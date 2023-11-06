

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Factory orders from Germany and final Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area are the top economic news due on Monday.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to release Germany's factory orders data for September. Orders are forecast to fall 1.0 percent on month, in contrast to the 3.9 percent increase in August.



At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office releases industrial production and foreign trade for September. Economists forecast production to decline 3.0 percent on year, following a 1.7 percent drop in August.



At 3.15 am ET, Spain's HCOB services Purchasing Managers' survey data is due. The index is forecast to fall to 49.3 in October from 50.5 in September.



At 3.45 am ET, Italy's services PMI survey data is due. Economists expect the index to drop to 48.5 in October from 49.9 in the previous month.



At 3.50 am ET, S&P Global publishes France's final composite PMI data. The final reading is seen at 45.3 in October, in line with flash estimate, compared to 44.1 in September.



At 3.55 am ET, Germany's final composite PMI survey results are due. Economists expect the final PMI to match the flash estimate of 45.8 in October, down from 46.4 in September.



At 4.00 am ET, S&P Global is slated to issue Eurozone HCOB final PMI survey results. The final composite index is seen at 46.5 in October versus 47.2 in September.



Half an hour later, UK S&P/CIPS construction PMI survey data is due. The construction PMI is expected to rise to 46.0 in October from 45.0 in September.



