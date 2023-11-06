

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) said on Monday that it is launching the Black Friday event starting from November 17.



As per the company, the deal starts early compared to last year. It also features some of the lowest prices on select products from popular brands like YETI, Peloton, LEGO, Lancme, and Ruggable, including 50 percent off IT Cosmetics, up to 42 percent off BISSELL products, and up to 33 percent off Le Creuset products and many more.



Additionally, Amazon plans to provide seasonal saving through its Cyber Monday weekend event starting Saturday November 25, and running through Monday November 27, with deals from brands like Casper, Ninja, CeraVe, and Helly Hansen.



This event includes discounts up to 45 percent off Hey Dude, up to 30 percent off La Roche-Posay, and up to 30 percent off OPI nail colors and treatments.



The company has said it will drop new deals as often as every five minutes during select periods.



Prime members can get a head start on the shopping with deals beyond amazon.com with 'Buy with Prime', a benefit that allows millions of U.S.-based Prime members to shop directly from merchants' online stores.



On November 13, prime members can also sign up for Invite-only deals on select products including 65 percent off Blink Outdoor Security 2-Camera System, 57 percent off Citizen Men's Eco Drive Sport Luxury Endeavor Watch, and 25 percent off Star Wars Limited Edition Echo Dot Stands.



