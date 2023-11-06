DJ Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc (LCCN LN) Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Nov-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.9854 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20981687 CODE: LCCN LN ISIN: LU1841731745 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1841731745 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCCN LN Sequence No.: 282853 EQS News ID: 1765563 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 06, 2023 03:25 ET (08:25 GMT)