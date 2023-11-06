Anzeige
Montag, 06.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Dow Jones News
06.11.2023 | 11:16
Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USAL LN) 
Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
06-Nov-2023 / 10:45 CET/CEST 
FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist 
DEALING DATE: 03-Nov-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 384.3155 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2685948 
CODE: USAL LN 
ISIN: FR0010296061 
