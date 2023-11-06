Scientists in Germany conceived a solar-powered energy storage system that can reportedly achieve the high voltage levels required for applications in Internet of Things environments. The system combines a multi-junction organic solar cell with a dual-ion organic battery.Researchers at the University of Freiburg in Germany have designed a monolithically integrated photo battery that is reportedly able to reach sufficiently high voltages to be used for Internet of Things (IoT) applications. The system combines a multi-junction organic solar cell with a dual-ion organic battery. "Miniature devices ...

