Telephone and Data Systems: TDS reports third quarter 2023 results

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,278 million for the third quarter of 2023, versus $1,392 million for the same period one year ago. Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share were $(17) million and $(0.16), respectively, for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $(25) million and $(0.22), respectively, in the same period one year ago.
3Q 2023 Highlights*
UScellular
- Postpaid ARPU grew 2%
- Executing on growth initiatives
- Fixed Wireless customers grew 57% to 106,000
- Tower rental revenues grew 8%
- Increased profitability
- Net income, Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA up significantly
- Growth in cash flows from operating activities and positive free cash flow
TDS Telecom
- Increasing full-year 2023 fiber address goal to 200,000
- Delivered 61,000 fiber services addresses in Q3; 127,000 year-to-date
- Broadband investments driving positive results
- Residential broadband connections grew 5%
- Residential broadband revenues grew 10%
- Residential revenue per connection grew 3%
* Comparisons are 3Q'22 to 3Q'23 unless otherwise noted
"The TDS Family of Companies continues to invest in its networks to improve its competitive positions," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "UScellular is rolling out 5G mid-band spectrum, and TDS Telecom is deploying fiber in attractive markets."
"At UScellular, while working to improve subscriber results amidst a challenging market, the organization's financial discipline has enabled the team to deliver a notable increase in profitability. And its growth initiatives - the tower portfolio and fixed wireless services - are both contributing nicely to the gains.
"Due to better-than-expected fiber service address delivery results, TDS Telecom is raising its 2023 fiber service address delivery goal to 200,000. I am pleased that TDS Telecom's fiber expansion program is driving broadband connection and revenue growth."
Recent Development: On August 4, 2023, TDS and UScellular announced that the Boards of Directors of both companies decided to initiate a process to explore a range of strategic alternatives for UScellular. The process is still ongoing.
2023 Estimated Results
TDS' current estimates of full-year 2023 results for UScellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of November 3, 2023 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.
The 2023 Estimated Results shown below do not reflect any anticipated costs, expenses or results of the strategic alternatives review referenced above.
2023 Estimated Results
UScellular
Previous
Current
(Dollars in millions)
Service revenues
$3,025-$3,075
Unchanged
Adjusted OIBDA1
$750-$850
$770-$830
Adjusted EBITDA1
$925-$1,025
$945-$1,005
Capital expenditures
$600-$700
Unchanged
TDS Telecom
Previous
Current
(Dollars in millions)
Total operating revenues
$1,030-$1,060
Unchanged
Adjusted OIBDA1
$270-$300
Unchanged
Adjusted EBITDA1
$270-$300
Unchanged
Capital expenditures
$475-$525
Approx. $550
The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2023 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.
2023 Estimated Results
UScellular
TDS Telecom
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (GAAP)
N/A
N/A
Add back:
Income tax expense
N/A
N/A
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
$75-$135
$40-$70
Add back:
Interest expense
195
-
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
655
230
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$925-$985
$270-$300
Add back or deduct:
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
20
-
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$945-$1,005
$270-$300
Deduct:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
160
-
Interest and dividend income
15
-
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1
$770-$830
$270-$300
Actual Results
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2023
Year Ended
December 31, 2022
UScellular
TDS
Telecom
UScellular
TDS
Telecom
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (GAAP)
$ 43
$ 19
$ 35
$ 53
Add back:
Income tax expense
56
6
37
23
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
$ 99
$ 25
$ 72
$ 76
Add back:
Interest expense
147
(6)
163
(7)
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
490
180
700
215
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$ 736
$ 199
$ 935
$ 284
Add back or deduct:
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
3
-
-
-
Loss on impairment of licenses
-
-
3
-
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
14
8
19
7
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
-
-
(1)
-
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$ 753
$ 207
$ 956
$ 291
Deduct:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
121
-
158
-
Interest and dividend income
8
3
8
2
Other, net
-
1
-
1
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1
$ 624
$ 203
$ 790
$ 288
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, nonrecurring expenses, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, gains and losses, and expenses related to the strategic alternatives review of UScellular while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for September 30, 2023, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.
United States Cellular Corporation
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
As of or for the Quarter Ended
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
Retail Connections
Postpaid
Total at end of period
4,159,000
4,194,000
4,223,000
4,247,000
4,264,000
Gross additions
128,000
125,000
137,000
154,000
151,000
Handsets
84,000
83,000
93,000
105,000
107,000
Connected devices
44,000
42,000
44,000
49,000
44,000
Net additions (losses)
(35,000)
(28,000)
(24,000)
(17,000)
(31,000)
Handsets
(38,000)
(29,000)
(25,000)
(20,000)
(22,000)
Connected devices
3,000
1,000
1,000
3,000
(9,000)
ARPU1
$ 51.11
$ 50.64
$ 50.66
$ 50.60
$ 50.21
ARPA2
$ 130.91
$ 130.19
$ 130.77
$ 130.97
$ 130.27
Handset upgrade rate3
4.5 %
4.8 %
4.9 %
7.0 %
8.1 %
Churn rate4
1.30 %
1.21 %
1.27 %
1.35 %
1.42 %
Handsets
1.11 %
1.01 %
1.06 %
1.12 %
1.15 %
Connected devices
2.64 %
2.65 %
2.78 %
2.99 %
3.40 %
Prepaid
Total at end of period
462,000
462,000
470,000
493,000
493,000
Gross additions
52,000
50,000
43,000
61,000
62,000
Net additions (losses)
-
(8,000)
(23,000)
-
2,000
ARPU1
$ 33.44
$ 33.86
$ 33.19
$ 33.34
$ 35.04
Churn rate4
3.68 %
4.18 %
4.63 %
4.11 %
4.07 %
Market penetration at end of period
Consolidated operating population
32,350,000
32,350,000
32,350,000
32,370,000
32,370,000
Consolidated operating penetration5
15 %
15 %
15 %
15 %
15 %
Capital expenditures (millions)
$ 111
$ 143
$ 208
$ 176
$ 136
Total cell sites in service
6,973
6,952
6,950
6,945
6,933
Owned towers
4,356
4,341
4,338
4,336
4,329
1
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:
• Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.
• Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.
2
Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.
3
Handset upgrade rate calculated as total handset upgrade transactions divided by average postpaid handset connections.
4
Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.
5
Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.
TDS Telecom
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
As of or for the Quarter Ended
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
Residential connections
Broadband
Wireline, Incumbent
248,800
249,200
247,900
249,100
252,600
Wireline, Expansion
79,400
70,200
62,800
56,100
49,400
Cable
204,400
204,200
204,700
204,800
204,500
Total Broadband
532,600
523,600
515,400
510,000
506,500
Video
132,400
132,300
132,600
135,300
136,600
Voice
284,000
288,200
289,200
291,600
295,500
Total Residential connections
949,000
944,100
937,200
936,900
938,600
Commercial connections
217,400
223,300
229,800
236,000
242,800
Total connections
1,166,400
1,167,400
1,167,000
1,173,000
1,181,400
Residential revenue per connection1
$ 62.15
$ 61.97
$ 60.24
$ 59.91
$ 60.32
Capital expenditures (millions)
$ 172
$ 132
$ 130
$ 165
$ 166
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and by the number of months in the period.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
vs. 2022
2023
2022
2023
vs. 2022
(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)
Operating revenues
UScellular
$ 963
$ 1,083
(11) %
$ 2,906
$ 3,120
(7) %
TDS Telecom
256
256
-
767
763
-
All Other1
59
53
10 %
175
173
2 %
1,278
1,392
(8) %
3,848
4,056
(5) %
Operating expenses
UScellular
Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion
746
920
(19) %
2,285
2,493
(8) %
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
159
177
(10) %
490
520
(6) %
Loss on impairment of licenses
-
-
-
-
3
N/M
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
1
1
(33) %
14
9
62 %
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
-
-
85 %
-
(1)
N/M
906
1,098
(17) %
2,789
3,024
(8) %
TDS Telecom
Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion
189
190
(1) %
563
539
4 %
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
61
53
16 %
180
158
14 %
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
6
3
87 %
8
4
100 %
256
246
4 %
752
702
7 %
All Other1
Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization
64
55
16 %
187
171
9 %
Depreciation and amortization
5
4
3 %
11
13
-
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
(1)
-
(60) %
-
-
(79) %
68
59
15 %
197
183
9 %
Total operating expenses
1,230
1,403
(12) %
3,738
3,909
(4) %
Operating income (loss)
UScellular
57
(15)
N/M
117
96
22 %
TDS Telecom
-
10
(98) %
15
61
(76) %
All Other1
(9)
(6)
(52) %
(22)
(10)
N/M
48
(11)
N/M
110
147
(26) %
Investment and other income (expense)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
40
40
(1) %
122
123
(1) %
Interest and dividend income
5
4
50 %
16
10
57 %
Interest expense
(62)
(46)
(35) %
(178)
(118)
(49) %
Other, net
-
-
23 %
1
1
25 %
Total investment and other income (expense)
(17)
(2)
N/M
(39)
16
N/M
Income (loss) before income taxes
31
(13)
N/M
71
163
(57) %
Income tax expense (benefit)
27
(3)
N/M
55
62
(11) %
Net income (loss)
4
(10)
N/M
16
101
(84) %
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
4
(2)
N/M
10
14
(29) %
Net income (loss) attributable to TDS shareholders
-
(8)
94 %
6
87
(93) %
TDS Preferred Share dividends
17
17
-
52
52
-
Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders
$ (17)
$ (25)
30 %
$ (46)
$ 35
N/M
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
113
114
(1) %
113
114
(1) %
Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common shareholders
$ (0.16)
$ (0.22)
30 %
$ (0.41)
$ 0.31
N/M
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
113
114
(1) %
113
115
(2) %
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common shareholders
$ (0.16)
$ (0.22)
29 %
$ (0.41)
$ 0.30
N/M
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the UScellular and TDS Telecom segments.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023
2022
(Dollars in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$ 16
$ 101
Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
681
691
Bad debts expense
77
98
Stock-based compensation expense
27
32
Deferred income taxes, net
38
48
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
(122)
(123)
Distributions from unconsolidated entities
97
100
Loss on impairment of licenses
-
3
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
22
13
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
-
(1)
Other operating activities
4
7
Changes in assets and liabilities from operations
Accounts receivable
11
(59)
Equipment installment plans receivable
20
(131)
Inventory
87
(74)
Accounts payable
(36)
16
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
(15)
30
Accrued taxes
72
136
Accrued interest
8
10
Other assets and liabilities
(64)
4
Net cash provided by operating activities
923
901
Cash flows from investing activities
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
(906)
(794)
Cash paid for intangible assets
(24)
(603)
Other investing activities
8
(11)
Net cash used in investing activities
(922)
(1,408)
Cash flows from financing activities
Issuance of long-term debt
781
1,027
Repayment of long-term debt
(664)
(330)
Issuance of short-term debt
-
110
Repayment of short-term debt
(60)
(50)
TDS Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments
(3)
(4)
UScellular Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments
(6)
(5)
Repurchase of TDS Common Shares
(6)
(25)
Repurchase of UScellular Common Shares
-
(28)
Dividends paid to TDS shareholders
(114)
(114)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(2)
(3)
Cash paid for software license agreements
(29)
(5)
Other financing activities
(4)
1
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(107)
574
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(106)
67
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
Beginning of period
399
414
End of period
$ 293
$ 481
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
(Dollars in millions)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 256
$ 360
Accounts receivable, net
1,081
1,181
Inventory, net
181
268
Prepaid expenses
99
102
Income taxes receivable
3
59
Other current assets
60
58
Total current assets
1,680
2,028
Assets held for sale
16
26
Licenses
4,700
4,699
Goodwill
547
547
Other intangible assets, net
188
204
Investments in unconsolidated entities
520
495
Property, plant and equipment, net
4,998
4,760
Operating lease right-of-use assets
988
995
Other assets and deferred charges
777
796
Total assets
$ 14,414
$ 14,550
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt
$ 24
$ 19
Accounts payable
550
506
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
270
285
Accrued interest
20
12
Accrued taxes
51
46
Accrued compensation
110
144
Short-term operating lease liabilities
147
146
Other current liabilities
155
356
Total current liabilities
1,327
1,514
Deferred liabilities and credits
Deferred income tax liability, net
1,003
969
Long-term operating lease liabilities
896
908
Other deferred liabilities and credits
819
813
Long-term debt, net
3,840
3,731
Noncontrolling interests with redemption features
12
12
Equity
TDS shareholders' equity
Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share
1
1
Capital in excess of par value
2,544
2,551
Preferred Shares, par value $0.01 per share
1,074
1,074
Treasury shares, at cost
(465)
(481)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
5
5
Retained earnings
2,567
2,699
Total TDS shareholders' equity
5,726
5,849
Noncontrolling interests
791
754
Total equity
6,517
6,603
Total liabilities and equity
$ 14,414
$ 14,550
Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
September 30, 2023
TDS
TDS
Intercompany
TDS
UScellular
Telecom
& Other
Eliminations
Consolidated
(Dollars in millions)
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 153
$ 59
$ 115
$ (71)
$ 256
Licenses, goodwill and other intangible assets
$ 4,690
$ 739
$ 6
$ -
$ 5,435
Investment in unconsolidated entities
477
4
47
(8)
520
$ 5,167
$ 743
$ 53
$ (8)
$ 5,955
Property, plant and equipment, net
$ 2,593
$ 2,318
$ 87
$ -
$ 4,998
Long-term debt, net:
Current portion
$ 18
$ -
$ 6
$ -
$ 24
Non-current portion
2,903
3
934
-
3,840
$ 2,921
$ 3
$ 940
$ -
$ 3,864
TDS Telecom Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
vs. 2022
2023
2022
2023
vs. 2022
(Dollars in millions)
Operating revenues
Residential
Wireline, Incumbent
$ 89
$ 89
-
$ 264
$ 262
1 %
Wireline, Expansion
20
13
56 %
52
35
50 %
Cable
68
68
-
204
203
1 %
Total residential
177
170
4 %
521
500
4 %
Commercial
38
43
(12) %
118
130
(10) %
Wholesale
42
43
(3) %
127
132
(4) %
Total service revenues
256
256
-
766
763
-
Equipment revenues
-
-
12 %
1
1
(9) %
Total operating revenues
256
256
-
767
763
-
Cost of services
107
109
(2) %
319
308
4 %
Cost of equipment and products
-
-
(7) %
-
1
(9) %
Selling, general and administrative expenses
82
81
1 %
244
231
6 %
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
61
53
16 %
180
158
14 %
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
6
3
87 %
8
4
100 %
Total operating expenses
256
246
4 %
752
702
7 %
Operating income
$ -
$ 10
(98) %
$ 15
$ 61
(76) %
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Financial Measures and Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
Free Cash Flow
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
TDS - CONSOLIDATED
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Dollars in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)
$ 408
$ 167
$ 923
$ 901
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
(278)
(268)
(906)
(794)
Cash paid for software license agreements
(9)
(3)
(29)
(5)
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1
$ 121
$ (104)
$ (12)
$ 102
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
UScellular
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Dollars in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)
$ 329
$ 73
$ 719
$ 652
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
(103)
(121)
(454)
(409)
Cash paid for software license agreements
(9)
(2)
(28)
(5)
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1
$ 217
$ (50)
$ 237
$ 238
1.
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment and Cash paid for software license agreements.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA
The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income
Three Months Ended
September 30,
UScellular
2023
2022
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$ 23
$ (12)
Add back:
Income tax expense (benefit)
27
(3)
Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP)
50
(15)
Add back:
Interest expense
50
42
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
159
177
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
259
204
Add back or deduct:
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
3
-
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
1
1
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
263
205
Deduct:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
40
40
Interest and dividend income
3
2
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 220
$ 163
