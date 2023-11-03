Telephone and Data Systems: TDS reports third quarter 2023 results

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

As previously announced, TDS will hold a teleconference on November 3, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. CDT. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,278 million for the third quarter of 2023, versus $1,392 million for the same period one year ago. Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share were $(17) million and $(0.16), respectively, for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $(25) million and $(0.22), respectively, in the same period one year ago.

3Q 2023 Highlights*

UScellular

Postpaid ARPU grew 2%

Executing on growth initiatives Fixed Wireless customers grew 57% to 106,000 Tower rental revenues grew 8%

Increased profitability Net income, Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA up significantly

Growth in cash flows from operating activities and positive free cash flow

TDS Telecom

Increasing full-year 2023 fiber address goal to 200,000 Delivered 61,000 fiber services addresses in Q3; 127,000 year-to-date

Broadband investments driving positive results Residential broadband connections grew 5% Residential broadband revenues grew 10% Residential revenue per connection grew 3%



* Comparisons are 3Q'22 to 3Q'23 unless otherwise noted

"The TDS Family of Companies continues to invest in its networks to improve its competitive positions," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "UScellular is rolling out 5G mid-band spectrum, and TDS Telecom is deploying fiber in attractive markets."

"At UScellular, while working to improve subscriber results amidst a challenging market, the organization's financial discipline has enabled the team to deliver a notable increase in profitability. And its growth initiatives - the tower portfolio and fixed wireless services - are both contributing nicely to the gains.

"Due to better-than-expected fiber service address delivery results, TDS Telecom is raising its 2023 fiber service address delivery goal to 200,000. I am pleased that TDS Telecom's fiber expansion program is driving broadband connection and revenue growth."

Recent Development: On August 4, 2023, TDS and UScellular announced that the Boards of Directors of both companies decided to initiate a process to explore a range of strategic alternatives for UScellular. The process is still ongoing.

2023 Estimated Results

TDS' current estimates of full-year 2023 results for UScellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of November 3, 2023 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

The 2023 Estimated Results shown below do not reflect any anticipated costs, expenses or results of the strategic alternatives review referenced above.

2023 Estimated Results



UScellular Previous Current (Dollars in millions)



Service revenues $3,025-$3,075 Unchanged Adjusted OIBDA1 $750-$850 $770-$830 Adjusted EBITDA1 $925-$1,025 $945-$1,005 Capital expenditures $600-$700 Unchanged











TDS Telecom Previous Current (Dollars in millions)



Total operating revenues $1,030-$1,060 Unchanged Adjusted OIBDA1 $270-$300 Unchanged Adjusted EBITDA1 $270-$300 Unchanged Capital expenditures $475-$525 Approx. $550

The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2023 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.



2023 Estimated Results

UScellular

TDS Telecom (Dollars in millions)





Net income (GAAP) N/A

N/A Add back:





Income tax expense N/A

N/A Income before income taxes (GAAP) $75-$135

$40-$70 Add back:





Interest expense 195

- Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 655

230 EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $925-$985

$270-$300 Add back or deduct:





(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 20

- Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $945-$1,005

$270-$300 Deduct:





Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 160

- Interest and dividend income 15

- Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $770-$830

$270-$300



Actual Results

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Year Ended December 31, 2022

UScellular

TDS Telecom

UScellular

TDS Telecom (Dollars in millions)













Net income (GAAP) $ 43

$ 19

$ 35

$ 53 Add back:













Income tax expense 56

6

37

23 Income before income taxes (GAAP) $ 99

$ 25

$ 72

$ 76 Add back:













Interest expense 147

(6)

163

(7) Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 490

180

700

215 EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $ 736

$ 199

$ 935

$ 284 Add back or deduct:













Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 3

-

-

- Loss on impairment of licenses -

-

3

- (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 14

8

19

7 (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net -

-

(1)

- Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $ 753

$ 207

$ 956

$ 291 Deduct:













Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 121

-

158

- Interest and dividend income 8

3

8

2 Other, net -

1

-

1 Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $ 624

$ 203

$ 790

$ 288

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.







1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, nonrecurring expenses, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, gains and losses, and expenses related to the strategic alternatives review of UScellular while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for September 30, 2023, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.

Conference Call Information

TDS will hold a conference call on November 3, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time .

Access the live call on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com or at

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/870810761

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/870810761 Access the call by phone at (888)330-2384, conference ID: 1328528.

Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.tdsinc.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 9,100 associates as of September 30, 2023 .

Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether any strategic alternatives for UScellular will be successfully identified or completed; whether any such strategic alternative will result in additional value for TDS or its shareholders and whether the process will have an adverse impact on TDS' businesses; intense competition; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms and changes in roaming practices; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; TDS' smaller scale relative to larger competitors; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of TDS' businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties with which TDS does business; uncertainties in TDS' future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on TDS and UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; the effect on TDS' business if the collateral securing its secured term loan is foreclosed upon; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; the state and federal regulatory environment; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; control by the TDS Voting Trust; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; and the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of TDS' Form 10-K, as updated by any TDS Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:

TDS: www.tdsinc.com

UScellular: www.uscellular.com

TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com

OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com

United States Cellular Corporation Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022 Retail Connections

















Postpaid

















Total at end of period 4,159,000

4,194,000

4,223,000

4,247,000

4,264,000 Gross additions 128,000

125,000

137,000

154,000

151,000 Handsets 84,000

83,000

93,000

105,000

107,000 Connected devices 44,000

42,000

44,000

49,000

44,000 Net additions (losses) (35,000)

(28,000)

(24,000)

(17,000)

(31,000) Handsets (38,000)

(29,000)

(25,000)

(20,000)

(22,000) Connected devices 3,000

1,000

1,000

3,000

(9,000) ARPU1 $ 51.11

$ 50.64

$ 50.66

$ 50.60

$ 50.21 ARPA2 $ 130.91

$ 130.19

$ 130.77

$ 130.97

$ 130.27 Handset upgrade rate3 4.5 %

4.8 %

4.9 %

7.0 %

8.1 % Churn rate4 1.30 %

1.21 %

1.27 %

1.35 %

1.42 % Handsets 1.11 %

1.01 %

1.06 %

1.12 %

1.15 % Connected devices 2.64 %

2.65 %

2.78 %

2.99 %

3.40 % Prepaid

















Total at end of period 462,000

462,000

470,000

493,000

493,000 Gross additions 52,000

50,000

43,000

61,000

62,000 Net additions (losses) -

(8,000)

(23,000)

-

2,000 ARPU1 $ 33.44

$ 33.86

$ 33.19

$ 33.34

$ 35.04 Churn rate4 3.68 %

4.18 %

4.63 %

4.11 %

4.07 % Market penetration at end of period

















Consolidated operating population 32,350,000

32,350,000

32,350,000

32,370,000

32,370,000 Consolidated operating penetration5 15 %

15 %

15 %

15 %

15 % Capital expenditures (millions) $ 111

$ 143

$ 208

$ 176

$ 136 Total cell sites in service 6,973

6,952

6,950

6,945

6,933 Owned towers 4,356

4,341

4,338

4,336

4,329





1 Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:

• Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

• Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections. 2 Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period. 3 Handset upgrade rate calculated as total handset upgrade transactions divided by average postpaid handset connections. 4 Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period. 5 Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.

TDS Telecom Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022 Residential connections

















Broadband

















Wireline, Incumbent 248,800

249,200

247,900

249,100

252,600 Wireline, Expansion 79,400

70,200

62,800

56,100

49,400 Cable 204,400

204,200

204,700

204,800

204,500 Total Broadband 532,600

523,600

515,400

510,000

506,500 Video 132,400

132,300

132,600

135,300

136,600 Voice 284,000

288,200

289,200

291,600

295,500 Total Residential connections 949,000

944,100

937,200

936,900

938,600 Commercial connections 217,400

223,300

229,800

236,000

242,800 Total connections 1,166,400

1,167,400

1,167,000

1,173,000

1,181,400



















Residential revenue per connection1 $ 62.15

$ 61.97

$ 60.24

$ 59.91

$ 60.32



















Capital expenditures (millions) $ 172

$ 132

$ 130

$ 165

$ 166

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.





1 Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and by the number of months in the period.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023 vs. 2022

2023

2022

2023 vs. 2022 (Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)





















Operating revenues





















UScellular $ 963

$ 1,083

(11) %

$ 2,906

$ 3,120

(7) % TDS Telecom 256

256

-

767

763

- All Other1 59

53

10 %

175

173

2 %

1,278

1,392

(8) %

3,848

4,056

(5) % Operating expenses





















UScellular





















Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion 746

920

(19) %

2,285

2,493

(8) % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 159

177

(10) %

490

520

(6) % Loss on impairment of licenses -

-

-

-

3

N/M (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 1

1

(33) %

14

9

62 % (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net -

-

85 %

-

(1)

N/M

906

1,098

(17) %

2,789

3,024

(8) % TDS Telecom





















Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion 189

190

(1) %

563

539

4 % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 61

53

16 %

180

158

14 % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 6

3

87 %

8

4

100 %

256

246

4 %

752

702

7 % All Other1





















Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization 64

55

16 %

187

171

9 % Depreciation and amortization 5

4

3 %

11

13

- (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net (1)

-

(60) %

-

-

(79) %

68

59

15 %

197

183

9 % Total operating expenses 1,230

1,403

(12) %

3,738

3,909

(4) % Operating income (loss)





















UScellular 57

(15)

N/M

117

96

22 % TDS Telecom -

10

(98) %

15

61

(76) % All Other1 (9)

(6)

(52) %

(22)

(10)

N/M

48

(11)

N/M

110

147

(26) % Investment and other income (expense)





















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 40

40

(1) %

122

123

(1) % Interest and dividend income 5

4

50 %

16

10

57 % Interest expense (62)

(46)

(35) %

(178)

(118)

(49) % Other, net -

-

23 %

1

1

25 % Total investment and other income (expense) (17)

(2)

N/M

(39)

16

N/M Income (loss) before income taxes 31

(13)

N/M

71

163

(57) % Income tax expense (benefit) 27

(3)

N/M

55

62

(11) % Net income (loss) 4

(10)

N/M

16

101

(84) % Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax 4

(2)

N/M

10

14

(29) % Net income (loss) attributable to TDS shareholders -

(8)

94 %

6

87

(93) % TDS Preferred Share dividends 17

17

-

52

52

- Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders $ (17)

$ (25)

30 %

$ (46)

$ 35

N/M























Basic weighted average shares outstanding 113

114

(1) %

113

114

(1) % Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common shareholders $ (0.16)

$ (0.22)

30 %

$ (0.41)

$ 0.31

N/M























Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 113

114

(1) %

113

115

(2) % Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common shareholders $ (0.16)

$ (0.22)

29 %

$ (0.41)

$ 0.30

N/M

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.







1 Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the UScellular and TDS Telecom segments.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022 (Dollars in millions)





Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 16

$ 101 Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 681

691 Bad debts expense 77

98 Stock-based compensation expense 27

32 Deferred income taxes, net 38

48 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (122)

(123) Distributions from unconsolidated entities 97

100 Loss on impairment of licenses -

3 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 22

13 (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net -

(1) Other operating activities 4

7 Changes in assets and liabilities from operations





Accounts receivable 11

(59) Equipment installment plans receivable 20

(131) Inventory 87

(74) Accounts payable (36)

16 Customer deposits and deferred revenues (15)

30 Accrued taxes 72

136 Accrued interest 8

10 Other assets and liabilities (64)

4 Net cash provided by operating activities 923

901







Cash flows from investing activities





Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (906)

(794) Cash paid for intangible assets (24)

(603) Other investing activities 8

(11) Net cash used in investing activities (922)

(1,408)







Cash flows from financing activities





Issuance of long-term debt 781

1,027 Repayment of long-term debt (664)

(330) Issuance of short-term debt -

110 Repayment of short-term debt (60)

(50) TDS Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments (3)

(4) UScellular Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments (6)

(5) Repurchase of TDS Common Shares (6)

(25) Repurchase of UScellular Common Shares -

(28) Dividends paid to TDS shareholders (114)

(114) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (2)

(3) Cash paid for software license agreements (29)

(5) Other financing activities (4)

1 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (107)

574







Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (106)

67







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 399

414 End of period $ 293

$ 481

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

ASSETS









September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 (Dollars in millions)





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 256

$ 360 Accounts receivable, net 1,081

1,181 Inventory, net 181

268 Prepaid expenses 99

102 Income taxes receivable 3

59 Other current assets 60

58 Total current assets 1,680

2,028







Assets held for sale 16

26







Licenses 4,700

4,699







Goodwill 547

547







Other intangible assets, net 188

204







Investments in unconsolidated entities 520

495







Property, plant and equipment, net 4,998

4,760







Operating lease right-of-use assets 988

995







Other assets and deferred charges 777

796







Total assets $ 14,414

$ 14,550

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Current liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 24

$ 19 Accounts payable 550

506 Customer deposits and deferred revenues 270

285 Accrued interest 20

12 Accrued taxes 51

46 Accrued compensation 110

144 Short-term operating lease liabilities 147

146 Other current liabilities 155

356 Total current liabilities 1,327

1,514







Deferred liabilities and credits





Deferred income tax liability, net 1,003

969 Long-term operating lease liabilities 896

908 Other deferred liabilities and credits 819

813







Long-term debt, net 3,840

3,731







Noncontrolling interests with redemption features 12

12







Equity





TDS shareholders' equity





Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share 1

1 Capital in excess of par value 2,544

2,551 Preferred Shares, par value $0.01 per share 1,074

1,074 Treasury shares, at cost (465)

(481) Accumulated other comprehensive income 5

5 Retained earnings 2,567

2,699 Total TDS shareholders' equity 5,726

5,849







Noncontrolling interests 791

754







Total equity 6,517

6,603







Total liabilities and equity $ 14,414

$ 14,550

Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)





September 30, 2023





TDS

TDS

Corporate

Intercompany

TDS

UScellular

Telecom

& Other

Eliminations

Consolidated (Dollars in millions)

















Cash and cash equivalents $ 153

$ 59

$ 115

$ (71)

$ 256



















Licenses, goodwill and other intangible assets $ 4,690

$ 739

$ 6

$ -

$ 5,435 Investment in unconsolidated entities 477

4

47

(8)

520

$ 5,167

$ 743

$ 53

$ (8)

$ 5,955



















Property, plant and equipment, net $ 2,593

$ 2,318

$ 87

$ -

$ 4,998



















Long-term debt, net:

















Current portion $ 18

$ -

$ 6

$ -

$ 24 Non-current portion 2,903

3

934

-

3,840

$ 2,921

$ 3

$ 940

$ -

$ 3,864

TDS Telecom Highlights (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023 vs. 2022

2023

2022

2023 vs. 2022 (Dollars in millions)





















Operating revenues





















Residential





















Wireline, Incumbent $ 89

$ 89

-

$ 264

$ 262

1 % Wireline, Expansion 20

13

56 %

52

35

50 % Cable 68

68

-

204

203

1 % Total residential 177

170

4 %

521

500

4 % Commercial 38

43

(12) %

118

130

(10) % Wholesale 42

43

(3) %

127

132

(4) % Total service revenues 256

256

-

766

763

- Equipment revenues -

-

12 %

1

1

(9) % Total operating revenues 256

256

-

767

763

-























Cost of services 107

109

(2) %

319

308

4 % Cost of equipment and products -

-

(7) %

-

1

(9) % Selling, general and administrative expenses 82

81

1 %

244

231

6 % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 61

53

16 %

180

158

14 % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 6

3

87 %

8

4

100 % Total operating expenses 256

246

4 %

752

702

7 %























Operating income $ -

$ 10

(98) %

$ 15

$ 61

(76) %

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Financial Measures and Reconciliations (Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, TDS - CONSOLIDATED 2023

2022

2023

2022 (Dollars in millions)













Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 408

$ 167

$ 923

$ 901 Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (278)

(268)

(906)

(794) Cash paid for software license agreements (9)

(3)

(29)

(5) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1 $ 121

$ (104)

$ (12)

$ 102



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, UScellular 2023

2022

2023

2022 (Dollars in millions)













Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 329

$ 73

$ 719

$ 652 Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (103)

(121)

(454)

(409) Cash paid for software license agreements (9)

(2)

(28)

(5) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1 $ 217

$ (50)

$ 237

$ 238





1. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment and Cash paid for software license agreements.





EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA

The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income

(loss) and Income (loss) before income taxes.



Three Months Ended September 30, UScellular 2023

2022 (Dollars in millions)





Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 23

$ (12) Add back:





Income tax expense (benefit) 27

(3) Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP) 50

(15) Add back:





Interest expense 50

42 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 159

177 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 259

204 Add back or deduct:





Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 3

- (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 1

1 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 263

205 Deduct:





Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 40

40 Interest and dividend income 3

2 Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 220

$ 163

