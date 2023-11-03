Anzeige
WKN: A116ZH | ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 | Ticker-Symbol: IT3
Frankfurt
03.11.23
08:03 Uhr
0,990 Euro
+0,060
+6,45 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
03.11.2023 | 17:22
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Notice of General Meeting

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Notice of General Meeting 
03-Nov-2023 / 15:49 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
3 November 2023 
 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc 
 
("Custodian Property Income REIT" or "the Company") 
 
Notice of General Meeting 
 
Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a 
diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, today announces 
that a general meeting of the Company will be held at 6th floor, Saddlers House, 44 Gutter Lane, London EC2V 6BR, 
United Kingdom on 21 November 2023 at 9:30am. 
 
The Board has become aware that a scheduled continuation vote required by the Company's Articles of Association at 
every seventh annual general meeting ("AGM") of the Company was not proposed at the AGM held on 1 September 2020. As a 
result, the Company will seek the approval of Shareholders to ratify this oversight. 
 
The Notice of General Meeting ("Notice") has been distributed to shareholders and is available to view at: 
 
www.custodianreit.com/shareholder-information/ 
 
A copy of the Notice will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism. 
 
- Ends - 
 
Further information: 
 
Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact: 
 
Custodian Capital Limited 
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
                           www.custodiancapital.com 
Numis Securities Limited 
Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
               www.numis.com/funds 
FTI Consulting 
Richard Sunderland / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
                          custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

Notes to Editors

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: NOG 
TIDM:      CREI 
LEI Code:    2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  282715 
EQS News ID:  1765093 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1765093&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2023 11:49 ET (15:49 GMT)

