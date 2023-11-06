Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2023) - Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) (PNGX: NCM) announces that the proposed scheme of arrangement under which Newcrest will be acquired by Newmont Corporation (via its subsidiary, Newmont Overseas Holdings Pty Ltd) has been implemented today.

Scheme Consideration

Eligible Newcrest shareholders have received the Scheme Consideration of 0.400 Newmont securities for each Newcrest share held on the Scheme Record Date being 7.00pm (Melbourne time) on 30 October 2023. Eligible Newcrest shareholders on the:

Australian share register have received Newmont CHESS depositary interests;

PNG share register have received Newmont PETS depositary interests; and

Canadian share register have received Newmont shares.

Newcrest shareholders who are ineligible foreign shareholders will not receive Newmont securities. Instead, these shareholders will receive the cash proceeds of the sale of the Newmont shares by the sale agent.

Delisting of Newcrest

Trading in Newcrest shares on the ASX, PNGX and TSX was suspended at the close of trading on 26 October 2023. Newcrest intends to apply for the termination of the official quotation of Newcrest shares on the ASX with effect from close of trading on 7 November 2023 (AEDT). Newcrest has applied for termination of the official quotation of Newcrest shares on PNGX and TSX with effect from close of trading on 7 November 2023 (AEDT) and 6 November 2023 (Eastern Time) respectively.

Authorised by the Newcrest Board

This information is available on our website at www.newcrest.com.

