Laxxon Medical to Attend BIO-Europe Munich 2023

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2023 / Laxxon Medical announced today its participation in the 29th annual BIO-Europe Convention, taking place November 6-8, 2023 in Munich, Germany. BIO-Europe is the premier partnering conference for the global biopharmaceutical industry.

Representing Laxxon at BIO-Europe are Klaus Kuehne, Chief Operations Officer, and Dr. Achim Schneeberger, Chief Scientific Officer, both of whom will be available to meet with potential partners to discuss in-licensing opportunities and new product developments.

Laxxon will be showcasing its lead in-house asset, LXM.5, an advanced Carbidopa/Levodopa oral dosage form, in addition to Laxxon's technology platform, SPID®-Technology. LXM.5 is one of more than ten assets in the company's growing and diverse in-house Advanced Patented Generics product pipeline.

One-on-one meetings may be requested through the BIO partnering platform, accessible to participants after registration through https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope/. Interested parties are also welcome to contact Laxxon directly through the information provided below.

About Laxxon Medical

Laxxon Medical is a pharma-technology company pioneering a new generation of advanced pharmaceuticals with SPID®, a novel 3D screen printing platform technology. For new and common pharmaceutical drugs, SPID® unlocks innovative drug delivery advancements paired with fast-tracked market access and extensive IP protection to yield disruptive opportunities for partners and life-changing results for patients.

Laxxon can fully utilize the FDA's 505b(2) regulatory pathway in the US and Hybrid applications under Article 10(3) of Directive 2001/83/EC in the EU, which fast tracks product route to market.

Laxxon is partnered with CDMO Hovione and is jointly establishing cGMP productions in Europe and the United States.

About SPID®-Technology

SPID® enables the development and production of smart drug delivery system (DDS) oral dosage forms with tailored pharmacokinetics based on complex formulations and geometric structures which optimize the release profiles of common pharmaceuticals and new drug developments. Laxxon owns the exclusive worldwide rights for the development, production, and commercialization of drug delivery systems (DDS) engineered with SPID®. SPID® can produce small batches for R&D, upscaling to commercial-scale production, without changing the manufacturing process.

Company website: www.laxxonmedical.com.

