CMS in conjunction with the BPCI initiatives related to wind-down costs of Fusion5. Restricted cash as of September 30, 2023 also includes $18.6 million of restricted cash deposits received under the Master Receivables Purchase Agreement to be remitted to a third-party financial institution.

Owens & Minor, Inc. Summary Segment Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 % of % of consolidated consolidated Amount net revenue Amount net revenue Net revenue: Products & Healthcare Services $ 1,943,467 74.99 % $ 1,903,356 76.21 % Patient Direct 648,275 25.01 % 594,045 23.79 % Consolidated net revenue $ 2,591,742 100.00 % $ 2,497,401 100.00 % % of segment % of segment Operating income: net revenue net revenue Products & Healthcare Services $ 19,803 1.02 % $ 23,781 1.25 % Patient Direct 64,435 9.94 % 59,666 10.04 % Acquisition-related charges and intangible amortization (30,217 ) (21,217 ) Exit and realignment charges (30,180 ) (1,983 ) Consolidated operating income $ 23,841 0.92 % $ 60,247 2.41 % Depreciation and amortization: Products & Healthcare Services $ 20,021 $ 19,121 Patient Direct 53,631 39,030 Consolidated depreciation and amortization $ 73,652 $ 58,151 Capital expenditures: Products & Healthcare Services $ 5,023 $ 9,743 Patient Direct 45,565 39,706 Consolidated capital expenditures $ 50,588 $ 49,449

Owens & Minor, Inc. Summary Segment Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 % of % of consolidated consolidated Amount net revenue Amount net revenue Net revenue: Products & Healthcare Services $ 5,789,679 75.41 % $ 5,964,784 80.56 % Patient Direct 1,888,138 24.59 % 1,439,584 19.44 % Consolidated net revenue $ 7,677,817 100.00 % $ 7,404,368 100.00 % % of segment % of segment Operating income: net revenue net revenue Products & Healthcare Services $ 24,564 0.42 % $ 174,108 2.92 % Patient Direct 169,349 8.97 % 127,791 8.88 % Acquisition-related charges and intangible amortization (74,609 ) (100,628 ) Exit and realignment charges (74,817 ) (4,879 ) Consolidated operating income $ 44,487 0.58 % $ 196,392 2.65 % Depreciation and amortization: Products & Healthcare Services $ 57,360 $ 57,325 Patient Direct 159,280 98,113 Consolidated depreciation and amortization $ 216,640 $ 155,438 Capital expenditures: Products & Healthcare Services $ 17,957 $ 38,804 Patient Direct 133,610 76,344 Consolidated capital expenditures $ 151,567 $ 115,148

Owens & Minor, Inc. Net (Loss) Income Per Common Share (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net (loss) income $ (6,426 ) $ 12,497 $ (59,085 ) $ 80,381 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 76,203 74,905 75,691 74,376 Dilutive shares - 1,510 - 1,835 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 76,203 76,415 75,691 76,211 Net (loss) income per common share: Basic $ (0.08 ) $ 0.17 $ (0.78 ) $ 1.08 Diluted $ (0.08 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.78 ) $ 1.05

Share-based awards for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 of approximately 1.5 million and 1.6 million shares were excluded from the calculation of net loss per diluted common share as the effect would be anti-dilutive.

Owens & Minor, Inc. GAAP/Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) The following table provides a reconciliation of reported operating income, net (loss) income and net (loss) income per share to non-GAAP measures used by management. Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating income, as reported (GAAP) $ 23,841 $ 60,247 $ 44,487 $ 196,392 Acquisition-related charges and intangible amortization (1) 30,217 21,217 74,609 100,628 Exit and realignment charges (2) 30,180 1,983 74,817 4,879 Operating income, adjusted (non-GAAP) (Adjusted Operating Income) $ 84,238 $ 83,447 $ 193,913 $ 301,899 Operating income as a percent of net revenue (GAAP) 0.92 % 2.41 % 0.58 % 2.65 % Adjusted operating income as a percent of net revenue (non-GAAP) 3.25 % 3.34 % 2.53 % 4.08 % Net (loss) income, as reported (GAAP) $ (6,426 ) $ 12,497 $ (59,085 ) $ 80,381 Pre-tax adjustments: Acquisition-related charges and intangible amortization (1) 30,217 21,217 74,609 100,628 Exit and realignment charges (2) 30,180 1,983 74,817 4,879 Other (3) (4,657 ) 525 (2,685 ) 1,574 Income tax benefit on pre-tax adjustments (4) (15,180 ) (4,776 ) (35,711 ) (25,002 ) Net income, adjusted (non-GAAP) (Adjusted Net Income) $ 34,134 $ 31,446 $ 51,945 $ 162,460 Net (loss) income per common share, as reported (GAAP) $ (0.08 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.78 ) $ 1.05 After-tax adjustments: Acquisition-related charges and intangible amortization (1) 0.28 0.22 0.74 1.01 Exit and realignment charges (2) 0.28 0.02 0.74 0.05 Other (3) (0.04 ) 0.01 (0.03 ) 0.02 Net income per common share, adjusted (non-GAAP) (Adjusted EPS) $ 0.44 $ 0.41 $ 0.67 $ 2.13

Owens & Minor, Inc. GAAP/Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited), continued (dollars in thousands) The following tables provide reconciliations of net (loss) income and total debt to non-GAAP measures used by management. Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net (loss) income, as reported (GAAP) $ (6,426 ) $ 12,497 $ (59,085 ) $ 80,381 Income tax (benefit) provision (4,558 ) 7,098 (16,638 ) 25,937 Interest expense, net 38,127 39,869 121,053 87,727 Acquisition-related charges and intangible amortization (1) 30,217 21,217 74,609 100,628 Exit and realignment charges (2) 30,180 1,983 74,817 4,879 Other depreciation and amortization (5) 50,909 43,849 151,635 99,979 Stock compensation (6) 4,616 5,374 15,761 15,593 LIFO credits (7) (3,660 ) (4,957 ) (3,253 ) (3,331 ) Other (3) (4,657 ) 525 (2,685 ) 1,574 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 134,748 $ 127,455 $ 356,214 $ 413,367

September 30, 2023 Total debt, as reported (GAAP) $ 2,146,037 Cash and cash equivalents (215,191 ) Net debt (non-GAAP) $ 1,930,846

Owens & Minor, Inc.

GAAP/Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited), continued

The following items have been excluded in our non-GAAP financial measures:

(1) Acquisition-related charges and intangible amortization includes acquisition-related charges of $9.4 million and $6.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 and $11.9 million and $45.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, as well as amortization of intangible assets established during acquisition method of accounting for business combinations. Acquisition-related charges consist primarily of one-time costs related to the Apria Acquisition, including transaction costs necessary to consummate the acquisition, which consisted of investment banking advisory fees and legal fees, director and officer tail insurance expense, severance and retention bonuses, and professional fees. These amounts are highly dependent on the size and frequency of acquisitions and are being excluded to allow for a more consistent comparison with forecasted, current and historical results.

(2) During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 exit and realignment charges were $30.2 million and $74.8 million. These charges primarily related to our (1) Operating Model Realignment Program of $24.5 million and $63.9 million, including professional fees, severance and other costs to streamline functions and processes, (2) IT restructuring charges such as converting to common IT systems of $3.3 million and $6.7 million and, (3) other costs associated with strategic initiatives of $2.4 million and $4.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. Exit and realignment charges were $2.0 million and $4.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and consisted primarily of severance and other charges associated with the reorganization of our segments. These costs are not normal recurring, cash operating expenses necessary for the Company to operate its business on an ongoing basis.

(3) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 other includes gain on extinguishment of debt of $5.2 million and $4.4 million associated with the early retirement of indebtedness of $195 million and $268 million. Additionally, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, other includes interest costs and net actuarial losses related to our frozen noncontributory, unfunded retirement plan for certain retirees in the United States (U.S.).

(4) These charges have been tax effected by determining the income tax rate depending on the amount of charges incurred in different tax jurisdictions and the deductibility of those charges for income tax purposes.

(5) Other depreciation and amortization relates to property and equipment and capitalized computer software, excluding such amounts captured within exit and realignment charges or acquisition-related charges.

(6) Stock compensation includes share-based compensation expense related to our share-based compensation plans, excluding such amounts captured within exit and realignment charges or acquisition-related charges.

(7) LIFO credits includes non-cash adjustments to merchandise inventories valued at the lower of cost or market, with the approximate cost determined by the last-in, first-out (LIFO) method for distribution inventories in the U.S. within our Products & Healthcare Services segment.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In general, the measures exclude items and charges that (i) management does not believe reflect Owens & Minor, Inc.'s (the Company) core business and relate more to strategic, multi-year corporate activities; or (ii) relate to activities or actions that may have occurred over multiple or in prior periods without predictable trends. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate the Company's performance, evaluate the balance sheet, engage in financial and operational planning and determine incentive compensation.

Management provides these non-GAAP financial measures to investors as supplemental metrics to assist readers in assessing the effects of items and events on its financial and operating results and in comparing the Company's performance to that of its competitors. However, the non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered substitutes for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements set forth above should be carefully evaluated.

