DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kosmos Energy Ltd. ("Kosmos" or the "Company") (NYSE/LSE: KOS) announced today its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2023. For the quarter, the Company generated a net income of $85 million, or $0.18 per diluted share. When adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results, the Company generated an adjusted net income(1) of $126 million, or $0.26 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2023.
THIRD QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS
- Net Production(2): ~68,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), with sales of ~73,100 boepd
- Start up of the Jubilee South East development offshore Ghana
- Post quarter-end, Tiberius infrastructure-led exploration (ILX) oil discovery offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico
- Post quarter-end, assumption of operatorship and a greater working interest at Yakaar-Teranga offshore Senegal, subject to customary government approvals
- Repayment of Gulf of Mexico Term Loan, reducing our cost of capital and simplifying our capital structure
- Revenues: $526 million, or $78.24 per boe (excluding the impact of derivative cash settlements)
- Production expense: $139 million, or $20.63 per boe
- Capital expenditures: $193 million
Commenting on the Company's third quarter 2023 performance, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Andrew G. Inglis said: "Kosmos continues to create value for its stakeholders through the consistent delivery of its strategy to grow production, advance its advantaged oil and LNG projects, and add resource through infrastructure-led exploration.
"Production in the quarter increased by around 17% versus the second quarter following the successful startup of the Jubilee South East development, with three producers brought online taking gross field production up to around 100,000 barrels of oil per day, with continued growth expected.
"In addition, Kosmos advanced its two key development projects at Winterfell and Tortue Phase 1. When online, these projects together with Jubilee South East are expected to increase production by around 50% from the second half of 2022, generating the cash flow inflection we have been working towards.
"Looking to options for future growth, Kosmos recently announced the Tiberius oil discovery in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as the assumption of operatorship of the Yakaar-Teranga gas fields offshore Senegal. These low cost, lower carbon oil and gas projects are expected to provide the next phase of growth for the company beyond 2024. We plan to balance the pace and working interest of these future projects to ensure we can manage our growth and generate material free cash flow."
FINANCIAL UPDATE
Kosmos exited the third quarter of 2023 with approximately $2.4 billion of total long-term debt and approximately $2.3 billion of net debt(1) and available liquidity of approximately $0.6 billion. The Company generated net cash provided by operating activities of approximately $249 million and free cash flow(1) of approximately $54 million in the third quarter, in line with expectations.
During the quarter, Kosmos repaid the Gulf of Mexico term loan, simplifying the company's capital structure. The Company also successfully completed the semi-annual redetermination of the reserve-based lending facility and deferred the first amortization period, which results in no scheduled debt maturities until 2025 and beyond.
Net capital expenditure for the third quarter of 2023 was $193 million, in line with guidance.
OPERATIONAL UPDATE
Production
Total net production(2) in the third quarter of 2023 averaged approximately 68,200 boepd, a ~17% increase from the second quarter, in line with guidance. The Company exited the quarter in a net underlift position of approximately 0.5 million barrels, which is expected to partially reverse in the fourth quarter.
Ghana
Production in Ghana averaged approximately 43,600 boepd net in the third quarter of 2023. Kosmos lifted four cargos from Ghana during the quarter, in line with guidance.
At Jubilee, production averaged approximately 95,900 bopd gross during the quarter, ~32% higher compared to the previous quarter.
Three producer wells were brought online during the third quarter, taking gross field production up to around 100,000 bopd.
Post quarter-end, two water injection wells, which were delayed due to operational issues, were brought online. This delay coupled with higher than anticipated downtime of the water injection pumps within the quarter, resulted in a slower ramp-up in Jubilee production. This is expected to result in one Jubilee cargo lifting originally planned for Kosmos in the fourth quarter of 2023, being deferred into early 2024.
At TEN, production averaged approximately 15,100 bopd gross for the third quarter, in line with expectations, and lower quarter-on-quarter largely due to a planned two week shutdown.
The partnership has submitted a draft amended plan of development for a high-graded activity set at TEN and a combined gas sales agreement for Jubilee and TEN to the Government of Ghana for approval. An interim gas sales agreement for Jubilee associated gas has been extended through November 2023 at a price of $2.90/mmbtu while discussions are ongoing on a longer-term agreement.
U.S. Gulf of Mexico
Production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico averaged approximately 15,700 boepd net (~82% oil) during the third quarter, above guidance due to lower storm activity than anticipated during the period.
The Winterfell development continues to make good progress. Drilling of the wells commenced in August and the first well has now been successfully completed. Partners are targeting first oil around the end of the first quarter of 2024.
As announced in October, the Tiberius ILX well in Keathley Canyon, block 964 encountered approximately 250 feet (~75 meters) of net oil pay in the primary Wilcox target. The Tiberius well is located in approximately 7,500 feet (2,300 meters) of water and was drilled to a total vertical depth of approximately 25,800 feet (7,800 meters).
Kosmos is undertaking rock and fluid analysis to confirm the production potential of the reservoir, with results expected around year-end. Kosmos is also working with partners on subsea development options. The discovery is located approximately 6 miles southeast of the Occidental-operated Lucius SPAR production facility, enabling a short tie-back in the event of a development.
The Odd Job subsea pump project, intended to sustain long-term production from the field, continues to progress and remains on track to be in service by mid-2024. The Odd Job field saw some unplanned downtime in October and is expected back online in November.
At Kodiak, workover plans have been developed for remediation and are now expected to commence around the middle of 2024 given the better than forecast performance of the well this year.
Equatorial Guinea
Production in Equatorial Guinea averaged approximately 25,400 bopd gross and 8,900 bopd net in the third quarter of 2023. Kosmos lifted one cargo from Equatorial Guinea during the quarter, in line with guidance.
The infill drilling campaign is scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter of 2023 following a two well workover program utilizing the drilling rig. The first of three infill wells is expected to be online around the end of the first quarter 2024, with all three wells expected online by the second quarter of 2024.
Akeng Deep, an ILX opportunity targeting an estimated pre-drill gross resource of ~180 million barrels of oil in the deeper Albian trend, is expected to spud next year following the completion of the workover and infill drilling campaign.
Mauritania & Senegal
On Greater Tortue Ahmeyim, the following milestones have been achieved:
- Drilling: Earlier in the year, the operator, successfully drilled and completed all four wells with expected production capacity significantly higher than what is required for first gas.
- Hub Terminal: Construction work is complete, and handover to operations was completed in August 2023.
- Subsea: Significant progress has been made on the revised plan to complete installation of the infield flowlines and subsea structures due to the previously announced delay in the subsea workstream. Work on the revised plan is expected to commence later this quarter with new contractors.
- FLNG: Construction and mechanical completion activities are finishing and pre-commissioning work is underway. The vessel is expected to sail away later this quarter arriving on location early next year when hookup work is expected to commence.
- FPSO: Currently en route to Mauritania/Senegal and is now expected to arrive on location in the first quarter of 2024.
The critical path to first gas on Phase 1 of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project is now through the arrival, hookup and commissioning of the FPSO. The delivery of first gas in the first quarter of 2024, as signaled by BP (the operator) in its third quarter results last week, depends on the execution of this workstream, which has the potential to slip into the second quarter of 2024.
On Yakaar-Teranga, Kosmos announced today that it had assumed operatorship and increased its interest in the field to 90% (from 30%), subject to customary government approvals. Kosmos is working closely with Senegal's national oil company (PETROSEN) and the Government of Senegal on an innovative development concept that prioritizes cost-competitive gas to the rapidly growing domestic market, combined with an offshore liquefied natural gas facility targeting exports into international LNG markets. The project supports the country's 'Plan Sénégal Emergent' objective of providing affordable, abundant, and cleaner energy.
(1) A Non-GAAP measure, see attached reconciliation of non-GAAP measure.
(2) Production means net entitlement volumes. In Ghana and Equatorial Guinea, this means those volumes net to Kosmos' working interest or participating interest and net of royalty or production sharing contract effect. In the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, this means those volumes net to Kosmos' working interest and net of royalty.
Kosmos Energy Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues and other income:
Oil and gas revenue
$
526,348
$
456,056
$
1,193,843
$
1,735,439
Gain on sale of assets
-
-
-
471
Other income, net
198
48
(115
)
143
Total revenues and other income
526,546
456,104
1,193,728
1,736,053
Costs and expenses:
Oil and gas production
138,782
62,372
286,297
277,264
Facilities insurance modifications, net
-
494
-
7,246
Exploration expenses
10,290
17,215
33,305
118,656
General and administrative
25,120
24,007
77,731
74,424
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
132,347
106,313
331,634
386,961
Interest and other financing costs, net
25,440
29,796
74,379
92,317
Derivatives, net
45,971
(113,842
)
42,162
243,534
Other expenses, net
11,055
(218
)
17,864
(1,320
)
Total costs and expenses
389,005
126,137
863,372
1,199,082
Income before income taxes
137,541
329,967
330,356
536,971
Income tax expense
52,356
107,713
138,517
196,144
Net income
$
85,185
$
222,254
$
191,839
$
340,827
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.19
$
0.49
$
0.42
$
0.75
Diluted
$
0.18
$
0.47
$
0.40
$
0.72
Weighted average number of shares used to compute net income per share:
Basic
460,108
455,840
459,477
455,158
Diluted
481,099
476,431
479,738
474,820
Kosmos Energy Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
138,742
$
183,405
Receivables, net
118,567
119,735
Other current assets
204,487
165,581
Total current assets
461,796
468,721
Property and equipment, net
4,179,969
3,842,647
Other non-current assets
327,636
268,620
Total assets
$
4,969,401
$
4,579,988
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
199,031
$
212,275
Accrued liabilities
338,790
325,206
Current maturities of long-term debt
-
30,000
Other current liabilities
26,597
6,773
Total current liabilities
564,418
574,254
Long-term liabilities:
Long-term debt, net
2,389,197
2,195,911
Deferred tax liabilities
433,628
468,445
Other non-current liabilities
582,489
553,530
Total long-term liabilities
3,405,314
3,217,886
Total stockholders' equity
999,669
787,848
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
4,969,401
$
4,579,988
Kosmos Energy Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(In thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Operating activities:
Net income
$
85,185
$
222,254
$
191,839
$
340,827
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depletion, depreciation and amortization (including deferred financing costs)
134,809
108,890
339,177
394,799
Deferred income taxes
(28,452
)
45,987
(37,481
)
(37,445
)
Unsuccessful well costs and leasehold impairments
931
9,424
2,244
83,086
Change in fair value of derivatives
52,687
(110,262
)
52,467
257,112
Cash settlements on derivatives, net(1)
(10,846
)
(80,710
)
(21,478
)
(304,328
)
Equity-based compensation
10,580
8,767
31,778
25,896
Gain on sale of assets
-
-
-
(471
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
1,503
-
1,503
192
Other
4,021
(2,198
)
2,547
(5,940
)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Net changes in working capital
(987
)
52,898
(91,202
)
109,508
Net cash provided by operating activities
249,431
255,050
471,394
863,236
Investing activities
Oil and gas assets
(195,047
)
(222,562
)
(611,914
)
(543,349
)
Acquisition of oil and gas properties
-
-
-
(21,205
)
Proceeds on sale of assets
-
10
-
118,703
Notes receivable from partners
(13,337
)
(16,760
)
(46,632
)
(28,188
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(208,384
)
(239,312
)
(658,546
)
(474,039
)
Financing activities:
Borrowings under long-term debt
150,000
-
300,000
-
Payments on long-term debt
(137,500
)
(7,500
)
(145,000
)
(322,500
)
Tax withholdings on restricted stock units
-
-
(11,811
)
(2,753
)
Dividends
-
-
(166
)
(655
)
Deferred financing costs
(534
)
-
(534
)
(6,288
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
11,966
(7,500
)
142,489
(332,196
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
53,013
8,238
(44,663
)
57,001
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
89,145
223,659
186,821
174,896
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
142,158
$
231,897
$
142,158
$
231,897
|_______________________________________
(1)
Cash settlements on commodity hedges were $(4.1) million and $(77.0) million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $(12.3) million and $(289.9) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022.
Kosmos Energy Ltd.
EBITDAX
(In thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine months ended
Twelve Months
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Net income
$
85,185
$
222,254
$
191,839
$
340,827
$
77,563
Exploration expenses
10,290
17,215
33,305
118,656
48,879
Facilities insurance modifications, net
-
494
-
7,246
(1,003
)
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
132,347
106,313
331,634
386,961
442,929
Impairment of long-lived assets
-
-
-
-
449,969
Equity-based compensation
10,580
8,767
31,778
25,896
40,428
Derivatives, net
45,971
(113,842
)
42,162
243,534
59,520
Cash settlements on commodity derivatives
(4,130
)
(77,001
)
(12,343
)
(289,897
)
(50,318
)
Other expenses, net(2)
11,055
(218
)
17,864
(1,320
)
10,129
Gain on sale of assets
-
-
-
(471
)
(50,000
)
Interest and other financing costs, net
25,440
29,796
74,379
92,317
100,322
Income tax expense
52,356
107,713
138,517
196,144
52,889
EBITDAX
$
369,094
$
301,491
$
849,135
$
1,119,893
$
1,181,307
Sold Ghana & acquired Kodiak interests EBITDAX Adj(1)
-
-
-
(15,723
)
-
Pro Forma EBITDAX
$
369,094
$
301,491
$
849,135
$
1,104,170
$
1,181,307
|________________________________________
(1)
Adjustment to present Pro Forma EBITDAX for the impact of the revenues less direct operating expenses from the sold Ghana interest associated with the Ghana pre-emption and the acquired Kodiak interest, for the respective period. The results are presented on the accrual basis of accounting, however as the acquired properties were not accounted for or operated as a separate segment, division, or entity, complete financial statements under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles are not available or practicable to produce. The results are not intended to be a complete presentation of the results of operations of the acquired properties and may not be representative of future operations as they do not include general and administrative expenses; interest expense; depreciation, depletion, and amortization; provision for income taxes; and certain other revenues and expenses not directly associated with revenues from the sale of crude oil and natural gas.
(2)
Commencing in the first quarter of 2023, the Company combined the lines for "Restructuring and other" and "Other, net" in its presentation of EBITDAX into a single line titled "Other expenses, net."
The following table presents our net debt as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022:
September 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
Total long-term debt
$
2,425,000
$
2,270,000
Cash and cash equivalents
138,742
183,405
Total restricted cash
3,416
3,416
Net debt
$
2,282,842
$
2,083,179
Kosmos Energy Ltd.
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income
$
85,185
$
222,254
$
191,839
$
340,827
Derivatives, net
45,971
(113,842
)
42,162
243,534
Cash settlements on commodity derivatives
(4,130
)
(77,001
)
(12,343
)
(289,897
)
Gain on sale of assets
-
-
-
(471
)
Facilities insurance modifications, net
-
494
-
7,246
Other, net(2)
11,117
(90
)
17,854
(1,162
)
Impairment of suspended well costs
-
(355
)
-
63,894
Loss on extinguishment of debt
1,503
-
1,503
192
Total selected items before tax
54,461
(190,794
)
49,176
23,336
Income tax (expense) benefit on adjustments(1)
(13,630
)
59,739
(9,845
)
12,923
Impact of valuation adjustments and U.S. tax law changes
-
(1,354
)
-
(12,745
)
Adjusted net income
$
126,016
89,845
231,170
364,341
Net income per diluted share
$
0.18
$
0.47
$
0.40
$
0.72
Derivatives, net
0.10
(0.24
)
0.09
0.51
Cash settlements on commodity derivatives
(0.01
)
(0.16
)
(0.03
)
(0.61
)
Gain on sale of assets
-
-
-
-
Facilities insurance modifications, net
-
-
-
0.02
Other, net(2)
0.02
-
0.04
-
Impairment of suspended well costs
-
-
-
0.13
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
-
Total selected items before tax
0.11
(0.40
)
0.10
0.05
Income tax (expense) benefit on adjustments(1)
(0.03
)
0.12
(0.02
)
0.03
Impact of valuation adjustments and U.S. tax law changes
-
-
-
(0.03
)
Adjusted net income per diluted share
$
0.26
$
0.19
$
0.48
$
0.77
Weighted average number of diluted shares
481,099
476,431
479,738
474,820
|_________________________________________
(1)
Income tax expense is calculated at the statutory rate in which such item(s) reside. Statutory rates for the U.S. and Ghana/Equatorial Guinea are 21% and 35%, respectively.
(2)
Commencing in the first quarter of 2023, the Company combined the lines for "Restructuring and other" and "Other, net" in its presentation of Adjusted net income into a single line titled "Other, net."
Kosmos Energy Ltd.
Free Cash Flow
(In thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Reconciliation of free cash flow:
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
249,431
$
255,050
$
471,394
$
863,236
Net cash used for oil and gas assets - base business
(122,542
)
(89,811
)
(337,488
)
(243,899
)
Base business free cash flow
126,889
165,239
133,906
619,337
Net cash used for oil and gas assets - Mauritania/Senegal
(72,505
)
(132,751
)
(274,426
)
(299,450
)
Free cash flow
$
54,384
$
32,488
$
(140,520
)
$
319,887
Kosmos Energy Ltd.
Operational Summary
(In thousands, except barrel and per barrel data, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net Volume Sold
Oil (MMBbl)
5.956
4.458
14.448
16.028
Gas (MMcf)
4.046
0.859
9.582
3.115
NGL (MMBbl)
0.097
0.084
0.299
0.330
Total (MMBoe)
6.727
4.685
16.344
16.877
Total (Mboepd)
73.123
50.926
59.868
61.821
Revenue
Oil sales
$
511,735
$
444,491
$
1,166,983
$
1,699,167
Gas sales
13,080
8,595
20,514
23,802
NGL sales
1,533
2,970
6,346
12,470
Total oil and gas revenue
526,348
456,056
1,193,843
1,735,439
Cash settlements on commodity derivatives
(4,130
)
(77,001
)
(12,343
)
(289,897
)
Realized revenue
$
522,218
$
379,055
$
1,181,500
$
1,445,542
Oil and Gas Production Costs
$
138,782
$
62,372
$
286,297
$
277,264
Sales per Bbl/Mcf/Boe
Average oil sales price per Bbl
$
85.92
$
99.71
$
80.77
$
106.01
Average gas sales price per Mcf
3.23
10.01
2.14
7.64
Average NGL sales price per Bbl
15.80
35.36
21.22
37.79
Average total sales price per Boe
78.24
97.34
73.04
102.83
Cash settlements on commodity derivatives per Boe
(0.61
)
(16.44
)
(0.76
)
(17.18
)
Realized revenue per Boe
77.63
80.91
72.29
85.65
Oil and gas production costs per Boe
$
20.63
$
13.31
$
17.51
$
16.43
|_____________________________________
(1)
Cash settlements on commodity derivatives are only related to Kosmos and are calculated on a per barrel basis using Kosmos' Net Oil Volumes Sold.
Kosmos was underlifted by approximately 494.7 thousand barrels as of September 30, 2023.
Kosmos Energy Ltd.
Hedging Summary
As of September 30, 2023(1)
(Unaudited)
Weighted Average Price per Bbl
Index
MBbl
Floor(2)
Sold Put
Ceiling
2023:
Three-way collars
Dated Brent
1,500
$
71.67
$
49.17
$
107.58
Two-way collars
Dated Brent
1,250
72.00
-
112.00
2024:
Three-way collars
Dated Brent
4,000
70.00
45.00
96.25
Two-way collars
Dated Brent
2,000
65.00
-
85.00
Two-way collars
Dated Brent
2,000
70.00
-
100.00
|___________________________________________
(1)
Please see the Company's filed 10-Q for additional disclosure on hedging material. Includes hedging position as of September 30, 2023 and hedges put in place through filing date.
(2)
"Floor" represents floor price for collars and strike price for purchased puts.
2023 Guidance
4Q 2023
FY 2023 Guidance
Production(1,2)
66,000 - 69,000 boe per day
~63,000 boe per day
Opex
$12 - $14 per boe
~$16 per boe
DD&A
$18 - $20 per boe
~$20 per boe
G&A(~60% cash)
$31 - $33 million
~$110 million
Exploration Expense(3)
~$10 million
~$40 million
Net Interest Expense(4)
~$25 million / quarter
Tax
$14 - $16 per boe
$10 - $11 per boe
Capital Expenditure(5)
$225 - $250 million
~$800 million
|_________________________________________
Note: Ghana / Equatorial Guinea revenue calculated by number of cargos.
(1)
4Q 2023 cargo forecast - Ghana: 4 cargos / Equatorial Guinea 1 cargo. FY 2023 Ghana: 13 cargos / Equatorial Guinea 3.5 cargos. Average cargo sizes 950,000 barrels of oil.
(2)
U.S. Gulf of Mexico Production: 4Q 2023 forecast 13,500-14,500 boe per day. FY2023: 15,000-15,500 boe per day. Oil/Gas/NGL split for 2023: ~81%/~12%/~7%.
(3)
Excludes leasehold impairments and dry hole costs
(4)
Includes impact of capitalized interest through year-end 2023 of ~$30 million/quarter
(5)
Excludes acquisitions/sales of oil & gas assets
