

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The U.S. dollar fell to nearly a 2-month low of 1.0756 against the euro, more than a 1-1/2-month low of 1.2424 against the pound and nearly a 2-week low of 0.8954 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 1.0722, 1.2365 and 0.8998, respectively.



The greenback edged down to 149.38 against the yen, from an early high of 149.74.



Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the greenback dropped to more than a 2-month low of 0.6524 and nearly a 3-week low of 1.3629 from early lows of 0.6504 and 1.3667, respectively.



The greenback edged down to 0.6002 against the NZ dollar, from an early high of 0.5984. On Friday, the greenback reached more than a 3-week high of 0.6003.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.08 against the euro, 1.25 against the pound, 0.87 against the franc, 147.00 against the yen, 0.66 against the aussie, 1.34 against the loonie and 0.61 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken