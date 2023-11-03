BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.: BriaCell Reports Unprecedented Anti-Tumor Activity of its Next Generation Personalized Breast and Prostate Cancer Immunotherapies in Tumor Models at the 2023 SITC Annual Meeting; FDA Greenlights Bria-OTS IND

BriaCell demonstrates unprecedented broad immune system activation in tumor models by BriaCell's next generation breast and prostate cancer immunotherapies

Data supports further development of BriaCell's next generation personalized immunotherapy platform with potent anti-tumor activity and favorable safety profile

FDA authorizes Bria-OTS Investigational New Drug Application (IND) opening the path to the clinic

PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, is pleased to report unprecedented activity of its next generation, personalized, off-the-shelf, cell-based breast and prostate cancer immunotherapies at the 2023 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) annual meeting. These novel immunotherapies have been shown to activate the immune system through multiple mechanisms including adaptive responses of naïve (resting) T cells and innate responses of dendritic cells and natural killer (NK) cells leading to enhanced clinical efficacy and prevention of immune escape.

BriaCell's current lead candidate, Bria-IMT, has enhanced efficacy in human leucocyte (HLA) matched patients (LINK) and led to the development of Bria-OTS, an off the shelf personalized immunotherapy providing HAL matched targeting to >99% of the US population.

"We are extremely excited with our findings confirming unprecedented immune system responses to our novel next generation breast and prostate cancer immunotherapies - designed with additional immune activating components for superior efficacy," stated Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell's President & CEO. "We expect our novel immunotherapies to boost the immune system in cancer patients leading to tumor destruction. We believe that our technology represents a significant advancement in the field of oncology and personalized immunotherapy."

BriaCell's poster presentation highlights the development details and activities of BriaCell's next generation off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapies for breast and prostate cancers.

Abstract Title: Development and Mechanism of Action of a Novel Cellular Immunotherapeutic Platform for the Treatment of Advanced Solid Tumors

Abstract Number: 419

Location: San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, CA

Session Date and Time: Friday November 3, 2023 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Immune system activation by BriaCell's next generation personalized off-the-shelf immunotherapy

BriaCell has developed next generation, cell-based, personalized immunotherapies, Bria-OTS+ (for breast cancer) and Bria-PROS+ (for prostate cancer) that produce immune system activating molecules e.g., antigen presenting cell components and granulocyte macrophage colony stimulating factor (GM-CSF), as well as newly added immune system activating factors such as costimulatory molecules and cytokines.

Potential advantages of BriaCell's next generation personalized off-the-shelf immunotherapies include:

Precision Therapy: Bria-OTS+ cell lines are precisely matched to individual patients based on their HLA antigens, encompassing over 99% of the U.S. population. This personalized approach would provide optimal compatibility and effectiveness of cancer immunotherapy.

Favorable Safety Profile: Bria-OTS+ therapies are expected to avoid the severe and potentially life-threatening adverse events often associated with current treatments.

Rapid, Cost-Effective Treatments: BriaCell OTS+ therapies are produced for "off-the-shelf" use. This novel approach allows for the immediate administration of immunotherapy following standard patient HLA genotyping. This streamlined process eliminates individualized manufacturing requirements and may offer efficient and cost-effective personalized treatment options to cancer patients in need.

Potent Immune System Activation: BriaCell's data has shown unprecedented broad immune system responses to the next generation immunotherapies compared with those of the earlier formulation. Additionally, our findings confirmed that both Bria-OTS+ and Bria-PROS+activate multiple components of the immune system through direct activation of naïve (resting) T- cells as well as activation of Natural killer (NK) cells via production of immune activating molecules including CD86 (a co-stimulatory molecule).

Platform Technology: These findings support further development of BriaCell's platform of next-generation cancer immunotherapies for multiple cancer types, focusing initially on breast, and prostate cancers.

In summary, BriaCell's novel next generation personalized immunotherapy delivers broad immune responses against various solid tumor models via multiple immune activating mechanisms. BriaCell's cell-based immunotherapies may offer superior efficacy in addition to favorable safety profiles in cancer patients. Importantly, the off-the-shelf (i.e., premanufactured) nature of our immunotherapy may shorten the time to receive cancer treatment, and perhaps prevent disease progression in cancer patients. BriaCell expects the administration of personalized BRIA-OTS+ and BRIA-PROS+ immunotherapies, following a rapid and routine HLA test, to provide safe and effective treatment options for cancer patients. These findings support BriaCell's strategy to further develop this approach as a platform technology with broad applications for multiple cancers.

A copy of the poster will be posted at the following: https://briacell.com/scientific-publications/.

In separate news, FDA has stated that BriaCell may proceed with the clinical study of Bria-OTS. This opens the path to the clinic for Bria-OTS, the first generation of BriaCell's personalized off-the-shelf cellular immunotherapy for breast cancer.

"We are gratified that the FDA has opened our IND for the first generation of Bria-OTS," stated Dr. William Williams. "This will enable us to begin the process of initiating the clinical study of Bria-OTS and will provide a roadmap for the introduction of the advanced versions of our personalized off-the-shelf cellular immunotherapies for breast cancer, prostate cancer and other cancers. Given the very exciting data presented at the SITC meeting, we believe that these immunotherapies have the potential to be a game-changer in the field of cancer treatments."

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

