Trident Royalties PLC Announces Q3 2023 Activities Update

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2023 / Trident Royalties Plc ("Trident" or the "Company") (AIM:TRR)(OTCQB:TDTRF), the diversified mining royalty company, is pleased to provide an update on its activities during the quarter ended 30 September 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS

Quarterly receipts of US$1.94 million from exposure to gold, copper, and iron ore.

Excluding the Mimbula copper royalty, where a minimum payment schedule concluded in Q2 2023 following full recovery of capital, receipts increased by 18% quarter-on-quarter. Trident retains a perpetual gross revenue royalty over Mimbula.

Several key undertakings during a very active quarter for the Company, including:

The acquisition of an advanced stage lithium royalty in the U.S., which immediately benefited from a 45% increase in Mineral Resource estimate announced shortly after acquisition;

The acquisition of a major gold exploration royalty in Mali operated by industry leader B2Gold, the royalty covers a significant exploration tenure which hosts an existing gold resource and is within trucking distance of B2Gold's operating Fekola mine, which produced almost 600koz of gold in 2022;

Significant advancements within the existing portfolio, set out in more detail below, which includes significant ramp-up activities at the Mimbula Copper Project, the release of the second tranche of funding by General Motors toward construction at the Thacker Pass Lithium Project, and continued development across the gold offtake portfolio which has steadily increased in year-over-year production and revenue.

Trident held cash of circa US$25.6 million as of 3 November 2023, providing a strong platform for further acquisitions.

Royalty / Stream Q3 2023 (US$M) Q2 2023 (US$M) % Change Q3 2022 (US$M) Gold offtakes portfolio 1.40 1.15 22% 1.31 Koolyanobbing iron ore royalty* 0.33 0.29 14% 0.40 Mimbula copper royalty** 0.06 0.75 -92% 0.50 Lincoln gold royalty 0.15 0.15 0.0% 0.17 Total 1.94 2.34 -17% 2.38

*Reserve Bank of Australia for 29 September 2023 (0.66458) and 30 September 2022 (0.6502)

** Reflects the step-down in royalty rate and conclusion of the minimum payment schedule as US$5m has been received

Adam Davidson, Chief Executive Officer of Trident commented:

"This has been another solid quarter for Trident, with two new transactions, good progress within our existing portfolio, and solid revenue generation. In the uncertain geopolitical environment, our diversified exposure has demonstrated its value, with our gold offtake revenue benefiting from higher gold prices and volatility. Our gold exposure will benefit further during the first half of 2024, with first gold expected at Equinox's Greenstone Project, alongside ramping of production at other assets.



"We continued to build our portfolio during the quarter with the acquisition of new royalties over the Paradox Lithium Project and the Dandoko Gold Project. Both projects have the potential to become significant contributors to revenue over the short to medium-term. With the conclusion of the minimum payment schedule at Mimbula, Trident now has direct exposure to the project which is maintaining its positive ramp-up towards becoming a mid-tier copper producer. The Thacker Pass Lithium Project continues to reaffirm its status as a Tier 1 operation following the separation of Thacker into its own business unit, providing a rationalised structure for potential U.S. government transition material funding.

"Against the backdrop of weak equity markets and higher interest rates, we continue to see good levels of potential deal flow across a range of commodities and jurisdictions. With three material transactions since May, 2023 is shaping up to be another year of solid delivery for Trident. With cash in hand, and a maturing portfolio of high-quality assets, Trident is well positioned to continue to build into the diversified royalty company of choice."

Portfolio Update:

Paradox Lithium Royalty Transaction 1, 2

September, Trident acquired a 2.5% net smelter return royalty over projects owned by Anson Resources Ltd. in the Paradox Basin in Utah, USA. The Royalty covers Anson's flagship Paradox Lithium Project.

Anson released a Definitive Feasibility Study for Paradox in September 2022 outlining Phase 1 operations producing an initial 13,074 tonnes per annum of Lithium Carbonate (Li2CO3) for the first 10 years of a 23-year operation.

Anson is well-funded to continue rapidly progressing Paradox, with A$38.6 million in cash-on-hand as of 30 June 2023.

Subsequent to quarter-end, Anson announced a 45% increase in its JORC 2012 compliant Mineral Resource estimate at Paradox (to a total contained 1.504Mt Lithium Carbonate Equivalent) 2, directly benefiting Trident's royalty.

Dandoko Gold Royalty Transaction 3

Trident acquired an effective 1% net smelter return royalty over Dandoko Gold Project permit area in western Mali, owned and operated by B2Gold Corporation Limited.

Dandoko was the flagship asset of ASX-listed Oklo Resources, which was acquired by B2Gold in September 2022 for A$91.3 million. For 2023, B2Gold has budgeted US$63 million for Fekola Regional development area (which primarily includes the Anaconda area and Dandoko permit).

Dandoko is located 25km from B2Gold's operating Fekola mine. Fekola is B2Gold's largest asset, targeting production of 580-610 Koz at US$565-$625/oz cash cost for FY2023.

B2Gold has stated that it believes the metallurgical characteristics of mineralisation at Dandoko are similar to Fekola and will be amenable to processing at Fekola.

Thacker Pass Lithium Project 4, 5

Lithium Americas announced that at its Annual General Meeting, shareholders overwhelmingly approved the separation of the company into Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. and Lithium Americas Corp., with the reorganisation completing on 3 October 2023. Thacker Pass is held within Lithium Americas Corp.

Following the separation, the second tranche of General Motor's US$650 million investment into the new Lithium Americas Corp occurred and General Motors is now the largest shareholder, holding approximately 9.4% of Lithium Americas Corp. shares. The new structure may also help in obtaining U.S. government assistance for transition material funding.

As previously noted, all permits for construction have been issued and Lithium Americas has commenced Phase 1 construction, with a H2 2023 construction budget of US$145 million8, targeting first production in H2 2026.

Gold Offtakes Portfolio

Gold deliveries increased by 10% year-over-year in the quarter, from 65,865 gold ounces in Q3 2022 to 72,642 in Q3 2023. Stronger deliveries were offset by a reduction in both spot gold price and volatility across Q3. The net result was a 7% year-over-year increase in quarterly revenue.

Various global geopolitical and macroeconomic factors emerging in October 2023 have led to an increase in gold price and volatility, both of which positively impact the gold offtakes.

Mimbula Copper Project 6, 7

Royalty proceeds decreased as expected with the conclusion of the Minimum Payment Schedule upon Trident fully recovering its investment in Q2 2023, with the royalty rate adjusting to 0.3% of gross revenue. The project continues to perform well.

Mimbula Phase 1 project of 10,000 tonnes of copper cathode per annum was officially opened by His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, in March 2023.

A bankable feasibility study for Phase 2 of the Mimbula Copper Project, to expand operations to 56,000 tonnes per annum was completed in August 2022.

Early works for Mimbula Phase 2 continue to progress with the design engineering for the long lead time items, construction of project offices and electrowinning circuit ("EW") foundations completed.

The initial part of Mimbula Phase 2, consisting of the construction of the first half of the EW, is planned to be implemented during the second half of 2023, and first production from the expanded EW capacity is expected shortly thereafter.

Moxico currently anticipates that full production from Mimbula Phase 2 will commence early-2025.

Koolyanobbing Iron Ore Project

Royalty proceeds increased from the previous quarter based on higher production tonnage but lower iron ore price and AUD exchange rate. Production tonnage for the quarter reflected typical variation in the mining sequencing as the royalty does not cover the entirety of the Deception deposit. Trident fully recovered its investment in the royalty following the Q2 2023 royalty payment.6

