'Listen to your patients for early identification of Peripheral Neuropathy' say leading Health Experts at P&G's KNOWTHESIGNS Scientific Forum

1 in 2 Diabetics and 1 in 10 Pre-diabetics estimated to suffer from PN

Vitamin B Deficiency affects quality of life of ~ 19% of all Diabetics

Unveil NEW NENOIN Study results on how B Vitamins improve sensory symptoms, motor function and motor strength in PN

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of World Diabetes Day 2023, P&G Health, brought together renowned health experts at the 'KNOWTHESIGNS Scientific Forum'. The signature event saw deliberations on the latest clinical guidance on diagnoses and treatment of Peripheral Neuropathy (PN) in Diabetes and Pre-Diabetes. NEW findings of the NENOIN Clinical Study were unveiled which concluded that treatment with a fixed dose combination of vitamin B1, B6, and B12 led to significant improvement in nerve function measured via ankle and knee reflexes, muscle strength, and sensory perception in toes and fingers of patients with PN.

With Diabetes Mellitus Type 2 being the leading cause of PN, its increasing prevalence is closely linked to the rise in the number of diabetics. Symptoms of PN include numbness, tingling, prickling, and burning sensations in hands and feet. B vitamin deficiency and polymedication are other high-risk factors along with diabetes, leading to peripheral nerve damage.

Aalok Agrawal, Senior Vice-President, P&G Health (AMA) said, "As a partner to International Diabetes Federation (IDF), P&G Health is committed to continued efforts to raise awareness on Diabetes and its associated complications including PN and Vitamin B Deficiency. Our 'KNOWTHESIGNS Scientific Forum saw a multidisciplinary panel of experts come together to share clinical recommendations on diagnoses and management of PN in Diabetes and Pre-diabetes, impact of Vitamin B Deficiency and role of B vitamins in supporting healthy nerve functions".

Expert Speak:

-Prof. Rayaz. A. Malik (Assistant Dean for Clinical Research, Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar) stated, "Early diagnosis of DPN allows for timely risk factor reduction and improvement of this most common disabling complication of diabetes. Primary care physicians play a pivotal role in recognizing DPN. Asking the right questions and undertaking simple diagnostic testing can have a major positive impact on the lives of patients by enabling pain relief and prevention of foot ulceration and amputation".

-According to Dr. Rizaldy Pinzon (Neurologist at Neurology Department, Bethesda Hospital, Yogyakarta - Indonesia), "Timely intervention can enhance sensory perception, alleviate painful symptoms, and prevent complications such as infections, ulcers and eventually diabetic foot amputation. It is important for primary care physicians to remain vigilant and promptly treat any alterations in the patient's lower extremities, including numbness, paresthesia, or neuropathic pain."

-Speaking about the role of Pharmacists, Dr. Kenny P Merin (Pharmacist, & Assistant Vice President, Academics & Research of Lyceum of the Philippines University Davao), "Pharmacists are an integral part of the healthcare team and can provide valuable support to patients with PN, yet often we are underutilized. Pharmacists are often the first point of contact and can drive early condition awareness, guide on lifestyle modifications, and help optimize medication regimens. Pharmacists can also recommend over-the-counter treatments (e.g., therapeutic dose of Neurotropic B vitamins) for PN symptom relief."

-Dr. Vaishali Deshmukh (Consultant & Head Endocrinology Department at DMH Pune India) commented, " India has become the diabetes capital of the world. With 74.2 million people living with diabetes and alarming prevalence of pre-diabetes in India, half of these individuals are at risk of developing DPN. Collaborative efforts between healthcare professionals, patient education, and early referral to specialists are essential to improve management of DPN in India."

-Dr Ankia Coetzee (Consultant endocrinologist, past president of SEMDSA South Africa) shared, " It is crucial for healthcare providers to receive ongoing education and training on DPN diagnosis, and treatment options. Patients should be educated about the importance of regular foot and DPN examinations, glycemic control, and adherence to prescribed medications. By addressing these challenges through holistic education like P&G Health WDD campaign and collaborative care, we can enhance the management and outcomes of individuals with DPN in South Africa."

-Dr Inna Eiberger, Global Medical Director, P&G Health Nerve Care shared, "PN is associated with poor functional mobility and compromised motor symptoms, in addition to sensory symptoms. These symptoms significantly worsen the quality of life of patients. The New NENOIN study concluded that the synergistic combination of vitamins B1, B6, and B12 can not only relieve symptoms but also significantly improve nerve function in patients with PN".

