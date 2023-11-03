Voltalia: New progress in future clusters combining solar, wind and storage in Uzbekistan

New progress in future clusters combining solar, wind and storage in Uzbekistan

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, amidst the visit of French president Emmanuel Macron in Uzbekistan, signs two agreements consolidating the development of its projects in the country

In November 20221, during president Mirziyoyev's official visit to France, Voltalia signed, in the presence of the EBRD (European Bank for Reconstruction and Development), an agreement for the development of the Shurkul complex in the Navoi region. The first of its kind in the country, this innovative project will combine solar, wind and battery storage for a total of 400 to 500 megawatts.

In December 20222, Voltalia won a tender, coordinated by the International Finance Corporation (IFC, World Bank Group), for the future 123-megawatts Sarimay solar power plant in the Khorezm region.

On November 2nd, 2023, during a state visit and under the auspices of the french and uzbek presidents, Emmanuel Macron and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, respectively, Voltalia signed two cooperation agreements:

An implementation protocol on the next steps in the development of the Shurkul hybrid project; and

An extension protocol for the Sarimay project, endorsing its augmentation through the integration of an additional 100 megawatts of wind energy, complemented by battery storage.

Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia, comments on these advances: "These two bilateral agreements strengthen our presence in Uzbekistan. We are particularly proud that our expertise in multi-energy clusters can support the country's trajectory towards a predominantly renewable energy supply, as well as strengthen its energy independence."

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2.7?GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 16.1 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,700 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the SBF 120, Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia

