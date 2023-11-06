

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J), an engineering and construction company, announced on Monday that it has secured a new two-year Project Management Resources or PMR framework contract with UK's EDF nuclear generation, affiliated to French electric utility company EDF Group SA.



EDF nuclear generation, a licensee of eight nuclear power stations in the UK, estimates the contract value at more than $53 million. The contract commences on January 1, 2024.



As per the company, the new framework was contracted in recognition of its performance over previous years.



Under an existing PMR framework, the company supports operations at four Advanced Gas-cooled Reactor stations and now in its nineth year, it has supported work for more than 200 project management, project engineering specialists and site team supervisors.



On Friday, Jacob shares closed at $133.97, up 0.05% on the New York Stock Exchange.



