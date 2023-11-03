DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Notice of General Meeting

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Notice of General Meeting 03-Nov-2023 / 15:49 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 November 2023 Custodian Property Income REIT plc ("Custodian Property Income REIT" or "the Company") Notice of General Meeting Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, today announces that a general meeting of the Company will be held at 6th floor, Saddlers House, 44 Gutter Lane, London EC2V 6BR, United Kingdom on 21 November 2023 at 9:30am. The Board has become aware that a scheduled continuation vote required by the Company's Articles of Association at every seventh annual general meeting ("AGM") of the Company was not proposed at the AGM held on 1 September 2020. As a result, the Company will seek the approval of Shareholders to ratify this oversight. The Notice of General Meeting ("Notice") has been distributed to shareholders and is available to view at: www.custodianreit.com/shareholder-information/ A copy of the Notice will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism. - Ends - Further information: Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 www.custodiancapital.com Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numis.com/funds FTI Consulting Richard Sunderland / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.

