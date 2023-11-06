

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Insurance company Prudential plc (PRU.L) on Monday reported higher earnings and revenues for the third quarter, underpinned by the momentum seen in the first half continuing in the third quarter.



Earnings were $2,143 million on the strength of multi market, multi-channel strategy of the company. The company had reported earnings of $1597 million in actual exchange rate and $1562 million in constant exchange rate last year.



Prudential reported total revenues of $4417 million, led by Hong Kong with increased sales to Chinese Mainland visitors and Domestic customers compared with the same period last year. Prudential reported revenues of $3247 million in actual exchange rate and $3147 million in constant exchange rate in the previous year.



On Friday, Prudential shares closed at 899.40 pence, up 3.19% on the London Stock Exchange.



