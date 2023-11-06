London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2023) - In less than a month, Reuters Events: The Future of Insurance Europe 2023 (28-29 November) will bring insurance leaders together in Amsterdam, with CEOs, Chief Strategy, Digital, Innovation, Claims and Customer Officers and Heads of Departments all scheduled to attend. This year will see 350+ attendees and truly marks the must-attend thought-leadership focused event for the European insurance industry.

We have 65+ incredible speakers from Allianz, AXA, Gjensidige, Zurich, Munich Re, RSA, Marsh, NN International, Tryg, Generali, ERGO Group AG, UNIQA, If Insurance, WTW and more lined up over the two-days. Here's a sample of sessions you can expect to attend, broken down into what your peers have outlined as the critical themes defining insurance success.

Strategy-Centred:

Panel: Tackle Natural Catastrophes to Protect Society & Your Business ( Munich Re, RSA, WWF International )

) Case Study: Nurture a Future-Ready Workforce (Chief Claims Officer, Zurich)

Digitally-Optimised:

Interactive Workshop: Unlocking the Potential of Generative AI/GPT Investment in the Insurance Industry ( IBM & Allianz )

) Panel: Increase Pace of Transformation to Compete with Naturally Agile Insurtechs (AG2R La Mondiale, AXA XL, ERGO Group AG)

Customer-Focused:

Case Study: Break the Cycle: Revolutionise Your Value Proposition ( Head of London Innovation Lab , Dai-ichi Life Insurance )

, ) Case Study: Embrace Embedded Insurance to Benefit from Customer Evolution (Chief Innovation Officer, Covea Affinity)

Future-First:

Presentation: Step One on the Path to Efficiency: Automated Underwriting ( Chief Corporate Business Officer, UNIQA Insurance Group AG )

) Panel: Five Centuries of Insurance Behind Us, Infinity Left to Go - What's Next? (Lloyds Europe, Generali, Swiss Life)

