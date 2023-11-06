DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 06-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06 November 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 03 November 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 200,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.180 GBP1.028 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.170 GBP1.010 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.177467 GBP1.019255

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 658,512,581 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1519 1.180 XDUB 08:12:50 00067615886TRLO0 7060 1.178 XDUB 08:16:10 00067615949TRLO0 9980 1.180 XDUB 08:46:10 00067616638TRLO0 5131 1.180 XDUB 08:46:12 00067616640TRLO0 8428 1.180 XDUB 08:46:30 00067616641TRLO0 6236 1.180 XDUB 08:56:30 00067616972TRLO0 7107 1.180 XDUB 09:11:30 00067617483TRLO0 1509 1.176 XDUB 09:15:22 00067617602TRLO0 4703 1.176 XDUB 09:15:22 00067617601TRLO0 2300 1.174 XDUB 11:07:41 00067619517TRLO0 854 1.174 XDUB 11:07:41 00067619516TRLO0 2300 1.174 XDUB 11:07:41 00067619515TRLO0 794 1.174 XDUB 11:07:41 00067619514TRLO0 2500 1.174 XDUB 11:31:43 00067619966TRLO0 2157 1.172 XDUB 11:38:26 00067620052TRLO0 4600 1.172 XDUB 11:38:26 00067620051TRLO0 206 1.172 XDUB 11:38:26 00067620050TRLO0 3352 1.172 XDUB 12:19:19 00067620771TRLO0 761 1.170 XDUB 12:28:55 00067620876TRLO0 191 1.170 XDUB 12:28:55 00067620875TRLO0 22 1.170 XDUB 12:28:55 00067620878TRLO0 401 1.170 XDUB 12:28:55 00067620877TRLO0 5610 1.170 XDUB 12:32:00 00067621273TRLO0 2905 1.170 XDUB 12:44:18 00067621815TRLO0 4531 1.170 XDUB 12:44:49 00067621851TRLO0 6108 1.174 XDUB 13:07:04 00067622497TRLO0 2590 1.176 XDUB 13:45:13 00067623904TRLO0 7552 1.180 XDUB 13:50:56 00067624079TRLO0 9980 1.180 XDUB 13:50:56 00067624080TRLO0 6594 1.180 XDUB 13:50:56 00067624081TRLO0 1260 1.178 XDUB 14:07:31 00067624664TRLO0 5641 1.178 XDUB 14:07:31 00067624663TRLO0 354 1.178 XDUB 14:36:03 00067625691TRLO0 4600 1.178 XDUB 14:36:03 00067625690TRLO0 2300 1.178 XDUB 14:36:03 00067625689TRLO0 156 1.178 XDUB 14:36:03 00067625695TRLO0 486 1.178 XDUB 14:36:03 00067625694TRLO0 4703 1.178 XDUB 14:36:03 00067625693TRLO0 4349 1.178 XDUB 14:36:03 00067625692TRLO0 8599 1.180 XDUB 15:11:42 00067626866TRLO0 9980 1.180 XDUB 15:11:42 00067626867TRLO0 6704 1.180 XDUB 15:11:42 00067626868TRLO0 6287 1.180 XDUB 15:21:17 00067627087TRLO0 7181 1.180 XDUB 15:31:47 00067627311TRLO0 7507 1.176 XDUB 15:51:47 00067627982TRLO0 755 1.172 XDUB 15:58:53 00067628319TRLO0 1 1.172 XDUB 16:13:03 00067628789TRLO0 9 1.172 XDUB 16:13:06 00067628797TRLO0 4676 1.176 XDUB 16:14:58 00067628919TRLO0 6471 1.174 XDUB 16:15:04 00067628935TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3454 102.80 XLON 09:15:22 00067617599TRLO0 5426 102.40 XLON 09:15:22 00067617600TRLO0 3642 102.00 XLON 09:15:22 00067617603TRLO0 1663 102.00 XLON 09:15:22 00067617604TRLO0 3 102.00 XLON 09:22:27 00067617737TRLO0 274 102.00 XLON 09:22:27 00067617738TRLO0 4325 102.00 XLON 10:38:08 00067618882TRLO0 908 102.00 XLON 10:38:08 00067618883TRLO0 1664 102.00 XLON 10:53:08 00067619161TRLO0 895 102.00 XLON 10:53:08 00067619162TRLO0 5534 102.00 XLON 11:07:41 00067619513TRLO0 3103 101.80 XLON 11:07:45 00067619518TRLO0 729 101.80 XLON 11:07:45 00067619519TRLO0 1104 101.80 XLON 11:07:45 00067619520TRLO0 509 101.60 XLON 11:48:42 00067620251TRLO0 4316 101.60 XLON 11:48:42 00067620252TRLO0 4051 101.40 XLON 11:49:12 00067620256TRLO0 1316 101.40 XLON 11:49:12 00067620257TRLO0 4857 101.00 XLON 11:49:47 00067620262TRLO0 766 101.00 XLON 11:49:47 00067620263TRLO0 4856 101.60 XLON 12:44:18 00067621814TRLO0 5021 101.80 XLON 13:33:44 00067623260TRLO0 4952 102.00 XLON 13:50:56 00067624082TRLO0 438 102.00 XLON 13:52:32 00067624109TRLO0 4316 102.00 XLON 13:52:32 00067624110TRLO0 3437 102.40 XLON 14:07:32 00067624669TRLO0 144 102.40 XLON 14:47:32 00067625976TRLO0 3027 102.40 XLON 14:47:32 00067625977TRLO0 2749 102.40 XLON 14:50:53 00067626078TRLO0 2191 102.40 XLON 15:11:42 00067626864TRLO0 2920 102.40 XLON 15:11:42 00067626865TRLO0 3686 102.20 XLON 15:42:42 00067627623TRLO0 1388 102.20 XLON 15:42:42 00067627624TRLO0 4795 101.80 XLON 15:51:47 00067627981TRLO0 5049 101.60 XLON 15:52:18 00067628000TRLO0 2492 101.40 XLON 15:58:53 00067628318TRLO0

