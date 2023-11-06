Novogene AMEA adopts Olink® Explore HT platform

SINGAPORE, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novogene Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa (AMEA), a leading provider of genomic services and solutions is pleased to announce the adoption of the Olink® Explore HT platform.

The addition of Olink Explore HT enhances Novogene AMEA's capabilities and quality of multi-omics research services, providing customers with advanced next-generation proteomics technology to support their ground-breaking research.

Olink Explore HT represents the state of the art in next generation proteomics, allowing scientists to accurately measure over 5,300 proteins using only 2µl of sample with a completely reimagined and streamlined workflow, including a highly automated data analysis platform. It delivers over 80% more unique protein assays than the previous generation product with 4X sample throughput and 7X data output than the other Explore assays. Olink Explore has been used in some of the most ambitious proteomics studies, including the UK Biobank Pharma Proteomics Project (>50K participants) and other population proteomics studies.

"The addition of the Olink Explore platform to the Novogene portfolio marks our commitment to delivering the latest multi-omics solutions to the scientific community in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa region. By seamlessly integrating Olink's proteomics technology with our existing capabilities in genomics, transcriptomics, metagenomics and epigenomics, we hope to help researchers unlock a new layer of actionable data. This initiative will elevate our ability to provide extraordinary insights into disease biology, paving the way for more impactful discoveries." said Justin Lee, Vice President of Novogene AMEA.

"We are immensely pleased to see Olink Explore HT being utilised by Novogene, a leading multiomic service provider, to provide their customers with innovative research services. With the addition of Olink technology, Novogene will be even better positioned to support research across a broad spectrum of therapeutic research fields, helping to improve our understanding of the development, progression, and outcome of disease." said Andrea Ballagi, MD, PhD, Vice President Sales and Marketing Asia and Pacific Region, Olink Proteomics.

About Novogene

Novogene is a pioneer in applying cutting-edge molecular biology technology and high-performance computing to research in the fields of life science and human health.

With one of the largest sequencing capacities in the world, we utilise our deep scientific knowledge, first-class customer service and unsurpassed data quality to help clients realise their research goals in the rapidly evolving world of genomics. Novogene is committed to become your trusted genomics partner.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/novogene-amea-adopts-olink-explore-ht-platform-301976732.html