United States Cellular Corporation: UScellular reports third quarter 2023 results

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) reported total operating revenues of $963 million for the third quarter of 2023, versus $1,083 million for the same period one year ago. Service revenues totaled $762 million, versus $781 million for the same period one year ago. Net income (loss) attributable to UScellular shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share were $23 million and $0.26, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $(12) million and $(0.15), respectively, in the same period one year ago.
3Q 2023 Highlights*
- Postpaid ARPU grew 2%
- Executing on growth initiatives
- Fixed Wireless customers grew 57% to 106,000
- Tower rental revenues grew 8%
- Increased profitability
- Net income, Adjusted OIBDA, Adjusted EBITDA up significantly
- Growth in cash flows from operating activities and positive free cash flow
* Comparisons are 3Q'22 to 3Q'23 unless otherwise noted
"While we remain committed to improving subscriber results amidst a challenging market, the organization has done an outstanding job of also focusing on financial discipline in order to deliver improved net income and adjusted EBITDA versus prior year," said Laurent Therivel, President and CEO of UScellular. "And we have continued momentum in several key growth areas within our business, including our tower portfolio and fixed wireless services, which have both contributed to the notable profitability gains in the quarter."
Recent Development: On August 4, 2023, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) and UScellular announced that the Boards of Directors of both companies decided to initiate a process to explore a range of strategic alternatives for UScellular. The process is still ongoing.
2023 Estimated Results
UScellular's current estimates of full-year 2023 results are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of November 3, 2023 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. UScellular undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.
The 2023 Estimated Results shown below do not reflect any anticipated costs, expenses or results of the strategic alternatives review referenced above.
2023 Estimated Results
Previous
Current
(Dollars in millions)
Service revenues
$3,025-$3,075
Unchanged
Adjusted OIBDA1
$750-$850
$770-$830
Adjusted EBITDA1
$925-$1,025
$945-$1,005
Capital expenditures
$600-$700
Unchanged
The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2023 estimated results, UScellular has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, UScellular believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, UScellular is unable to provide such guidance.
Actual Results
2023 Estimated
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2023
Year Ended
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (GAAP)
N/A
$43
$35
Add back:
Income tax expense
N/A
56
37
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
$75-$135
$99
$72
Add back:
Interest expense
195
147
163
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
655
490
700
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$925-$985
$736
$935
Add back or deduct:
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
-
3
-
Loss on impairment of licenses
-
-
3
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
20
14
19
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
-
-
(1)
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$945-$1,005
$753
$956
Deduct:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
160
121
158
Interest and dividend income
15
8
8
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1
$770-$830
$624
$790
1
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. UScellular does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of UScellular's operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, nonrecurring expenses, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of UScellular's financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, gains and losses, and expenses related to the strategic alternatives review of UScellular while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for September 30, 2023, can be found on UScellular's website at investors.uscellular.com.
Conference Call Information
UScellular will hold a conference call on November 3, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time .
- Access the live call on the Events & Presentations page of investors.uscellular.com or at
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/870810761
- Access the call by phone at (888)330-2384 conference ID: 1328528.
Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.uscellular.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.uscellular.com.
About UScellular
United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 4.6 million retail connections in 21 states. The Chicago -based company had 4,500 full- and part-time associates as of September 30, 2023 . At the end of the third quarter of 2023, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned approximately 83 percent of UScellular. For more information about UScellular, visit uscellular.com.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether any strategic alternatives for UScellular will be successfully identified or completed; whether any such strategic alternative will result in additional value for UScellular and its shareholders and whether the process will have an adverse impact on UScellular's business; intense competition; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; UScellular's smaller scale relative to larger competitors; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms and changes in roaming practices; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of UScellular's businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties with which UScellular does business; uncertainties in UScellular's future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; the state and federal regulatory environment; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; potential conflicts of interests between TDS and UScellular; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; and the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of UScellular's Form 10-K, as updated by any UScellular Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.
United States Cellular Corporation
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
As of or for the Quarter Ended
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
Retail Connections
Postpaid
Total at end of period
4,159,000
4,194,000
4,223,000
4,247,000
4,264,000
Gross additions
128,000
125,000
137,000
154,000
151,000
Handsets
84,000
83,000
93,000
105,000
107,000
Connected devices
44,000
42,000
44,000
49,000
44,000
Net additions (losses)
(35,000)
(28,000)
(24,000)
(17,000)
(31,000)
Handsets
(38,000)
(29,000)
(25,000)
(20,000)
(22,000)
Connected devices
3,000
1,000
1,000
3,000
(9,000)
ARPU1
$ 51.11
$ 50.64
$ 50.66
$ 50.60
$ 50.21
ARPA2
$ 130.91
$ 130.19
$ 130.77
$ 130.97
$ 130.27
Handset upgrade rate3
4.5 %
4.8 %
4.9 %
7.0 %
8.1 %
Churn rate4
1.30 %
1.21 %
1.27 %
1.35 %
1.42 %
Handsets
1.11 %
1.01 %
1.06 %
1.12 %
1.15 %
Connected devices
2.64 %
2.65 %
2.78 %
2.99 %
3.40 %
Prepaid
Total at end of period
462,000
462,000
470,000
493,000
493,000
Gross additions
52,000
50,000
43,000
61,000
62,000
Net additions (losses)
-
(8,000)
(23,000)
-
2,000
ARPU1
$ 33.44
$ 33.86
$ 33.19
$ 33.34
$ 35.04
Churn rate4
3.68 %
4.18 %
4.63 %
4.11 %
4.07 %
Market penetration at end of period
Consolidated operating population
32,350,000
32,350,000
32,350,000
32,370,000
32,370,000
Consolidated operating penetration5
15 %
15 %
15 %
15 %
15 %
Capital expenditures (millions)
$ 111
$ 143
$ 208
$ 176
$ 136
Total cell sites in service
6,973
6,952
6,950
6,945
6,933
Owned towers
4,356
4,341
4,338
4,336
4,329
1
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:
• Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.
• Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.
2
Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.
3
Handset upgrade rate calculated as total handset upgrade transactions divided by average postpaid handset connections.
4
Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.
5
Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.
United States Cellular Corporation
Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
vs. 2022
2023
2022
2023
vs. 2022
(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)
Operating revenues
Service
$ 762
$ 781
(2) %
$ 2,289
$ 2,351
(3) %
Equipment sales
201
302
(33) %
617
769
(20) %
Total operating revenues
963
1,083
(11) %
2,906
3,120
(7) %
Operating expenses
System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and
185
197
(6) %
557
574
(3) %
Cost of equipment sold
228
354
(36) %
708
887
(20) %
Selling, general and administrative
333
369
(10) %
1,020
1,032
(1) %
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
159
177
(10) %
490
520
(6) %
Loss on impairment of licenses
-
-
-
-
3
N/M
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
1
1
(33) %
14
9
62 %
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
-
-
85 %
-
(1)
N/M
Total operating expenses
906
1,098
(17) %
2,789
3,024
(8) %
Operating income (loss)
57
(15)
N/M
117
96
22 %
Investment and other income (expense)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
40
40
(1) %
121
122
-
Interest and dividend income
3
2
72 %
8
5
52 %
Interest expense
(50)
(42)
(16) %
(147)
(115)
(28) %
Total investment and other income (expense)
(7)
-
N/M
(18)
12
N/M
Income (loss) before income taxes
50
(15)
N/M
99
108
(8) %
Income tax expense (benefit)
27
(3)
N/M
56
46
22 %
Net income (loss)
23
(12)
N/M
43
62
(30) %
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
-
-
45 %
3
4
(20) %
Net income (loss) attributable to UScellular shareholders
$ 23
$ (12)
N/M
$ 40
$ 58
(31) %
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
85
85
-
85
86
(1) %
Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to UScellular
$ 0.26
$ (0.15)
N/M
$ 0.47
$ 0.68
(31) %
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
86
85
2 %
86
87
-
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to UScellular
$ 0.26
$ (0.15)
N/M
$ 0.47
$ 0.67
(31) %
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful
United States Cellular Corporation
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023
2022
(Dollars in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$ 43
$ 62
Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
490
520
Bad debts expense
72
93
Stock-based compensation expense
14
18
Deferred income taxes, net
41
31
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
(121)
(122)
Distributions from unconsolidated entities
97
100
Loss on impairment of licenses
-
3
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
14
9
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
-
(1)
Other operating activities
4
6
Changes in assets and liabilities from operations
Accounts receivable
30
(54)
Equipment installment plans receivable
20
(131)
Inventory
86
(71)
Accounts payable
(39)
(7)
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
(16)
27
Accrued taxes
12
134
Accrued interest
7
10
Other assets and liabilities
(35)
25
Net cash provided by operating activities
719
652
Cash flows from investing activities
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
(454)
(409)
Cash paid for licenses
(24)
(575)
Other investing activities
14
8
Net cash used in investing activities
(464)
(976)
Cash flows from financing activities
Issuance of long-term debt
115
725
Repayment of long-term debt
(395)
(327)
Issuance of short-term debt
-
110
Repayment of short-term debt
(60)
(50)
Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments
(6)
(5)
Repurchase of Common Shares
-
(28)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(2)
(3)
Cash paid for software license agreements
(28)
(5)
Other financing activities
(2)
(3)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(378)
414
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(123)
90
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
Beginning of period
308
199
End of period
$ 185
$ 289
United States Cellular Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
(Dollars in millions)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 153
$ 273
Accounts receivable, net
959
1,072
Inventory, net
175
261
Prepaid expenses
64
68
Income taxes receivable
2
4
Other current assets
40
45
Total current assets
1,393
1,723
Assets held for sale
16
26
Licenses
4,690
4,690
Investments in unconsolidated entities
477
452
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,593
2,624
Operating lease right-of-use assets
914
918
Other assets and deferred charges
666
686
Total assets
$ 10,749
$ 11,119
United States Cellular Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt
$ 18
$ 13
Accounts payable
412
356
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
222
239
Accrued taxes
35
35
Accrued compensation
61
84
Short-term operating lease liabilities
135
133
Other current liabilities
148
335
Total current liabilities
1,031
1,195
Deferred liabilities and credits
Deferred income tax liability, net
749
708
Long-term operating lease liabilities
834
843
Other deferred liabilities and credits
601
604
Long-term debt, net
2,903
3,187
Noncontrolling interests with redemption features
12
12
Equity
UScellular shareholders' equity
Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $1.00 per share
88
88
Additional paid-in capital
1,717
1,703
Treasury shares
(80)
(98)
Retained earnings
2,878
2,861
Total UScellular shareholders' equity
4,603
4,554
Noncontrolling interests
16
16
Total equity
4,619
4,570
Total liabilities and equity
$ 10,749
$ 11,119
United States Cellular Corporation
Financial Measures and Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
Free Cash Flow
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Dollars in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)
$ 329
$ 73
$ 719
$ 652
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
(103)
(121)
(454)
(409)
Cash paid for software license agreements
(9)
(2)
(28)
(5)
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1
$ 217
$ (50)
$ 237
$ 238
1
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which UScellular believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment and Cash paid for software license agreements.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA
The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income (loss) and Income (loss) before income taxes.
Three Months Ended
September 30,
2023
2022
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$ 23
$ (12)
Add back:
Income tax expense (benefit)
27
(3)
Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP)
50
(15)
Add back:
Interest expense
50
42
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
159
177
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
259
204
Add back or deduct:
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
3
-
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
1
1
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
263
205
Deduct:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
40
40
Interest and dividend income
3
2
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 220
$ 163
