Summit Midstream Partners, LP Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: SMLP) ("Summit", "SMLP" or the "Partnership") announced today its financial and operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2023 .
Highlights
- Third quarter 2023 net income of $3.9 million, adjusted EBITDA of $72.8 million, cash flow available for distributions ("Distributable Cash Flow" or "DCF") of $38.5 million and free cash flow ("FCF") of $21.9 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of $72.8 million represents ~24% quarter-over-quarter growth and ~$290 million run-rate
- Connected 77 wells during the third quarter, resulting in 227 wells connected year-to-date and remain on pace to connect a total of ~300 wells by the end 2023
- Reiterating fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $75 million to $85 million
- Active customer base with six drilling rigs and more than 165 DUCs behind our systems
- Executed 15-year contract extension dedicating more than 30,000 leased acres with a key customer in the Williston
- Constructing initial phase of compression project to provide low-pressure service on the Summit Midstream Utica (" SMU ") system
- Launched strategic alternatives review with the goal of maximizing unitholder value
Management Commentary
Heath Deneke, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman, commented, "Summit delivered solid third quarter 2023 financial and operating results that include a significant quarter-over-quarter increase in Adjusted EBITDA and operational progress that supports our projection of achieving approximately $300 million of LTM Adjusted EBITDA by mid-2024. As we look ahead, activity levels behind our systems remain strong with more than 220 new wells scheduled to be turned in line from the fourth quarter of 2023 through the first half of 2024.
We had some solid commercial wins during the quarter, including a long-term contract extension in the Williston Basin of more than 30,000 contiguous and largely undeveloped acreage in Williams County . With this contract extension, we expect our customer to begin a one-rig development program in mid-2024. In addition, we announced that we are constructing the initial phase of a broader centralized compression project to add low-pressure service to our SMU system. We expect this first phase to be in-service by year-end, which will result in an incremental compression fee on approximately 20 MMcf/d beginning in the first quarter of 2024. We continue to work with our customer on the timing of adding compression to the rest of the system.
As previously announced, our Board of Directors launched a strategic alternatives review with the goal of maximizing unitholder value. These alternatives may include, but are not limited to, continued execution of the Partnership's business plan, sale of assets, refinancing parts or the entirety of its capital structure, sale of the Partnership by merger or cash, or any combination of these and other alternatives. We are very pleased with the continued level of interest from third parties for potential transactions?, ranging from the sale of specific assets to consideration for the entire Partnership.
While the Board conducts its review, the Partnership remains focused on its operational performance and execution of its business strategy to increase unitholder value."
Business Highlights
SMLP's average daily natural gas throughput for its wholly owned operated systems increased 12% to 1,352 MMcf/d, and liquids volumes increased 20% to 85 Mbbl/d, relative to the second quarter of 2023. OGC natural gas throughput increased from 781 MMcf/d to 870 MMcf/d, an 11% increase quarter-over-quarter, and generated $11.9 million of adjusted EBITDA, net to SMLP, for the third quarter of 2023. Double E Pipeline gross volumes transported increased from 243 MMcf/d to 327 MMcf/d, a 34% increase quarter-over-quarter, and generated $5.9 million of adjusted EBITDA, net to SMLP, for the third quarter of 2023.
Natural gas price-driven segments:
- Natural gas price-driven segments had combined quarterly segment adjusted EBITDA of $49.1 million, representing 17.4% sequential growth, and combined capital expenditures of $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2023.
- Northeast segment adjusted EBITDA totaled $27.8 million, an increase of $7.6 million from the second quarter 2023, primarily due to a 19.6% increase in volume on our wholly owned systems and an 11% increase in volume from our OGC joint venture. During the third quarter, 14 new wells were brought online behind our wholly owned Summit Midstream Utica (" SMU ") system and eight new wells were connected behind our OGC joint venture. The 14 new wells behind our SMU system were brought online throughout the third quarter. As such, current operated volumes are trending approximately 60 MMcf/d higher than third quarter volumes. We began constructing the initial phase of a centralized compression project behind the SMU system with an expected year-end in-service date. This project adds compression to approximately 20 MMcf/d of volume, resulting in an incremental compression fee beginning in the first quarter of 2024. We continue to evaluate the timing of adding compression on the rest of the system with our key customer. We expect 11 new wells to be connected during the fourth quarter, all of which have already been connected. There is currently two rigs running and 14 DUCs behind our systems.
- Piceance segment adjusted EBITDA totaled $15.3 million, an increase of $0.9 million from the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to a 5.4% increase in volume throughput driven by 12 wells brought online during the quarter, partially offset by natural production declines. We expect approximately 20 new wells to be connected during the fourth quarter, of which eight have already been connected. There are currently 13 DUCs behind the system.
- Barnett segment adjusted EBITDA totaled $6.1 million, a decrease of $1.2 million relative to the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to approximately $1.8 million in other revenue recognized during the second quarter. Volumes decreased 6.6%, primarily due to the continuation of production being temporarily shut-in by one of our customers. We estimate these curtailments impacted segment volumes by approximately 20 MMcf/d during the quarter. Our anchor customer completed six new wells in September that have increased segment volumes to approximately 190 MMcf/d currently. While we do not expect any new wells during the fourth quarter, our anchor customer is expected to bring online 15 to 20 new wells during the first half of 2024. There is currently one rig running and 21 DUCs behind the system.
Oil price-driven segments
- Oil price-driven segments generated $30.8 million of combined segment adjusted EBITDA, representing 38.8% sequential growth, and had combined capital expenditures of $13.7 million .
- Permian segment adjusted EBITDA totaled $5.8 million, an increase of $0.5 million from the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to an increase in proportionate EBITDA from our Double E joint venture.
- Rockies segment adjusted EBITDA totaled $25.0 million, an increase of $8.2 million relative to the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to a 19.7% increase in liquids volume throughput, an 18.2% increase in natural gas volume throughput and higher realized commodity prices. There were 37 new wells connected during the quarter, including six in the DJ Basin and 31 in the Williston Basin. We expect more than 50 new wells to be connected during the fourth quarter, including more than 40 new wells in the DJ Basin that are expected to reach peak production in the second quarter of 2024. We executed a 15-year contract extension with a key customer in the Williston Basin, which includes more than 30,000 dedicated leased acres in southern Williams County . We expect this customer to begin a one-rig development program in mid-2024. In addition, one of our anchor customers in the Williston announced the acquisition of our other anchor customer during the quarter. While integration has historically delayed development for a few months, we are excited about the highly contiguous pro forma dedicated acreage position. We expect this will enable our anchor customer to develop more three-mile laterals to its historic two-mile laterals. There are currently three rigs running and approximately 117 DUCs behind the systems.
The following table presents average daily throughput by reportable segment for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Average daily throughput (MMcf/d):
Northeast (1)
752
637
658
670
Rockies
117
31
108
30
Permian (1)
-
-
-
18
Piceance
313
305
299
310
Barnett
170
204
184
200
Aggregate average daily throughput
1,352
1,177
1,249
1,228
Average daily throughput (Mbbl/d):
Rockies
85
66
76
62
Aggregate average daily throughput
85
66
76
62
Ohio Gathering average daily throughput (MMcf/d) (2)
870
783
763
648
Double E average daily throughput (MMcf/d) (3)
327
314
278
272
_________
(1)
Exclusive of Ohio Gathering and Double E due to equity method accounting.
(2)
Gross basis, represents 100% of volume throughput for Ohio Gathering, subject to a one-month lag.
(3)
Gross basis, represents 100% of volume throughput for Double E.
The following table presents adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(In thousands)
(In thousands)
Reportable segment adjusted EBITDA (1):
Northeast (2)
$ 27,751
$ 19,353
$ 65,806
$ 57,989
Rockies
24,998
14,262
64,986
43,991
Permian (3)
5,840
4,882
16,283
13,848
Piceance
15,292
14,249
43,640
45,367
Barnett
6,084
7,864
20,380
24,397
Total
$ 79,965
$ 60,610
$ 211,095
$ 185,592
Less: Corporate and Other (4)
7,175
5,868
19,267
23,630
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 72,790
$ 54,742
$ 191,828
$ 161,962
__________
(1)
We define segment adjusted EBITDA as total revenues less total costs and expenses, plus (i) other income, (ii) our proportional adjusted EBITDA for equity method investees, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) adjustments related to MVC shortfall payments, (v) adjustments related to capital reimbursement activity, (vi) unit-based and noncash compensation, (vii) impairments and (viii) other noncash expenses or losses, less other noncash income or gains.
(2)
Includes our proportional share of adjusted EBITDA for Ohio Gathering, subject to a one-month lag. We define proportional adjusted EBITDA for our equity method investees as the product of (i) total revenues less total expenses, excluding impairments and other noncash income or expense items and (ii) amortization for deferred contract costs; multiplied by our ownership interest during the respective period.
(3)
Includes our proportional share of adjusted EBITDA for Double E. We define proportional adjusted EBITDA for our equity method investees as the product of total revenues less total expenses, excluding impairments and other noncash income or expense items; multiplied by our ownership interest during the respective period.
(4)
Corporate and Other represents those results that are not specifically attributable to a reportable segment or that have not been allocated to our reportable segments, including certain general and administrative expense items and transaction costs.
Capital Expenditures
Capital expenditures totaled $17.7 million in the third quarter of 2023, inclusive of maintenance capital expenditures of $2.8 million . Capital expenditures in the third quarter of 2023 were primarily related to pad connections and DJ Basin integration projects in the Rockies segment.
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
(In thousands)
Cash paid for capital expenditures (1):
Northeast
$ 2,502
$ 7,520
Rockies
40,089
6,204
Permian
-
1,406
Piceance
3,910
4,350
Barnett
109
248
Total reportable segment capital expenditures
$ 46,610
$ 19,728
Corporate and Other
3,253
1,227
Total cash paid for capital expenditures
$ 49,863
$ 20,955
__________
(1)
Excludes cash paid for capital expenditures by Ohio Gathering and Double E due to equity method accounting.
Capital & Liquidity
As of September 30, 2023, SMLP had $17.1 million in unrestricted cash on hand and $295 million drawn under its $400 million ABL Revolver and $100.7 million of borrowing availability, after accounting for $4.3 million of issued, but undrawn, letters of credit. As of September 30, 2023, SMLP's gross availability based on the borrowing base calculation in the credit agreement was $715 million, which is $315 million greater than the $400 million of lender commitments to the ABL Revolver. As of September 30, 2023, SMLP was in compliance with all financial covenants, including interest coverage of 2.2x relative to a minimum interest coverage covenant of 2.0x and first lien leverage ratio of 1.2x relative to a maximum first lien leverage ratio of 2.5x. As of September 30, 2023, SMLP reported a total leverage ratio of approximately 5.5x.
As of September 30, 2023, the Permian Transmission Credit Facility balance was $147.5 million, a reduction of $2.7 million relative to the June 30, 2023 balance of $150.2 million due to scheduled mandatory amortization. The Permian Transmission Term Loan remains non-recourse to SMLP.
MVC Shortfall Payments
SMLP billed its customers $7.2 million in the third quarter of 2023 related to MVC shortfalls. For those customers that do not have MVC shortfall credit banking mechanisms in their gathering agreements, the MVC shortfall payments are accounted for as gathering revenue in the period in which they are earned. In the third quarter of 2023, SMLP recognized $7.2 million of gathering revenue associated with MVC shortfall payments. SMLP had no adjustments to MVC shortfall payments in the third quarter of 2023. SMLP's MVC shortfall payment mechanisms contributed $7.2 million of total adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2023.
Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
MVC Billings
Gathering
Adjustments
Net impact to
(In thousands)
Net change in deferred revenue related to MVC
shortfall payments:
Piceance Basin
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
Total net change
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
MVC shortfall payment adjustments:
Rockies
$ 84
$ 84
$ -
$ 84
Piceance
5,499
5,499
-
5,499
Northeast
1,637
1,637
-
1,637
Total MVC shortfall payment adjustments
$ 7,220
$ 7,220
$ -
$ 7,220
Total (1)
$ 7,220
$ 7,220
$ -
$ 7,220
__________
(1)
Exclusive of Ohio Gathering and Double E due to equity method accounting.
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
MVC Billings
Gathering
Adjustments
Net impact to
(In thousands)
Net change in deferred revenue related to MVC
shortfall payments:
Piceance Basin
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
Total net change
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
MVC shortfall payment adjustments:
Rockies
$ 138
$ 138
$ -
$ 138
Piceance
16,435
16,435
-
16,435
Northeast
4,925
4,925
-
4,925
Total MVC shortfall payment adjustments
$ 21,498
$ 21,498
$ -
$ 21,498
Total (1)
$ 21,498
$ 21,498
$ -
$ 21,498
__________
(1)
Exclusive of Ohio Gathering and Double E due to equity method accounting.
Quarterly Distribution
The Board of Directors of SMLP's general partner continued to suspend cash distributions payable on its common units and on its Series A fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred units (the "Series A Preferred Units") for the period ended September 30, 2023 . Unpaid distributions on the Series A Preferred Units will continue to accumulate.
Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call Information
SMLP will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern on November 3, 2023, to discuss its quarterly operating and financial results. The call can be accessed via teleconference at: Q3 2023 Summit Midstream Partners LP Earnings Conference Call (https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc42a8b051b4d40e8902304edf61e8ef7). Once registration is completed, participants will receive a dial-in number along with a personalized PIN to access the call. While not required, it is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start. The conference call, live webcast and archive of the call can be accessed through the Investors section of SMLP's website at www.summitmidstream.com.
Upcoming Investor Conference
Members of SMLP's senior management team will attend the 2023 Bank of America Leverage Finance Conference taking place on November 28-29, 2023 and the 2023 Wells Fargo Midstream and Utilities Symposium taking place on December 6-7, 2023. The presentation materials associated with these events will be accessible through the Investors section of SMLP's website at www.summitmidstream.com prior to the beginning of the conference.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We report financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We also present adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow, and Free Cash Flow, non-GAAP financial measures.
Adjusted EBITDA
We define adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss, plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, our proportional adjusted EBITDA for equity method investees, adjustments related to MVC shortfall payments, adjustments related to capital reimbursement activity, unit-based and noncash compensation, impairments, items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations and other noncash expenses or losses, income tax benefit, income (loss) from equity method investees and other noncash income or gains. Because adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently by other entities in our industry, our definition of this non-GAAP financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other entities, thereby diminishing its utility.
Management uses adjusted EBITDA in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating our financial performance. Furthermore, management believes that adjusted EBITDA may provide external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others, with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results of prior periods as they are expected to be reflective of our core ongoing business.
Adjusted EBITDA is used as a supplemental financial measure to assess:
- the ability of our assets to generate cash sufficient to make future potential cash distributions and support our indebtedness;
- the financial performance of our assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis;
- our operating performance and return on capital as compared to those of other entities in the midstream energy sector, without regard to financing or capital structure;
- the attractiveness of capital projects and acquisitions and the overall rates of return on alternative investment opportunities; and
- the financial performance of our assets without regard to (i) income or loss from equity method investees, (ii) the impact of the timing of MVC shortfall payments under our gathering agreements or (iii) the timing of impairments or other income or expense items that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations.
Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and investors should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. For example:
- certain items excluded from adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing an entity's financial performance, such as an entity's cost of capital and tax structure;
- adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
- adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; and
- although depreciation and amortization are noncash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.
We compensate for the limitations of adjusted EBITDA as an analytical tool by reviewing the comparable GAAP financial measures, understanding the differences between the financial measures and incorporating these data points into our decision-making process.
Distributable Cash Flow
We define Distributable Cash Flow as adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, less cash interest paid, cash paid for taxes, net interest expense accrued and paid on the senior notes, and maintenance capital expenditures.
Free Cash Flow
We define free cash flow as distributable cash flow attributable to common and preferred unitholders less growth capital expenditures, less investments in equity method investees, less distributions to common and preferred unitholders. Free cash flow excludes proceeds from asset sales and cash consideration paid for acquisitions.
We do not provide the GAAP financial measures of net income or loss or net cash provided by operating activities on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict, without unreasonable effort, certain components thereof including, but not limited to, (i) income or loss from equity method investees and (ii) asset impairments. These items are inherently uncertain and depend on various factors, many of which are beyond our control. As such, any associated estimate and its impact on our GAAP performance and cash flow measures could vary materially based on a variety of acceptable management assumptions.
About Summit Midstream Partners, LP
SMLP is a value-driven limited partnership focused on developing, owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets that are strategically located in the core producing areas of unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations, in the continental United States . SMLP provides natural gas, crude oil and produced water gathering, processing and transportation services pursuant to primarily long-term, fee-based agreements with customers and counterparties in five unconventional resource basins: (i) the Appalachian Basin, which includes the Utica and Marcellus shale formations in Ohio and West Virginia ; (ii) the Williston Basin, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations in North Dakota ; (iii) the Denver-Julesburg Basin, which includes the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming ; (iv) the Fort Worth Basin, which includes the Barnett Shale formation in Texas ; and (v) the Piceance Basin, which includes the Mesaverde formation as well as the Mancos and Niobrara shale formations in Colorado . SMLP has an equity method investment in Double E Pipeline, LLC, which provides interstate natural gas transportation service from multiple receipt points in the Delaware Basin to various delivery points in and around the Waha Hub in Texas . SMLP also has an equity method investment in Ohio Gathering, which operates extensive natural gas gathering and condensate stabilization infrastructure in the Utica Shale in Ohio . SMLP is headquartered in Houston, Texas .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may project, indicate or imply future results, events, performance or achievements and may contain the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions, or future conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would," and "could", including the estimated closing date of the acquisitions, sources and uses of funding, the benefits of the acquisitions to us and any related opportunities. In addition, any statement concerning future financial performance (including future revenues, earnings or growth rates), ongoing business strategies and possible actions taken by us or our subsidiaries are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also contain known and unknown risks and uncertainties (many of which are difficult to predict and beyond management's control) that may cause SMLP's actual results in future periods to differ materially from anticipated or projected results. An extensive list of specific material risks and uncertainties affecting SMLP is contained in its 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 1, 2023, as amended and updated from time to time. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and SMLP undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events.
SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP AND SUBSIDIARIES
September 30,
December 31,
(In thousands)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 17,097
$ 11,808
Restricted cash
1,798
1,723
Accounts receivable
78,915
75,287
Other current assets
3,159
8,724
Total current assets
100,969
97,542
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,695,459
1,718,754
Intangible assets, net
182,195
198,718
Investment in equity method investees
491,747
506,677
Other noncurrent assets
39,144
38,273
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 2,509,514
$ 2,559,964
LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL
Trade accounts payable
$ 15,496
$ 14,052
Accrued expenses
31,542
20,601
Deferred revenue
11,262
9,054
Ad valorem taxes payable
7,969
10,245
Accrued compensation and employee benefits
5,269
16,319
Accrued interest
39,468
17,355
Accrued environmental remediation
1,365
1,365
Accrued settlement payable
6,659
6,667
Current portion of long-term debt
14,258
10,507
Other current liabilities
9,313
11,724
Total current liabilities
142,601
117,889
Long-term debt, net of issuance costs
1,440,832
1,479,855
Noncurrent deferred revenue
31,280
37,694
Noncurrent accrued environmental remediation
1,701
2,340
Other noncurrent liabilities
34,546
38,784
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,650,960
1,676,562
Commitments and contingencies
Mezzanine Capital
Subsidiary Series A Preferred Units
122,564
118,584
Partners' Capital
Series A Preferred Units
93,769
85,327
Common limited partner capital
642,221
679,491
Total partners' capital
735,990
764,818
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL
$ 2,509,514
$ 2,559,964
SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP AND SUBSIDIARIES
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
(In thousands, except per-unit amounts)
Revenues:
Gathering services and related fees
$ 66,035
$ 61,814
$ 180,492
$ 187,465
Natural gas, NGLs and condensate sales
45,120
16,628
130,365
67,364
Other revenues
10,038
10,240
20,728
29,042
Total revenues
121,193
88,682
331,585
283,871
Costs and expenses:
Cost of natural gas and NGLs
27,110
15,080
77,967
64,162
Operation and maintenance
26,161
21,877
75,291
61,216
General and administrative
11,098
8,550
31,897
31,983
Depreciation and amortization
30,778
28,841
90,734
89,397
Transaction costs
144
1,517
926
1,750
Acquisition integration costs
171
-
2,396
-
Gain on asset sales, net
(40)
(99)
(183)
(409)
Long-lived asset impairments
-
7,016
455
91,644
Total costs and expenses
95,422
82,782
279,483
339,743
Other income (expense), net
(315)
-
747
(4)
Gain on interest rate swaps
2,856
5,527
4,851
16,491
Loss on sale of business
(9)
(85)
(45)
(85)
Interest expense
(34,568)
(24,932)
(103,966)
(73,982)
Loss before income taxes and equity method
(6,265)
(13,590)
(46,311)
(113,452)
Income tax benefit (expense)
(72)
68
180
(307)
Income from equity method investees
10,211
5,734
22,302
14,162
Net income (loss)
$ 3,874
$ (7,788)
$ (23,829)
$ (99,597)
Net loss per limited partner unit:
Common unit - basic
$ (0.27)
$ (1.28)
$ (3.99)
$ (9.68)
Common unit - diluted
$ (0.27)
$ (1.28)
$ (3.99)
$ (9.68)
Weighted-average limited partner units outstanding:
Common units - basic
10,376
10,168
10,320
10,003
Common units - diluted
10,376
10,168
10,320
10,003
SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP AND SUBSIDIARIES
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
(In thousands)
Other financial data:
Net income (loss)
$ 3,874
$ (7,788)
$ (23,829)
$ (99,597)
Net cash provided by operating activities
59,119
36,646
110,759
96,805
Capital expenditures
17,685
6,161
49,863
20,955
Contributions to equity method investees
-
-
3,500
8,444
Adjusted EBITDA
72,790
54,742
191,828
161,962
Cash flow available for distributions (1)
38,478
29,766
87,786
87,145
Free Cash Flow
21,922
24,295
38,606
63,279
Distributions (2)
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
Operating data:
Aggregate average daily throughput - natural gas (MMcf/d)
1,352
1,177
1,249
1,228
Aggregate average daily throughput - liquids (Mbbl/d)
85
66
76
62
Ohio Gathering average daily throughput (MMcf/d) (3)
870
783
763
648
Double E average daily throughput (MMcf/d) (4)
327
314
278
251
__________
(1)
Cash flow available for distributions is also referred to as Distributable Cash Flow, or DCF.
(2)
Represents distributions declared and ultimately paid or expected to be paid to preferred and common unitholders in respect of a given period. On May 3, 2020, the board of directors of SMLP's general partner announced an immediate suspension of the cash distributions payable on its preferred and common units. Excludes distributions paid on the Subsidiary Series A Preferred Units issued at Summit Permian Transmission Holdco, LLC.
(3)
Gross basis, represents 100% of volume throughput for Ohio Gathering, subject to a one-month lag.
(4)
Gross basis, represents 100% of volume throughput for Double E.
SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP AND SUBSIDIARIES
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
(In thousands)
Reconciliations of net income to adjusted EBITDA and
Cash Flow:
Net income (loss)
$ 3,874
$ (7,788)
$ (23,829)
$ (99,597)
Add:
Interest expense
34,568
24,932
103,966
73,982
Income tax expense (benefit)
72
(68)
(180)
307
Depreciation and amortization (1)
31,013
29,076
91,438
90,101
Proportional adjusted EBITDA for equity method
16,917
11,949
42,655
33,807
Adjustments related to capital reimbursement activity (3)
(3,111)
(1,517)
(6,778)
(4,823)
Unit-based and noncash compensation
1,396
692
5,158
2,964
Gain on asset sales, net
(40)
(99)
(183)
(409)
Long-lived asset impairment
-
7,016
455
91,644
Gain on interest rate swaps
(2,856)
(5,527)
(4,851)
(16,491)
Other, net (4)
1,168
1,810
6,279
4,639
Less:
Income from equity method investees
10,211
5,734
22,302
14,162
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 72,790
$ 54,742
$ 191,828
$ 161,962
Less:
Cash interest paid
10,162
4,054
72,749
46,093
Cash paid for taxes
-
-
15
149
Senior notes interest adjustment (5)
21,392
18,604
22,210
21,414
Maintenance capital expenditures
2,758
2,318
9,068
7,161
Cash flow available for distributions (6)
$ 38,478
$ 29,766
$ 87,786
$ 87,145
Less:
Growth capital expenditures
14,927
3,843
40,795
13,794
Investment in equity method investee
-
-
3,500
8,444
Distributions on Subsidiary Series A Preferred Units
1,629
1,628
4,885
1,628
Free Cash Flow
$ 21,922
$ 24,295
$ 38,606
$ 63,279
__________
(1)
Includes the amortization expense associated with our favorable gas gathering contracts as reported in other revenues.
(2)
Reflects our proportionate share of Double E and Ohio Gathering (subject to a one-month lag) adjusted EBITDA.
(3)
Adjustments related to capital reimbursement activity represent contributions in aid of construction revenue recognized in accordance with Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09 Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("Topic 606").
(4)
Represents items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the amount includes $2.4 million of integration costs, $2.7 million of transaction and other costs and $1.6 million of severance expense. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the amount includes $2.5 million of severance expenses.
(5)
Senior notes interest adjustment represents the net of interest expense accrued and paid during the period. Interest on the 2025 senior notes is paid in cash semi-annually in arrears on April 15 and October 15 until maturity in April 2025. Interest on the 2026 senior notes is paid in cash semi-annually in arrears on April 15 and October 15 until maturity in October 2026.
(6)
Represents cash flow available for distribution to preferred and common unitholders. Common distributions cannot be paid unless all accrued preferred distributions are paid. Cash flow available for distributions is also referred to as Distributable Cash Flow, or DCF.
SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP AND SUBSIDIARIES
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
(In thousands)
Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted
EBITDA and distributable cash flow:
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 110,759
$ 96,805
Add:
Interest expense, excluding amortization of debt issuance costs
94,473
67,340
Income tax expense (benefit)
(180)
307
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(6,685)
(3,968)
Proportional adjusted EBITDA for equity method investees (1)
42,655
33,807
Adjustments related to capital reimbursement activity (2)
(6,778)
(4,823)
Realized (gain) loss on swaps
(3,777)
379
Other, net (3)
5,897
4,554
Less:
Distributions from equity method investees
40,732
31,764
Noncash lease expense
3,804
675
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 191,828
$ 161,962
Less:
Cash interest paid
72,749
46,093
Cash paid for taxes
15
149
Senior notes interest adjustment (4)
22,210
21,414
Maintenance capital expenditures
9,068
7,161
Cash flow available for distributions (5)
$ 87,786
$ 87,145
Less:
Growth capital expenditures
40,795
13,794
Investment in equity method investee
3,500
8,444
Distributions on Subsidiary Series A Preferred Units
4,885
1,628
Free Cash Flow
$ 38,606
$ 63,279
__________
(1)
Reflects our proportionate share of Double E and Ohio Gathering adjusted EBITDA, subject to a one-month lag.
(2)
Adjustments related to capital reimbursement activity represent contributions in aid of construction revenue recognized in accordance with Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09 Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("Topic 606").
(3)
Represents items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the amount includes $2.4 million of integration costs, $2.7 million of transaction and other costs and $1.6 million of severance expenses. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the amount includes $2.5 million of severance expenses and $1.8 million of transaction costs.
(4)
Senior notes interest adjustment represents the net of interest expense accrued and paid during the period. Interest on the 2025 senior notes is paid in cash semi-annually in arrears on April 15 and October 15 until maturity in April 2025. Interest on the 2026 senior notes is paid in cash semi-annually in arrears on April 15 and October 15 until maturity in October 2026.
(5)
Represents cash flow available for distribution to preferred and common unitholders. Common distributions cannot be paid unless all accrued preferred distributions are paid. Cash flow available for distributions is also referred to as Distributable Cash Flow, or DCF.
