Freitag, 03.11.2023
Aktuell! Forscher verkünden bahnbrechende Entdeckung!
WKN: A1JS1Q | ISIN: US8794338295
NASDAQ
03.11.23
18:23 Uhr
19,470 US-Dollar
+0,530
+2,80 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEPHONE & DATA SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELEPHONE & DATA SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.11.2023 | 12:29
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Telephone and Data Systems: TDS reports third quarter 2023 results

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

As previously announced, TDS will hold a teleconference on November 3, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. CDT. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,278 million for the third quarter of 2023, versus $1,392 million for the same period one year ago. Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share were $(17) million and $(0.16), respectively, for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $(25) million and $(0.22), respectively, in the same period one year ago.

3Q 2023 Highlights*

UScellular

  • Postpaid ARPU grew 2%
  • Executing on growth initiatives
    • Fixed Wireless customers grew 57% to 106,000
    • Tower rental revenues grew 8%
  • Increased profitability
    • Net income, Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA up significantly
  • Growth in cash flows from operating activities and positive free cash flow

TDS Telecom

  • Increasing full-year 2023 fiber address goal to 200,000
    • Delivered 61,000 fiber services addresses in Q3; 127,000 year-to-date
  • Broadband investments driving positive results
    • Residential broadband connections grew 5%
    • Residential broadband revenues grew 10%
    • Residential revenue per connection grew 3%

* Comparisons are 3Q'22 to 3Q'23 unless otherwise noted

"The TDS Family of Companies continues to invest in its networks to improve its competitive positions," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "UScellular is rolling out 5G mid-band spectrum, and TDS Telecom is deploying fiber in attractive markets."

"At UScellular, while working to improve subscriber results amidst a challenging market, the organization's financial discipline has enabled the team to deliver a notable increase in profitability. And its growth initiatives - the tower portfolio and fixed wireless services - are both contributing nicely to the gains.

"Due to better-than-expected fiber service address delivery results, TDS Telecom is raising its 2023 fiber service address delivery goal to 200,000. I am pleased that TDS Telecom's fiber expansion program is driving broadband connection and revenue growth."

Recent Development: On August 4, 2023, TDS and UScellular announced that the Boards of Directors of both companies decided to initiate a process to explore a range of strategic alternatives for UScellular. The process is still ongoing.

2023 Estimated Results

TDS' current estimates of full-year 2023 results for UScellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of November 3, 2023 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

The 2023 Estimated Results shown below do not reflect any anticipated costs, expenses or results of the strategic alternatives review referenced above.

2023 Estimated Results



UScellular

Previous

Current

(Dollars in millions)



Service revenues

$3,025-$3,075

Unchanged

Adjusted OIBDA1

$750-$850

$770-$830

Adjusted EBITDA1

$925-$1,025

$945-$1,005

Capital expenditures

$600-$700

Unchanged







TDS Telecom

Previous

Current

(Dollars in millions)



Total operating revenues

$1,030-$1,060

Unchanged

Adjusted OIBDA1

$270-$300

Unchanged

Adjusted EBITDA1

$270-$300

Unchanged

Capital expenditures

$475-$525

Approx. $550

The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2023 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.


2023 Estimated Results


UScellular


TDS Telecom

(Dollars in millions)




Net income (GAAP)

N/A


N/A

Add back:




Income tax expense

N/A


N/A

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$75-$135


$40-$70

Add back:




Interest expense

195


-

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

655


230

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$925-$985


$270-$300

Add back or deduct:




(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

20


-

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$945-$1,005


$270-$300

Deduct:




Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

160


-

Interest and dividend income

15


-

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1

$770-$830


$270-$300


Actual Results


Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023


Year Ended

December 31, 2022


UScellular


TDS

Telecom


UScellular


TDS

Telecom

(Dollars in millions)








Net income (GAAP)

$ 43


$ 19


$ 35


$ 53

Add back:








Income tax expense

56


6


37


23

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$ 99


$ 25


$ 72


$ 76

Add back:








Interest expense

147


(6)


163


(7)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

490


180


700


215

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$ 736


$ 199


$ 935


$ 284

Add back or deduct:








Expenses related to strategic alternatives review

3


-


-


-

Loss on impairment of licenses

-


-


3


-

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

14


8


19


7

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net

-


-


(1)


-

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$ 753


$ 207


$ 956


$ 291

Deduct:








Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

121


-


158


-

Interest and dividend income

8


3


8


2

Other, net

-


1


-


1

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1

$ 624


$ 203


$ 790


$ 288


Numbers may not foot due to rounding.



1

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, nonrecurring expenses, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, gains and losses, and expenses related to the strategic alternatives review of UScellular while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for September 30, 2023, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.

Conference Call Information

TDS will hold a conference call on November 3, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time .

  • Access the live call on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com or at
    https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/870810761
  • Access the call by phone at (888)330-2384, conference ID: 1328528.

Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.tdsinc.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 9,100 associates as of September 30, 2023 .

Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether any strategic alternatives for UScellular will be successfully identified or completed; whether any such strategic alternative will result in additional value for TDS or its shareholders and whether the process will have an adverse impact on TDS' businesses; intense competition; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms and changes in roaming practices; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; TDS' smaller scale relative to larger competitors; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of TDS' businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties with which TDS does business; uncertainties in TDS' future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on TDS and UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; the effect on TDS' business if the collateral securing its secured term loan is foreclosed upon; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; the state and federal regulatory environment; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; control by the TDS Voting Trust; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; and the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of TDS' Form 10-K, as updated by any TDS Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:
TDS: www.tdsinc.com
UScellular: www.uscellular.com
TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com
OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com

United States Cellular Corporation

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

9/30/2023


6/30/2023


3/31/2023


12/31/2022


9/30/2022

Retail Connections










Postpaid










Total at end of period

4,159,000


4,194,000


4,223,000


4,247,000


4,264,000

Gross additions

128,000


125,000


137,000


154,000


151,000

Handsets

84,000


83,000


93,000


105,000


107,000

Connected devices

44,000


42,000


44,000


49,000


44,000

Net additions (losses)

(35,000)


(28,000)


(24,000)


(17,000)


(31,000)

Handsets

(38,000)


(29,000)


(25,000)


(20,000)


(22,000)

Connected devices

3,000


1,000


1,000


3,000


(9,000)

ARPU1

$ 51.11


$ 50.64


$ 50.66


$ 50.60


$ 50.21

ARPA2

$ 130.91


$ 130.19


$ 130.77


$ 130.97


$ 130.27

Handset upgrade rate3

4.5 %


4.8 %


4.9 %


7.0 %


8.1 %

Churn rate4

1.30 %


1.21 %


1.27 %


1.35 %


1.42 %

Handsets

1.11 %


1.01 %


1.06 %


1.12 %


1.15 %

Connected devices

2.64 %


2.65 %


2.78 %


2.99 %


3.40 %

Prepaid










Total at end of period

462,000


462,000


470,000


493,000


493,000

Gross additions

52,000


50,000


43,000


61,000


62,000

Net additions (losses)

-


(8,000)


(23,000)


-


2,000

ARPU1

$ 33.44


$ 33.86


$ 33.19


$ 33.34


$ 35.04

Churn rate4

3.68 %


4.18 %


4.63 %


4.11 %


4.07 %

Market penetration at end of period










Consolidated operating population

32,350,000


32,350,000


32,350,000


32,370,000


32,370,000

Consolidated operating penetration5

15 %


15 %


15 %


15 %


15 %

Capital expenditures (millions)

$ 111


$ 143


$ 208


$ 176


$ 136

Total cell sites in service

6,973


6,952


6,950


6,945


6,933

Owned towers

4,356


4,341


4,338


4,336


4,329



1

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:


• Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.


• Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.

2

Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.

3

Handset upgrade rate calculated as total handset upgrade transactions divided by average postpaid handset connections.

4

Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.

5

Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.

TDS Telecom

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

9/30/2023


6/30/2023


3/31/2023


12/31/2022


9/30/2022

Residential connections










Broadband










Wireline, Incumbent

248,800


249,200


247,900


249,100


252,600

Wireline, Expansion

79,400


70,200


62,800


56,100


49,400

Cable

204,400


204,200


204,700


204,800


204,500

Total Broadband

532,600


523,600


515,400


510,000


506,500

Video

132,400


132,300


132,600


135,300


136,600

Voice

284,000


288,200


289,200


291,600


295,500

Total Residential connections

949,000


944,100


937,200


936,900


938,600

Commercial connections

217,400


223,300


229,800


236,000


242,800

Total connections

1,166,400


1,167,400


1,167,000


1,173,000


1,181,400











Residential revenue per connection1

$ 62.15


$ 61.97


$ 60.24


$ 59.91


$ 60.32











Capital expenditures (millions)

$ 172


$ 132


$ 130


$ 165


$ 166


Numbers may not foot due to rounding.



1

Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and by the number of months in the period.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2023


2022


2023

vs. 2022


2023


2022


2023

vs. 2022

(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)












Operating revenues












UScellular

$ 963


$ 1,083


(11) %


$ 2,906


$ 3,120


(7) %

TDS Telecom

256


256


-


767


763


-

All Other1

59


53


10 %


175


173


2 %


1,278


1,392


(8) %


3,848


4,056


(5) %

Operating expenses












UScellular












Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion

746


920


(19) %


2,285


2,493


(8) %

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

159


177


(10) %


490


520


(6) %

Loss on impairment of licenses

-


-


-


-


3


N/M

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

1


1


(33) %


14


9


62 %

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net

-


-


85 %


-


(1)


N/M


906


1,098


(17) %


2,789


3,024


(8) %

TDS Telecom












Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion

189


190


(1) %


563


539


4 %

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

61


53


16 %


180


158


14 %

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

6


3


87 %


8


4


100 %


256


246


4 %


752


702


7 %

All Other1












Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization

64


55


16 %


187


171


9 %

Depreciation and amortization

5


4


3 %


11


13


-

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

(1)


-


(60) %


-


-


(79) %


68


59


15 %


197


183


9 %

Total operating expenses

1,230


1,403


(12) %


3,738


3,909


(4) %

Operating income (loss)












UScellular

57


(15)


N/M


117


96


22 %

TDS Telecom

-


10


(98) %


15


61


(76) %

All Other1

(9)


(6)


(52) %


(22)


(10)


N/M


48


(11)


N/M


110


147


(26) %

Investment and other income (expense)












Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

40


40


(1) %


122


123


(1) %

Interest and dividend income

5


4


50 %


16


10


57 %

Interest expense

(62)


(46)


(35) %


(178)


(118)


(49) %

Other, net

-


-


23 %


1


1


25 %

Total investment and other income (expense)

(17)


(2)


N/M


(39)


16


N/M

Income (loss) before income taxes

31


(13)


N/M


71


163


(57) %

Income tax expense (benefit)

27


(3)


N/M


55


62


(11) %

Net income (loss)

4


(10)


N/M


16


101


(84) %

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax

4


(2)


N/M


10


14


(29) %

Net income (loss) attributable to TDS shareholders

-


(8)


94 %


6


87


(93) %

TDS Preferred Share dividends

17


17


-


52


52


-

Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders

$ (17)


$ (25)


30 %


$ (46)


$ 35


N/M













Basic weighted average shares outstanding

113


114


(1) %


113


114


(1) %

Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common shareholders

$ (0.16)


$ (0.22)


30 %


$ (0.41)


$ 0.31


N/M













Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

113


114


(1) %


113


115


(2) %

Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common shareholders

$ (0.16)


$ (0.22)


29 %


$ (0.41)


$ 0.30


N/M


N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.


Numbers may not foot due to rounding.



1

Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the UScellular and TDS Telecom segments.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)


Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2023


2022

(Dollars in millions)




Cash flows from operating activities




Net income

$ 16


$ 101

Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities




Depreciation, amortization and accretion

681


691

Bad debts expense

77


98

Stock-based compensation expense

27


32

Deferred income taxes, net

38


48

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

(122)


(123)

Distributions from unconsolidated entities

97


100

Loss on impairment of licenses

-


3

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

22


13

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net

-


(1)

Other operating activities

4


7

Changes in assets and liabilities from operations




Accounts receivable

11


(59)

Equipment installment plans receivable

20


(131)

Inventory

87


(74)

Accounts payable

(36)


16

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

(15)


30

Accrued taxes

72


136

Accrued interest

8


10

Other assets and liabilities

(64)


4

Net cash provided by operating activities

923


901





Cash flows from investing activities




Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(906)


(794)

Cash paid for intangible assets

(24)


(603)

Other investing activities

8


(11)

Net cash used in investing activities

(922)


(1,408)





Cash flows from financing activities




Issuance of long-term debt

781


1,027

Repayment of long-term debt

(664)


(330)

Issuance of short-term debt

-


110

Repayment of short-term debt

(60)


(50)

TDS Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments

(3)


(4)

UScellular Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments

(6)


(5)

Repurchase of TDS Common Shares

(6)


(25)

Repurchase of UScellular Common Shares

-


(28)

Dividends paid to TDS shareholders

(114)


(114)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(2)


(3)

Cash paid for software license agreements

(29)


(5)

Other financing activities

(4)


1

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(107)


574





Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(106)


67





Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash




Beginning of period

399


414

End of period

$ 293


$ 481

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)


ASSETS






September 30, 2023


December 31, 2022

(Dollars in millions)




Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 256


$ 360

Accounts receivable, net

1,081


1,181

Inventory, net

181


268

Prepaid expenses

99


102

Income taxes receivable

3


59

Other current assets

60


58

Total current assets

1,680


2,028





Assets held for sale

16


26





Licenses

4,700


4,699





Goodwill

547


547





Other intangible assets, net

188


204





Investments in unconsolidated entities

520


495





Property, plant and equipment, net

4,998


4,760





Operating lease right-of-use assets

988


995





Other assets and deferred charges

777


796





Total assets

$ 14,414


$ 14,550

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)


LIABILITIES AND EQUITY






September 30, 2023


December 31, 2022

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)




Current liabilities




Current portion of long-term debt

$ 24


$ 19

Accounts payable

550


506

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

270


285

Accrued interest

20


12

Accrued taxes

51


46

Accrued compensation

110


144

Short-term operating lease liabilities

147


146

Other current liabilities

155


356

Total current liabilities

1,327


1,514





Deferred liabilities and credits




Deferred income tax liability, net

1,003


969

Long-term operating lease liabilities

896


908

Other deferred liabilities and credits

819


813





Long-term debt, net

3,840


3,731





Noncontrolling interests with redemption features

12


12





Equity




TDS shareholders' equity




Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share

1


1

Capital in excess of par value

2,544


2,551

Preferred Shares, par value $0.01 per share

1,074


1,074

Treasury shares, at cost

(465)


(481)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

5


5

Retained earnings

2,567


2,699

Total TDS shareholders' equity

5,726


5,849





Noncontrolling interests

791


754





Total equity

6,517


6,603





Total liabilities and equity

$ 14,414


$ 14,550

Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)




September 30, 2023




TDS


TDS
Corporate


Intercompany


TDS


UScellular


Telecom


& Other


Eliminations


Consolidated

(Dollars in millions)










Cash and cash equivalents

$ 153


$ 59


$ 115


$ (71)


$ 256











Licenses, goodwill and other intangible assets

$ 4,690


$ 739


$ 6


$ -


$ 5,435

Investment in unconsolidated entities

477


4


47


(8)


520


$ 5,167


$ 743


$ 53


$ (8)


$ 5,955











Property, plant and equipment, net

$ 2,593


$ 2,318


$ 87


$ -


$ 4,998











Long-term debt, net:










Current portion

$ 18


$ -


$ 6


$ -


$ 24

Non-current portion

2,903


3


934


-


3,840


$ 2,921


$ 3


$ 940


$ -


$ 3,864

TDS Telecom Highlights

(Unaudited)














Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2023


2022


2023

vs. 2022


2023


2022


2023

vs. 2022

(Dollars in millions)












Operating revenues












Residential












Wireline, Incumbent

$ 89


$ 89


-


$ 264


$ 262


1 %

Wireline, Expansion

20


13


56 %


52


35


50 %

Cable

68


68


-


204


203


1 %

Total residential

177


170


4 %


521


500


4 %

Commercial

38


43


(12) %


118


130


(10) %

Wholesale

42


43


(3) %


127


132


(4) %

Total service revenues

256


256


-


766


763


-

Equipment revenues

-


-


12 %


1


1


(9) %

Total operating revenues

256


256


-


767


763


-













Cost of services

107


109


(2) %


319


308


4 %

Cost of equipment and products

-


-


(7) %


-


1


(9) %

Selling, general and administrative expenses

82


81


1 %


244


231


6 %

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

61


53


16 %


180


158


14 %

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

6


3


87 %


8


4


100 %

Total operating expenses

256


246


4 %


752


702


7 %













Operating income

$ -


$ 10


(98) %


$ 15


$ 61


(76) %


Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Financial Measures and Reconciliations

(Unaudited)


Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,

TDS - CONSOLIDATED

2023


2022


2023


2022

(Dollars in millions)








Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)

$ 408


$ 167


$ 923


$ 901

Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(278)


(268)


(906)


(794)

Cash paid for software license agreements

(9)


(3)


(29)


(5)

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1

$ 121


$ (104)


$ (12)


$ 102



Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,

UScellular

2023


2022


2023


2022

(Dollars in millions)








Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)

$ 329


$ 73


$ 719


$ 652

Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(103)


(121)


(454)


(409)

Cash paid for software license agreements

(9)


(2)


(28)


(5)

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1

$ 217


$ (50)


$ 237


$ 238



1.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment and Cash paid for software license agreements.



EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA


The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income
(loss) and Income (loss) before income taxes.



Three Months Ended

September 30,

UScellular

2023


2022

(Dollars in millions)




Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$ 23


$ (12)

Add back:




Income tax expense (benefit)

27


(3)

Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP)

50


(15)

Add back:




Interest expense

50


42

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

159


177

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

259


204

Add back or deduct:




Expenses related to strategic alternatives review

3


-

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

1


1

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

263


205

Deduct:




Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

40


40

Interest and dividend income

3


2

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 220


$ 163

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems

© 2023 PR Newswire
