

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - NatWest and IBM have collaborated to enhance the bank's virtual assistant, Cora, which will utilize generative AI to offer customers access to a broader range of information through conversational interactions, IBM said in a statement.



The collaboration is part of NatWest's broader generative AI approach, which leverages IBM's enterprise AI platform, watsonx.



By leveraging IBM's watsonx, teams are co-creating a digital concierge (Cora+) that evolves the chatbot's capability into a more interactive and conversational experience, where this benefits customers.



IBM noted that Cora+ will be able to access information from multiple secure sources that were previously inaccessible through chat alone, such as products, services, information about the bank and career opportunities. Customers can ask questions and receive responses in a more natural, conversational style and are provided with links to requested information, which they can either view immediately or bookmark for later. Customers will continue to have the option to speak on the phone with branch representatives during business hours.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken