

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L, RYAAY) reported first-half profit attributable to equity holders of parent, on IFRS basis, of 2.18 billion euros compared to 1.26 billion euros, last year. On pre-exceptional basis, profit for the half-year increased 59%. Earnings per share was 1.90 euros compared to 1.11 euros.



On IFRS basis, first-half Total operating revenues were 8.58 billion euros compared to 6.62 billion euros, previous year. On pre-exceptional basis, total operating revenues increased 30%. Traffic grew 11% to 105.4 million.



Ryanair now expects that fiscal 2024 profit after tax will finish in a range of between 1.85 billion euros to 2.05 billion euros, assuming modest losses over the second half winter period. The company continues to target approximately 183.5 million in traffic for the fiscal year.



The Board declared a maiden ordinary dividend of approximately 0.35 euros per share in aggregate through an interim and final dividend, payable in Feb. 2024 and after the AGM in Sep. 2024 respectively.



