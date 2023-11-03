Chinese manufacturer ZYC Energy says its new LiFePo4 battery has a lifecycle of more than 6,000 cycles. The new product is designed for off-grid and residential applications.China-based battery manufacturer ZYC Energy has presented a new lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) storage system for residential applications. "Our new product ensures optimal charging / discharging even in winter, down to -10 C," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. The DIY 5000 system measures 440 mm x 134 mm x 480 mm and weighs 46 kg. It features a capacity of 5.12 kWh and a nominal voltage of 51.2 V. The nominal voltage ...

