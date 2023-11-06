Anzeige
Montag, 06.11.2023
06.11.2023 | 07:48
70 Leser
Minesto AB: Minesto presents today at Stora Aktiedagen, Göteborg

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto's CEO Dr Martin Edlund presents today at Aktiespararnas Stora Aktiedagen in Göteborg, 6 November 2023. Minesto's presentation is 08.50 am.

The event is live streamed in Aktiespararnas' channels:

Stora Aktiedagen i Göteborg (invitepeople.com)

Program:

Stora Aktiedagen i Göteborg | Aktiespararna

For additional information, please contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/minesto-presents-today-at-stora-aktiedagen-goteborg-301978199.html

