CEO Comments

"We saw strong earnings per share growth in the quarter," said David Deno, CEO. "We remain focused on driving traffic and maintaining margins as we navigate the near-term sales environment. We are confident that the investments we made in food, service and technology will elevate the guest experience and lead to sustainable, long-term sales and profit growth."

Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS

The following table reconciles Diluted earnings per share to Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the periods indicated (unaudited):

Q3 2023 2022 CHANGE Diluted earnings per share $ 0.45 $ 0.34 $ 0.11 Adjustments (1) (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.02 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) $ 0.44 $ 0.35 $ 0.09 ___________________ (1) See non-GAAP Measures later in this release. Also see Tables Four, Six and Seven for details regarding the nature of diluted earnings per share adjustments for the periods presented.

Third Quarter Financial Results

(dollars in millions, unaudited) Q3 2023 Q3 2022 CHANGE Total revenues $ 1,079.8 $ 1,055.8 2.3 % GAAP operating income margin 5.4 % 4.9 % 0.5 % Adjusted operating income margin (1) 5.3 % 4.9 % 0.4 % Restaurant-level operating margin (1) 13.8 % 13.1 % 0.7 % Adjusted restaurant-level operating margin (1) 14.0 % 13.1 % 0.9 % ___________________ (1) See non-GAAP Measures later in this release. Also see Tables Four and Six for details regarding the nature of Q3 2023 restaurant-level operating income margin adjustments and operating income margin, respectively. The increase in Total revenues was primarily due to: (i) the benefit of Brazil value added tax exemptions, (ii) the effect of foreign currency translation and (iii) the net impact of restaurant openings and closures.

GAAP operating income margin improved from Q3 2022 primarily due to an increase in restaurant-level operating margin as described below and a lease termination gain partially offset by higher depreciation expense.

Restaurant-level operating margin improved from Q3 2022 primarily due to: (i) an increase in average check per person, (ii) the impact of certain cost saving and productivity initiatives and (iii) the benefit of Brazil value added tax exemptions. These increases were partially offset by: (i) labor, operating expense and commodity inflation and (ii) higher advertising expense.

Third Quarter Comparable Restaurant Sales

THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED SEPTEMBER 24, 2023 COMPANY-OWNED Comparable restaurant sales (stores open 18 months or more): U.S. Outback Steakhouse (1.1 )% Carrabba's Italian Grill 3.0 % Bonefish Grill (0.5 )% Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar (4.1 )% Combined U.S. (0.5 )% International Outback Steakhouse - Brazil (1) 4.1 % ___________________ (1) Excludes the effect of fluctuations in foreign currency rates and the benefit of Brazil value added tax exemptions. Includes trading day impact from calendar period reporting.

Dividend Declaration and Share Repurchases

On October 17, 2023, our Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share, payable on November 29, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 14, 2023.

During 2023, we repurchased 2.4 million shares for a total of $61 million through October 31, 2023. On February 7, 2023, our Board of Directors approved a $125 million authorization (the "2023 Share Repurchase Program") that will expire on August 7, 2024. We have $79 million of share repurchase authorization remaining under the 2023 Share Repurchase Program.

Fiscal 2023 Financial Outlook

The table below presents our updated expectations for the 2023 fiscal year. We are updating assumptions for U.S. comparable restaurant sales, diluted earnings per share and effective income tax rate. This change is primarily driven by a reduction in traffic assumptions across our portfolio due to a softer casual dining environment. We are also updating our capital expenditure expectation due to the acceleration of project spend into Fiscal 2023 from Fiscal 2024. We are reaffirming all other aspects of our full-year financial guidance as previously communicated in our February 16, 2023 earnings release.

Financial Results: Prior Outlook Current Outlook U.S. comparable restaurant sales 2% to 4% 1.5% to 2% GAAP diluted earnings per share (1) $2.80 to $2.89 $2.70 to $2.79 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (2) $2.91 to $3.00 $2.80 to $2.90 Effective income tax rate 12% to 13% 10% to 11% Capital expenditures $240M to $260M $260M to $280M ________________ (1) For GAAP purposes assumes diluted weighted average shares of approximately 98 million. (2) Assumes adjusted diluted weighted average shares of approximately 93 million, which includes the benefit of the convertible note hedge entered into in May 2020.

Q4 2023 Financial Outlook

The table below presents our expectations for selected fiscal Q4 2023 operating results:

Financial Results: Q4 2023 Outlook U.S. comparable restaurant sales Flat to 1% GAAP diluted earnings per share (1) $0.60 to $0.69 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (2) $0.64 to $0.74 ___________________ (1) For GAAP purposes assumes diluted weighted average shares of approximately 98 million. (2) Assumes adjusted diluted weighted average shares of approximately 92 million, which includes the benefit of the convertible note hedge entered into in May 2020.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results provided in accordance with GAAP, this press release and related tables include certain non-GAAP measures, which present operating results on an adjusted basis. These are supplemental measures of performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP and include: (i) Restaurant-level operating income, adjusted restaurant-level operating income and their corresponding margins, (ii) Adjusted income from operations and the corresponding margin, (iii) Adjusted segment income from operations and the corresponding margin, (iv) Adjusted net income and (v) Adjusted diluted earnings per share.

Restaurant-level operating margin is a non-GAAP financial measure widely regarded in the industry as a useful metric to evaluate restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance of ongoing restaurant-level operations, and we use it for these purposes, overall and particularly within our two segments.

We believe that our use of non-GAAP financial measures permits investors to assess the operating performance of our business relative to our performance based on GAAP results and relative to other companies within the restaurant industry by isolating the effects of certain items that may vary from period to period without correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies. However, our inclusion of these adjusted measures should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or infrequent items or that the items for which we have made adjustments are unusual or infrequent or will not recur. We believe that the disclosure of these non-GAAP measures is useful to investors as they form part of the basis for how our management team and Board of Directors evaluate our operating performance, allocate resources and administer employee incentive plans.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace GAAP financial measures, and they are not necessarily standardized or comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. We maintain internal guidelines with respect to the types of adjustments we include in our non-GAAP measures. These guidelines endeavor to differentiate between types of gains and expenses that are reflective of our core operations in a period, and those that may vary from period to period without correlation to our core performance in that period. However, implementation of these guidelines necessarily involves the application of judgment, and the treatment of any items not directly addressed by, or changes to, our guidelines will be considered by our disclosure committee. You should refer to the reconciliations of non-GAAP measures in Tables Four, Five, Six and Seven included later in this release for descriptions of the actual adjustments made in the current period and the corresponding prior period.

TABLE ONE BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED (in thousands, except per share data) SEPTEMBER 24, 2023 SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 SEPTEMBER 24, 2023 SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 Revenues Restaurant sales $ 1,064,413 $ 1,040,375 $ 3,429,977 $ 3,272,868 Franchise and other revenues 15,420 15,388 47,296 48,592 Total revenues 1,079,833 1,055,763 3,477,273 3,321,460 Costs and expenses Food and beverage 321,865 332,939 1,057,305 1,056,768 Labor and other related 314,432 303,244 981,908 924,514 Other restaurant operating 281,084 267,944 837,349 790,583 Depreciation and amortization 47,998 42,171 141,865 125,203 General and administrative 62,246 56,089 191,408 174,009 Provision for impaired assets and restaurant closings (6,008 ) 2,067 (857 ) 4,099 Total costs and expenses 1,021,617 1,004,454 3,208,978 3,075,176 Income from operations 58,216 51,309 268,295 246,284 Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt - - - (107,630 ) Loss on fair value adjustment of derivatives, net - - - (17,685 ) Interest expense, net (12,843 ) (12,696 ) (38,248 ) (38,877 ) Income before (benefit) provision for income taxes 45,373 38,613 230,047 82,092 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (58 ) 5,563 21,186 33,028 Net income 45,431 33,050 208,861 49,064 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 903 1,064 4,745 5,202 Net income attributable to Bloomin' Brands $ 44,528 $ 31,986 $ 204,116 $ 43,862 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.50 $ 0.36 $ 2.30 $ 0.49 Diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.34 $ 2.08 $ 0.44 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 88,707 89,192 88,794 89,149 Diluted 98,548 94,736 97,987 99,609

TABLE TWO BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC. SEGMENT RESULTS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED U.S. Segment SEPTEMBER 24, 2023 SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 SEPTEMBER 24, 2023 SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 Revenues Restaurant sales $ 901,138 $ 910,679 $ 2,975,145 $ 2,920,241 Franchise and other revenues 11,834 11,842 36,052 37,314 Total revenues $ 912,972 $ 922,521 $ 3,011,197 $ 2,957,555 International Segment Revenues Restaurant sales (1) $ 163,275 $ 129,696 $ 454,832 $ 352,627 Franchise and other revenues 3,586 3,546 11,244 11,278 Total revenues $ 166,861 $ 133,242 $ 466,076 $ 363,905 Reconciliation of Segment Income from Operations to Consolidated Income from Operations Segment income from operations U.S. $ 68,014 $ 68,501 $ 304,265 $ 305,347 International 22,034 15,849 67,028 38,859 Total segment income from operations 90,048 84,350 371,293 344,206 Unallocated corporate operating expense (31,832 ) (33,041 ) (102,998 ) (97,922 ) Total income from operations $ 58,216 $ 51,309 $ 268,295 $ 246,284 ________________ (1) Restaurant sales in Brazil increased $10.9 million and $30.1 million during the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended September 24, 2023, respectively, in connection with value added tax exemptions resulting from tax legislation.

TABLE THREE BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION SEPTEMBER 24, 2023 DECEMBER 25, 2022 (dollars in thousands) (UNAUDITED) Cash and cash equivalents $ 86,579 $ 84,735 Net working capital (deficit) (1) $ (658,696 ) $ (632,290 ) Total assets $ 3,350,910 $ 3,320,425 Total debt, net $ 789,356 $ 828,507 Total stockholders' equity $ 395,919 $ 273,909 _________________ (1) We have, and in the future may continue to have, negative working capital balances (as is common for many restaurant companies). We operate successfully with negative working capital because cash collected on restaurant sales is typically received before payment is due on our current liabilities, and our inventory turnover rates require relatively low investment in inventories. Additionally, ongoing cash flows from restaurant operations and gift card sales are typically used to service debt obligations and to make capital expenditures.

TABLE FOUR BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC. RESTAURANT-LEVEL AND ADJUSTED RESTAURANT-LEVEL OPERATING INCOME AND MARGINS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED) Consolidated THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED (dollars in thousands) SEPTEMBER 24, 2023 SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 SEPTEMBER 24, 2023 SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 Income from operations $ 58,216 $ 51,309 $ 268,295 $ 246,284 Operating income margin 5.4 % 4.9 % 7.7 % 7.4 % Less: Franchise and other revenues 15,420 15,388 47,296 48,592 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 47,998 42,171 141,865 125,203 General and administrative 62,246 56,089 191,408 174,009 Provision for impaired assets and restaurant closings (6,008 ) 2,067 (857 ) 4,099 Restaurant-level operating income (1) $ 147,032 $ 136,248 $ 553,415 $ 501,003 Restaurant-level operating margin 13.8 % 13.1 % 16.1 % 15.3 % Adjustments: Partner compensation program changes 1,894 - 1,894 - Total restaurant-level operating income adjustments 1,894 - 1,894 - Adjusted restaurant-level operating income $ 148,926 $ 136,248 $ 555,309 $ 501,003 Adjusted restaurant-level operating margin 14.0 % 13.1 % 16.2 % 15.3 % _________________ (1) The following categories of revenue and operating expenses are not included in restaurant-level operating margin because we do not consider them reflective of operating performance at the restaurant-level within a period: (a) Franchise and other revenues, which are earned primarily from franchise royalties and other non-food and beverage revenue streams, such as rental and sublease income. (b) Depreciation and amortization, which, although substantially all of which is related to restaurant-level assets, represent historical sunk costs rather than cash outlays for the restaurants. (c) General and administrative expense, which includes primarily non-restaurant-level costs associated with support of the restaurants and other activities at our corporate offices. (d) Asset impairment charges and restaurant closing costs, which are not reflective of ongoing restaurant performance in a period.

U.S. THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED (dollars in thousands) SEPTEMBER 24, 2023 SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 SEPTEMBER 24, 2023 SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 Income from operations $ 68,014 $ 68,501 $ 304,265 $ 305,347 Operating income margin 7.4 % 7.4 % 10.1 % 10.3 % Less: Franchise and other revenues 11,834 11,842 36,052 37,314 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 39,829 34,432 117,368 102,735 General and administrative 24,868 22,339 72,809 69,432 Provision for impaired assets and restaurant closings (6,008 ) 2,068 (857 ) 2,317 Restaurant-level operating income $ 114,869 $ 115,498 $ 457,533 $ 442,517 Restaurant-level operating margin 12.7 % 12.7 % 15.4 % 15.2 % Adjustments: Partner compensation program changes 1,894 - 1,894 - Total restaurant-level operating income adjustments 1,894 - 1,894 - Adjusted restaurant-level operating income $ 116,763 $ 115,498 $ 459,427 $ 442,517 Adjusted restaurant-level operating margin 13.0 % 12.7 % 15.4 % 15.2 %

International THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED (dollars in thousands) SEPTEMBER 24, 2023 SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 SEPTEMBER 24, 2023 SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 Income from operations $ 22,034 $ 15,849 $ 67,028 $ 38,859 Operating income margin 13.2 % 11.9 % 14.4 % 10.7 % Less: Franchise and other revenues 3,586 3,546 11,244 11,278 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 6,231 5,882 18,275 17,438 General and administrative 7,725 5,828 22,033 16,087 Provision for impaired assets and restaurant closings - - - 1,775 Restaurant-level operating income $ 32,404 $ 24,013 $ 96,092 $ 62,881 Restaurant-level operating margin 19.8 % 18.5 % 21.1 % 17.8 % Total restaurant-level operating income adjustments - - - - Adjusted restaurant-level operating income $ 32,404 $ 24,013 $ 96,092 $ 62,881 Adjusted restaurant-level operating margin 19.8 % 18.5 % 21.1 % 17.8 %

TABLE FIVE BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC. CONSOLIDATED RESTAURANT-LEVEL OPERATING MARGIN NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED) THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED FAVORABLE (UNFAVORABLE) CHANGE IN ADJUSTED QUARTER TO DATE SEPTEMBER 24, 2023 SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 REPORTED ADJUSTED (1) REPORTED ADJUSTED Restaurant sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Food and beverage 30.2 % 30.2 % 32.0 % 32.0 % 1.8 % Labor and other related 29.5 % 29.4 % 29.1 % 29.1 % (0.3 )% Other restaurant operating 26.4 % 26.4 % 25.8 % 25.8 % (0.6 )% Restaurant-level operating margin 13.8 % 14.0 % 13.1 % 13.1 % 0.9 % THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED FAVORABLE (UNFAVORABLE) CHANGE IN ADJUSTED YEAR TO DATE SEPTEMBER 24, 2023 SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 REPORTED ADJUSTED (1) REPORTED ADJUSTED Restaurant sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Food and beverage 30.8 % 30.8 % 32.3 % 32.3 % 1.5 % Labor and other related 28.6 % 28.6 % 28.2 % 28.2 % (0.4 )% Other restaurant operating 24.4 % 24.4 % 24.2 % 24.2 % (0.2 )% Restaurant-level operating margin 16.1 % 16.2 % 15.3 % 15.3 % 0.9 % _________________ (1) See Table Four Restaurant-level and Adjusted Restaurant-Level Operating Income and Margin Non-GAAP Reconciliations for details regarding restaurant-level operating margin adjustments. All restaurant-level operating margin adjustments for the periods presented were recorded within Labor and other related expenses.

TABLE SIX BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC. ADJUSTED INCOME FROM OPERATIONS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED Consolidated SEPTEMBER 24, 2023 SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 SEPTEMBER 24, 2023 SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 Income from operations $ 58,216 $ 51,309 $ 268,295 $ 246,284 Operating income margin 5.4 % 4.9 % 7.7 % 7.4 % Adjustments: Total restaurant-level operating income adjustments (1) 1,894 - 1,894 - Restaurant and asset impairments and closing costs (2) (6,586 ) - (6,586 ) - Other (3) 3,436 - 3,436 - Total income from operations adjustments (1,256 ) - (1,256 ) - Adjusted income from operations $ 56,960 $ 51,309 $ 267,039 $ 246,284 Adjusted operating income margin 5.3 % 4.9 % 7.7 % 7.4 % U.S. Segment Income from operations $ 68,014 $ 68,501 $ 304,265 $ 305,347 Operating income margin 7.4 % 7.4 % 10.1 % 10.3 % Adjustments: Total restaurant-level operating income adjustments (1) 1,894 - 1,894 - Restaurant and asset impairments and closing costs (2) (6,586 ) - (6,586 ) - Other (3) 1,147 - 1,147 - Total income from operations adjustments (3,545 ) - (3,545 ) - Adjusted income from operations $ 64,469 $ 68,501 $ 300,720 $ 305,347 Adjusted operating income margin 7.1 % 7.4 % 10.0 % 10.3 % International Segment Income from operations $ 22,034 $ 15,849 $ 67,028 $ 38,859 Operating income margin 13.2 % 11.9 % 14.4 % 10.7 % Total income from operations adjustments - - - - Adjusted income from operations $ 22,034 $ 15,849 $ 67,028 $ 38,859 Adjusted operating income margin 13.2 % 11.9 % 14.4 % 10.7 % _________________ (1) See Table Four Restaurant-level and Adjusted Restaurant-Level Operating Income and Margins Non-GAAP Reconciliations for details regarding the restaurant-level operating income adjustments. (2) Includes a lease termination gain and related restaurant closure costs. (3) Primarily includes professional fees, severance and other costs not correlated to our core operating performance during the period.

TABLE SEVEN BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC. ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED) THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED (in thousands, except per share data) SEPTEMBER 24, 2023 SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 SEPTEMBER 24, 2023 SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 Net income attributable to Bloomin' Brands $ 44,528 $ 31,986 $ 204,116 $ 43,862 Adjustments: Income from operations adjustments (1) (1,256 ) - (1,256 ) - Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt (2) - - - 107,630 Loss on fair value adjustment of derivatives, net (2) - - - 17,685 Total adjustments, before income taxes (1,256 ) - (1,256 ) 125,315 Adjustment to provision for income taxes (3) (2,650 ) - (2,650 ) 1,322 Net adjustments (3,906 ) - (3,906 ) 126,637 Adjusted net income $ 40,622 $ 31,986 $ 200,210 $ 170,499 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.45 $ 0.34 $ 2.08 $ 0.44 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (4) $ 0.44 $ 0.35 $ 2.15 $ 1.84 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 98,548 94,736 97,987 99,609 Adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (4) 93,181 91,046 92,920 92,877 _________________ (1) See Table Six Adjusted Income from Operations Non-GAAP Reconciliations above for details regarding Income from operations adjustments. (2) The thirty-nine weeks ended September 25, 2022 includes losses primarily in connection with the 2025 Notes Partial Repurchase, including settlements of the related convertible senior note hedges and warrants. (3) Includes a $2.9 million adjustment during the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended September 24, 2023 related to a Brazil federal income tax exemption on certain state value added tax benefits. Also includes the tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments determined based on the nature of the underlying non-GAAP adjustments and their relevant jurisdictional tax rates. For the thirty-nine weeks ended September 25, 2022, the primary difference between GAAP and adjusted effective income tax rates relates to certain non-deductible losses and other tax costs associated with the 2025 Notes Partial Repurchase. (4) Adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding was calculated excluding the dilutive effect of 5,367 and 3,690 shares for the thirteen weeks ended September 24, 2023 and September 25, 2022, respectively, and 5,067 and 6,732 shares for the thirty-nine weeks ended September 24, 2023 and September 25, 2022, respectively, to be issued upon conversion of the 2025 Notes to satisfy the amount in excess of the principal since our convertible note hedge offsets the dilutive impact of the shares underlying the 2025 Notes.

Following is a summary of the financial statement line item classification of the net income adjustments:

THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED (dollars in thousands) SEPTEMBER 24, 2023 SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 SEPTEMBER 24, 2023 SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 Labor and other related $ 1,894 $ - $ 1,894 $ - General and administrative 3,534 - 3,534 - Provision for impaired assets and restaurant closings (6,684 ) - (6,684 ) - Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt - - - 107,630 Loss on fair value adjustment of derivatives, net - - - 17,685 Provision for income taxes (2,650 ) - (2,650 ) 1,322 Net adjustments $ (3,906 ) $ - $ (3,906 ) $ 126,637

TABLE EIGHT BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC. COMPARATIVE RESTAURANT AND OFF-PREMISES ONLY KITCHEN INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) Number of restaurants: JUNE 25, 2023 OPENINGS CLOSURES SEPTEMBER 24, 2023 U.S. Outback Steakhouse Company-owned 562 - (5 ) 557 Franchised 127 - - 127 Total 689 - (5 ) 684 Carrabba's Italian Grill Company-owned 199 - - 199 Franchised 19 - - 19 Total 218 - - 218 Bonefish Grill Company-owned 170 - - 170 Franchised 5 - - 5 Total 175 - - 175 Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar Company-owned 64 - - 64 Aussie Grill Company-owned 7 - - 7 U.S. total 1,153 - (5 ) 1,148 International Company-owned Outback Steakhouse - Brazil (1) 148 5 - 153 Other (1)(2) 36 1 - 37 Franchised Outback Steakhouse - South Korea 92 4 (4 ) 92 Other (2) 46 1 - 47 International total 322 11 (4 ) 329 System-wide total 1,475 11 (9 ) 1,477 System-wide total - Company-owned 1,186 6 (5 ) 1,187 System-wide total - Franchised 289 5 (4 ) 290 ____________________ (1) The restaurant counts for Brazil, including Abbraccio and Aussie Grill restaurants within International Company-owned Other, are reported as of May 31, 2023 and August 31, 2023, respectively, to correspond with the balance sheet dates of this subsidiary. (2) International Company-owned Other and International Franchised Other included four and three Aussie Grill locations, respectively, as of September 24, 2023.

Number of kitchens (1): JUNE 25, 2023 OPENINGS CLOSURES SEPTEMBER 24, 2023 U.S. Company-owned 1 - - 1 International Franchised - South Korea 9 - (3 ) 6 System-wide total 10 - (3 ) 7 ____________________ (1) Excludes virtual concepts that operate out of existing restaurants and sports venue locations.

TABLE NINE BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC. COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED SEPTEMBER 24, 2023 SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 SEPTEMBER 24, 2023 SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 Year over year percentage change: Comparable restaurant sales (restaurants open 18 months or more): U.S. (1) Outback Steakhouse (1.1 )% 2.3 % 1.6 % 3.4 % Carrabba's Italian Grill 3.0 % 0.7 % 4.4 % 3.6 % Bonefish Grill (0.5 )% (0.9 )% 2.2 % 5.9 % Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar (4.1 )% 1.3 % (0.9 )% 15.7 % Combined U.S. (0.5 )% 1.4 % 1.9 % 4.8 % International Outback Steakhouse - Brazil (2) 4.1 % 30.1 % 7.3 % 48.7 % Traffic: U.S. Outback Steakhouse (6.1 )% (6.8 )% (4.3 )% (5.5 )% Carrabba's Italian Grill (0.1 )% (8.4 )% 0.3 % (4.4 )% Bonefish Grill (5.7 )% (8.3 )% (3.1 )% (3.3 )% Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar (4.4 )% (4.8 )% (2.1 )% 5.8 % Combined U.S. (4.7 )% (7.2 )% (3.1 )% (4.7 )% International Outback Steakhouse - Brazil (1.0 )% 16.7 % (1.0 )% 32.1 % Average check per person (3): U.S. Outback Steakhouse 5.0 % 9.1 % 5.9 % 8.9 % Carrabba's Italian Grill 3.1 % 9.1 % 4.1 % 8.0 % Bonefish Grill 5.2 % 7.4 % 5.3 % 9.2 % Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar 0.3 % 6.1 % 1.2 % 9.9 % Combined U.S. 4.2 % 8.6 % 5.0 % 9.5 % International Outback Steakhouse - Brazil 5.1 % 13.1 % 8.3 % 16.5 % ____________________ (1) Relocated restaurants closed more than 60 days are excluded from comparable restaurant sales until at least 18 months after reopening. (2) Excludes the effect of fluctuations in foreign currency rates and the benefit of the Brazil value added tax exemptions. Includes trading day impact from calendar period reporting. (3) Includes the impact of menu pricing changes, product mix and discounts.

