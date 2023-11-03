ARYZTA AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Board of Directors appoint Heiner Kamps as Lead Independent Director



03-Nov-2023 / 19:42 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR PDF Downloadlink About ARYZTA

ARYZTA AG ('ARYZTA') is an international bakery company with a leadership position

in convenience bakery. ARYZTA is based in Schlieren, Switzerland, with operations in

Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. ARYZTA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange

(SIX: ARYN)

End of Inside Information