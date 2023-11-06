DJ Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (C) (PRAU LN) Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 06-Nov-2023 / 09:23 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 03-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 27.4123 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1399500 CODE: PRAU LN ISIN: LU2089238468 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2089238468 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAU LN Sequence No.: 282909 EQS News ID: 1765677 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2023 03:23 ET (08:23 GMT)