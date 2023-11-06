

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kraft Heinz Co. announced the launch of Heinz Pickle Ketchup, a new condiment that combines the tangy and savory flavor of pickles with the taste of its ketchup.



Pickle Ketchup, which combines two HEINZ heritage products into one delicious condiment, will begin rolling out on shelves in the United States in early 2024.



At present, the product is available with select retailers in the United Kingdom and will roll out to additional markets later this year and early next.



The company noted that Pickle Ketchup marks the first HEINZ innovation to launch globally following the brand's unification under one global creative platform earlier this year.



For Kraft Heinz, pickles have played an intrinsic role in shaping the HEINZ history. Henry J. Heinz had earned the nickname 'Pickle King' for owning the largest pickle company in the United States in the early 1900s.



Kraft Heinz, citing Datassential Report, October 2023, noted that 73 percent of Americans reporting to enjoy the taste of pickles.



Katie Peterson, Director of HEINZ Innovation at Kraft Heinz, said, 'Increased desire for tasty, yet unexpected condiments has served as our innovation north star for the last several years. The current pickle craze in America mirrors the irrational love HEINZ fans have for the brand, so it only made sense for our newest ketchup to blend these two beloved tastes together.'



