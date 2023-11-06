Funding was provided on the basis of strong interim data successfully supporting the company's innovative approach targeting the TREM-1 pathway to treat chronic inflammatory conditions.

Inotrem, an advanced clinical stage biotech company specialized in immunotherapies for acute and chronic inflammatory syndromes, announced today it received the second milestone-based funding from the American Crohn's Colitis Foundation's IBD Ventures program. After initial support in December 2022, continuation of funding follows a thorough review of Inotrem's interim data, successfully supporting the proof of concept of the company's antibody program (INO-02). This program targets the TREM-1 pathway for Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) and develops a biomarker-based personalized approach to identify the patients most likely to benefit from the treatment.

The Crohn's Colitis Foundation, the leading nonprofit organization with the mission of curing Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, decided to continue funding based on Inotrem's successful achievement of the planned interim milestones. Launched in January 2023, the R&D project was designed to last over 12 months and will be a cornerstone in the preparation of Inotrem's first-in-human clinical trial for INO-02.

Inotrem's antibody program targeting chronic inflammatory indications, such as IBD, is the company's second asset next to nangibotide, dedicated to the treatment of acute inflammatory diseases (septic shock, Covid-19, myocardial infarction). Based on its cutting-edge proprietary technology platform and strong scientific leadership around the TREM-1 pathway, Inotrem has built a diversified drug portfolio targeting several inflammatory indications for which there are today no or limited specific treatment.

"The continuous support of The Crohn's Colitis Foundation is a strong recognition of the potential of our therapeutic approach targeting the TREM-1 pathway and eloquently speaks to Inotrem's ability to deploy its vision and strategy," says Sven Zimmermann, CEO of Inotrem.

"After our stringent evaluation, Inotrem has met predetermined research milestone expectations. We are looking forward to continuing this fruitful collaboration to advance our common quest for cures and the improvement of the quality of life of patients affected by inflammatory bowel diseases," says Andrés Hurtado-Lorenzo PhD, SVP of Translational Research IBD Ventures at The Crohn's Colitis Foundation.

About Inotrem

Inotrem S.A. is a biotechnology company specialized in immunotherapy for acute and chronic inflammatory syndromes. The company has developed a new concept of immunomodulation that targets the TREM-1 pathway to control unbalanced inflammatory responses. Through its proprietary technology platform, Inotrem has developed the first-in-class TREM-1 inhibitor, nangibotide, with potential applications in life-threatening immune dysregulations caused by severe infections such as septic shock and severe forms of COVID-19. In parallel, Inotrem has also launched an antibody-based program to develop a new therapeutic modality targeting chronic inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2013 by Dr Jean-Jacques Garaud, a former head of research and early development at the Roche Group, Prof. Sébastien Gibot and Dr Marc Derive. Inotrem is supported by leading European and North American investors Inotrem is part of the French Tech 120, a government program dedicated to support the development of fast-growing startups. www.inotrem.com

About the American Crohn's Colitis Foundation's IBD Ventures

The Crohn's Colitis Foundation is the leading non-profit organization focused on both research and patient support for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), with the mission of curing Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, and of improving the quality of life of the millions of Americans living with IBD. The Foundation's work is dramatically accelerating the research process through investment in research initiatives, while also providing extensive educational and support resources for patients and their families, medical professionals, and the public. IBD-Ventures is a dedicated funding mechanism to support product-oriented research and development programs. For more information, visit crohnscolitisfoundation.org, call 888-694-8872, or email info@crohnscolitisfoundation.org.

