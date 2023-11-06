Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Pre-Stabilisation Notice - EPH Financing International, a.s. EUR Fixed Rate Notes due 13 November 2028

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 06

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

November 06, 2023

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

EPH Financing International, a.s.

EUR Fixed Rate Notes due 13 November 2028

EMTN documentation

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:

Issuer:

EPH Financing International, a.s.

Guarantor (if any):

Energetický a prumyslový holding, a.s.

Aggregate nominal amount:

EUR Benchmark

Description:

EUR Benchmark Fixed Rate Notes due 13 November 2028

Offer price:

tbc

Other offer terms:

EMTN documentation, denoms 100k/1k, listing Euronext Dublin

Stabilisation:

Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilising Managers:

Commerzbank AG

ING Bank N.V.

SMBC

UniCredit Bank AG

Erste Group

Stabilisation period expected to start on:

06 November 2023

Stabilisation period expected to end on:

no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities

Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility.

The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.

Stabilisation trading venue:

Euronext Dublin

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END

