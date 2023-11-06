London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2023) - Empire Metals Limited (LSE: EEE), ("Empire" or "the Company") the AIM-quoted resource exploration and development company, is pleased to announce its participation in the 121 Mining Investment Conference in London on 20- 21 November 2023.

121 Mining Investment London is set to host a record-breaking 175 mining companies with more than 500 sophisticated investors. For more information on 121 Mining London visit: https://www.weare121.com/121mininginvestment-london/.

Shaun Bunn, Managing Director of Empire commented: "I am delighted to be in London to take part in the 121 Mining Investment Conference. It has been an eventful few months for the Company as we continue to advance exploration work at the Pitfield Project in order to increase our understanding and define the potential value of this giant, titanium-enriched mineral system. I look forward to engaging with existing and potential investors at the conference."

About Empire Metals Limited

Empire Metals is an AIM-listed (LSE: EEE) exploration and resource development company with a project portfolio comprising copper, titanium and gold interests in Australia and Austria.

The Company's strategy is to develop a pipeline of projects at different stages in the development curve. Its current focus is on the Pitfield Project in Western Australia, which has demonstrated to contain a newly recognised giant mineral system that hosts a globally significant titanium discovery. The Company is also advancing the Eclipse-Gindalbie Project in Western Australia, which is prospective for high-grade gold and also kaolin used to produce high-purity alumina, an essential component in lithium-ion batteries.

The Company also has two further exploration projects in Australia; the Walton Project in Western Australia, and the Stavely Project in the Stavely Arc region of Victoria, in addition to three precious metals projects located in a historically high-grade gold producing region of Austria.

