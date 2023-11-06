BioNxt Solutions Inc.: BioNxt Solutions Reports on Barcelona CPHI Conference

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2023 / BioNxt Solutions Inc. ("BioNxt" or the "Company") (CSE:BNXT)(OTCQB:BNXTFF)(FSE:BXT) is pleased to report on a successful CPHI pharma conference in Barcelona, Spain, recently attended by BioNxt's European team ("CPHI"). CPHI is the largest pharma industry conference in the world with over 45,000 attendees and 1,500 exhibitors from over 150 countries.

CPHI provides an opportunity for smaller industry participants to meet with major pharmaceutical companies, premier suppliers and buyers, discover new pharma trends and innovations, and hear from global key opinion leaders. It is the world's most important gathering for pharmaceutical ingredients, machinery, equipment, technology, packaging and contract service suppliers, distributors and buyers from the pharma industry.

Over the past several years, there has been a recognized surge of interest from pharmaceutical companies in the development of new drug delivery systems, particularly transdermal and mucosal delivery routes. This trend was confirmed by the BioNxt team at CPHI whereat they were invited by several major pharmaceutical and distribution companies to discuss projects related to its new drug formulations and reformulations using the Company's transdermal patch ("TDS") and oral dissolvable ("ODF") drug delivery platforms. In particular and under NDA, BioNxt had the opportunity to present a number of recently launched product development programs employing the Company's TDS and ODF systems for the delivery of highly potent and highly toxic compounds (i.e. chemotherapy agents).

During the meetings, potential partners and collaborators confirmed their mutual interest in continued negotiations on potential terms of cooperation. BioNxt will provide further information on the respective development programs and potential cooperation arrangements in due course.

About BioNxt Solutions Inc.

BioNxt Solutions Inc. is a bioscience accelerator focused on next-generation drug formulations and delivery systems, diagnostic screening tests, and new active pharmaceutical production and evaluation, including: precision transdermal and oral dissolvable drug formulations; rapid, low-cost infectious disease and oral health screening tests; and standardization and clinical evaluation of emerging active pharmaceutical ingredients for neurological applications. The Company has research and development operations in North America and Europe, with an operational focus in Germany, and is currently focused on regulatory approval and commercialization of medical products for European markets.

BioNxt Solutions Inc.

Hugh Rogers, CEO and Director

Email: info@bionxt.com

Phone: +1 780-818-6422

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: BioNxt Solutions Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/799963/bionxt-solutions-reports-on-barcelona-cphi-conference