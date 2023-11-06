Anzeige
Montag, 06.11.2023
ACCESSWIRE
06.11.2023 | 06:02
Fastexverse Takes SiGMA Stand to the Metaverse: Experience the Expo Virtually From Anywhere in the World

VALLETTA, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2023 / Fastexverse has announced another meetup in SiGMA, Malta, November 13-17 where both in-person and virtual attendants can network and find new business opportunities.

Anyone will be able to attend Fastexverse's SiGMA stand through the Metaverse from any point of the world. This virtual event promises an immersive experience, with innovative technology demonstrations, expert speakers, and networking opportunities, all from the comfort of your own digital avatar if you can't physically be there.

Join the upcoming meetup with Fastexverse under the stand 2094, find personalized business opportunities and explore the cutting-edge innovations that they offer. Learn more about their metaverse marketplace, which offers spaces under dozens of industries from entertainment and business to art and education.

Might as well save the dates - the link to connect via metaverse will be available on the event's days, that is from November 13 to 17.

Contact Information

Vahe Khachatryan
Head of Fastexverse
vahe.khachatryan@fastexverse.com

SOURCE: Fastexverse

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/799279/fastexverse-takes-sigma-stand-to-the-metaverse-experience-the-expo-virtually-from-anywhere-in-the-world

