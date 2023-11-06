

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L) reported Monday that its first-half net loss before tax was 0.37 million pounds, narrower than last year's loss of 2.57 million pounds.



Net loss per ordinary share was 26.82 pence, compared to loss of 178.92 pence a year ago.



Net revenue earnings per ordinary share was 1.62 pence, higher than last year's 1.44 pence.



Income for the first half increased to 0.263 million pounds from last year's 0.259 million pounds.



Further, the Board is recommending an interim dividend of 1.60p per share, no increase over last year's payment.



