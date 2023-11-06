Anzeige
Montag, 06.11.2023
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
06.11.23
08:05 Uhr
06.11.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
06-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
06 November 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 03 November 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           200,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.180     GBP1.028 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.170     GBP1.010 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.177467    GBP1.019255

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 658,512,581 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1519       1.180         XDUB      08:12:50      00067615886TRLO0 
7060       1.178         XDUB      08:16:10      00067615949TRLO0 
9980       1.180         XDUB      08:46:10      00067616638TRLO0 
5131       1.180         XDUB      08:46:12      00067616640TRLO0 
8428       1.180         XDUB      08:46:30      00067616641TRLO0 
6236       1.180         XDUB      08:56:30      00067616972TRLO0 
7107       1.180         XDUB      09:11:30      00067617483TRLO0 
1509       1.176         XDUB      09:15:22      00067617602TRLO0 
4703       1.176         XDUB      09:15:22      00067617601TRLO0 
2300       1.174         XDUB      11:07:41      00067619517TRLO0 
854       1.174         XDUB      11:07:41      00067619516TRLO0 
2300       1.174         XDUB      11:07:41      00067619515TRLO0 
794       1.174         XDUB      11:07:41      00067619514TRLO0 
2500       1.174         XDUB      11:31:43      00067619966TRLO0 
2157       1.172         XDUB      11:38:26      00067620052TRLO0 
4600       1.172         XDUB      11:38:26      00067620051TRLO0 
206       1.172         XDUB      11:38:26      00067620050TRLO0 
3352       1.172         XDUB      12:19:19      00067620771TRLO0 
761       1.170         XDUB      12:28:55      00067620876TRLO0 
191       1.170         XDUB      12:28:55      00067620875TRLO0 
22        1.170         XDUB      12:28:55      00067620878TRLO0 
401       1.170         XDUB      12:28:55      00067620877TRLO0 
5610       1.170         XDUB      12:32:00      00067621273TRLO0 
2905       1.170         XDUB      12:44:18      00067621815TRLO0 
4531       1.170         XDUB      12:44:49      00067621851TRLO0 
6108       1.174         XDUB      13:07:04      00067622497TRLO0 
2590       1.176         XDUB      13:45:13      00067623904TRLO0 
7552       1.180         XDUB      13:50:56      00067624079TRLO0 
9980       1.180         XDUB      13:50:56      00067624080TRLO0 
6594       1.180         XDUB      13:50:56      00067624081TRLO0 
1260       1.178         XDUB      14:07:31      00067624664TRLO0 
5641       1.178         XDUB      14:07:31      00067624663TRLO0 
354       1.178         XDUB      14:36:03      00067625691TRLO0 
4600       1.178         XDUB      14:36:03      00067625690TRLO0 
2300       1.178         XDUB      14:36:03      00067625689TRLO0 
156       1.178         XDUB      14:36:03      00067625695TRLO0 
486       1.178         XDUB      14:36:03      00067625694TRLO0 
4703       1.178         XDUB      14:36:03      00067625693TRLO0 
4349       1.178         XDUB      14:36:03      00067625692TRLO0 
8599       1.180         XDUB      15:11:42      00067626866TRLO0 
9980       1.180         XDUB      15:11:42      00067626867TRLO0 
6704       1.180         XDUB      15:11:42      00067626868TRLO0 
6287       1.180         XDUB      15:21:17      00067627087TRLO0 
7181       1.180         XDUB      15:31:47      00067627311TRLO0 
7507       1.176         XDUB      15:51:47      00067627982TRLO0 
755       1.172         XDUB      15:58:53      00067628319TRLO0 
1        1.172         XDUB      16:13:03      00067628789TRLO0 
9        1.172         XDUB      16:13:06      00067628797TRLO0 
4676       1.176         XDUB      16:14:58      00067628919TRLO0 
6471       1.174         XDUB      16:15:04      00067628935TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3454       102.80        XLON      09:15:22      00067617599TRLO0 
5426       102.40        XLON      09:15:22      00067617600TRLO0 
3642       102.00        XLON      09:15:22      00067617603TRLO0 
1663       102.00        XLON      09:15:22      00067617604TRLO0 
3        102.00        XLON      09:22:27      00067617737TRLO0 
274       102.00        XLON      09:22:27      00067617738TRLO0 
4325       102.00        XLON      10:38:08      00067618882TRLO0 
908       102.00        XLON      10:38:08      00067618883TRLO0 
1664       102.00        XLON      10:53:08      00067619161TRLO0 
895       102.00        XLON      10:53:08      00067619162TRLO0 
5534       102.00        XLON      11:07:41      00067619513TRLO0 
3103       101.80        XLON      11:07:45      00067619518TRLO0 
729       101.80        XLON      11:07:45      00067619519TRLO0 
1104       101.80        XLON      11:07:45      00067619520TRLO0 
509       101.60        XLON      11:48:42      00067620251TRLO0 
4316       101.60        XLON      11:48:42      00067620252TRLO0 
4051       101.40        XLON      11:49:12      00067620256TRLO0 
1316       101.40        XLON      11:49:12      00067620257TRLO0 
4857       101.00        XLON      11:49:47      00067620262TRLO0 
766       101.00        XLON      11:49:47      00067620263TRLO0 
4856       101.60        XLON      12:44:18      00067621814TRLO0 
5021       101.80        XLON      13:33:44      00067623260TRLO0 
4952       102.00        XLON      13:50:56      00067624082TRLO0 
438       102.00        XLON      13:52:32      00067624109TRLO0 
4316       102.00        XLON      13:52:32      00067624110TRLO0 
3437       102.40        XLON      14:07:32      00067624669TRLO0 
144       102.40        XLON      14:47:32      00067625976TRLO0 
3027       102.40        XLON      14:47:32      00067625977TRLO0 
2749       102.40        XLON      14:50:53      00067626078TRLO0 
2191       102.40        XLON      15:11:42      00067626864TRLO0 
2920       102.40        XLON      15:11:42      00067626865TRLO0 
3686       102.20        XLON      15:42:42      00067627623TRLO0 
1388       102.20        XLON      15:42:42      00067627624TRLO0 
4795       101.80        XLON      15:51:47      00067627981TRLO0 
5049       101.60        XLON      15:52:18      00067628000TRLO0 
2492       101.40        XLON      15:58:53      00067628318TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
