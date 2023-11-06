Expertise in systems and applications, research and devices to yield innovative, high-performance GaN-based notebook and data centre power products

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), the fabless, clean-tech semiconductor company that develops a range of energy-efficient GaN-based power devices to make greener electronics possible, has signed a tripartite agreement with Chicony Power Technology Co., Ltd (TWSE: 6412) of Taiwan and Cambridge University Technical Services (CUTS), UK, to conceive and develop advanced, efficient, high power-density adapters and data centre power products using GaN. Chicony Power is a well-established total solution provider of power electronics systems focusing on power supplies and adapters for various applications, including notebooks, desktop computers, gaming devices, and server/cloud solutions. Prof. Florin Udrea, the head of the High Voltage Microelectronics and Sensor (HVMS) group at Cambridge University will act as the lead consultant on behalf of CUTS. The HVMS group at Cambridge University has a history of 25 years in power device design, TCAD simulations and characterisation of power devices. The three parties will collaborate around a technical project entitled 'Innovative low power and high power SMPS (switch mode power supplies) with advanced GaN solutions'.

CGD has historic and ongoing links with Cambridge University via CEO, Giorgia Longobardi, and CTO, Florin Udrea who also still leads the HVMS group. Chicony Power is a world leader in switch mode power supplies at the edge of technologic innovation, and the HVMS group at Cambridge University is renowned for their research and innovation in power semiconductor devices so this collaboration represents the creation of a significant GaN eco-system consisting of expertise in systems and applications, research and devices. The project is expected to deliver SMPS prototypes for highly efficient, high-density adapters for notebooks where Chicony Power is the market leader and Titanium+ efficiency High Power Density (> 100W/inch3) CRPS and OCP power shelf (3kW 6kW) power supply unit for data centres and AI server applications.

Giorgia Longobardi chief Executive officer, CGD "Chicony Power is one of the leading SMPS manufacturers in the world, so this agreement represents an incredible milestone in CGD's journey to deliver an efficient power device technology both to our customers and to society in general. The combined strengths of our businesses together with the world-renowned HVMS group at Cambridge University will accelerate the development and adoption of high energy-density power solutions in wide ranging applications."

Peter tseng PresidenT, Chicony POwer Technology "Chicony Power intends to collaborate with CGD and HVMS because of their significant expertise in GaN. CGD has already delivered its second series of ICeGaN HEMT devices which offer top-notch performance in terms of ruggedness and ease-of-use. And because of its roots and still strong links with Cambridge University, CGD can call upon 25 years of academic experience more than many other established GaN companies."

Recently, CGD launched the second series of its ICeGaN 650 V gallium nitride HEMT family. H2 Series ICeGaN HEMTs employ CGD's smart gate interface that virtually eliminates typical e-mode GaN weaknesses, delivering significantly improved overvoltage robustness, higher noise-immune threshold, dV/dt suppression and ESD protection. Like previous-generation devices, the new 650 V H2 ICeGaN transistors are simple to drive using commercially available industry gate drivers. Finally, H2 ICeGaN HEMTs feature a QG that is 10x lower than silicon parts and a QOSS that is 5x less. This greatly reduces switching losses, with corresponding reductions in size and weight.

ENDS

About Cambridge GaN Devices

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD) designs, develops and commercialises GaN transistors and ICs enabling a radical step change in energy efficiency and compactness. Our mission is to bring innovation into everyday life by delivering effortless energy-efficientGaN solutions. CGD's ICeGaN technology is proven suitable for high volume production and the company is rapidly scaling up with manufacturing and customer partnerships in place. A fabless enterprise, CGD was spun out from Cambridge University, and its founders, CEO Dr Giorgia Longobardi and CTO Professor Florin Udrea, still retain strong links with the world-renowned High Voltage Microelectronics and Sensors group (HVMS) at the University. CGD's ICeGaN HEMT technology is protected by a strong and constantly-growing IP portfolio which is a result of the company's commitment to innovation. The technical and commercial expertise of the CGD team combined with an extensive track record in the power electronics market has been fundamental to the market acceptance of its proprietary technology.

About Chicony Power Technology Co., Ltd

Chicony Power Technology (Chicony Power) (TWSE: 6412) is recognized as one of the world's top power supply manufacturers in the industry. The company provides customers with one-stop power supply solutions for laptops, desktops, servers/cloud applications, smart home/AIoT products, satellite communication, and consumer products, etc. Chicony Power's 2022 revenue was around NT$41.1 billion, with revenue growing at 8.4% CAGR from 2009 to 2022, ahead of most of its Taiwanese industry peers, by organic growth. Chicony Power, with its leading strengths in energy management technologies, has been actively working on environmentally friendly products and solutions related to "Smart Living and Green Energy Saving", which integrate elements of social and environmental responsibility into product design planning. The company is also actively engaged in development of long-term collaborative relationships with supply chain members, hoping to jointly create the value of social responsibility in the supply chain.

About CUTS and HVMS Group at Cambridge University

Cambridge University Technical Services (CUTS) is a subsidiary of Cambridge Enterprise which in turn is wholly owned by Cambridge University. High Voltage Microelectronics and Sensors group is dedicated to power devices and sensors. It consists of 10-20 members including PhD students, postdocs and fellows. It has released over 600 journal and international conference papers over past 10 years (IEEE, IEE, Phys. Rev, JAP, APL, ISPSD, IEDM) and has actively been involved in many collaborations with the power electronics industry.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231106001092/en/

Contacts:

Andrea Bricconi, Chief Commercial Officer, CGD +49 1732410796

andrea.bricconi@camgandevices.com



Pearl Lin, Investor Relations Officer of Chicony Power Technology 886266260678

pearl_lin@chiconypower.com



Worldwide Agency: Nick Foot, BWW Communications +44-7808-362251

nick.foot@bwwcomms.com