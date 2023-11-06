Cenergy Power Awarded Illinois Shines Community-Driven Community Solar Project

ALISO VIEJO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2023 / Cenergy Power, a leading community solar provider, announced today that it has received a Community-Driven Community Solar (CDCS) Award from the Illinois Shines Program for its 5 MWac solar project in Madison County, Illinois.

CDCS projects are awarded based on their commitment to provide direct and tangible benefits to the communities in which they operate, and only four other projects were selected as CDCS projects in the Ameren Illinois utility region in 2023. To ensure such local benefits are achieved by its community solar project, Cenergy is partnering with Edwardsville Community Foundation (ECF), a charitable trust that receives, manages, and distributes tax-deductible charitable contributions for the benefit of the greater Edwardsville area communities and its residents.

As part of this partnership, Cenergy Power will make direct donations of at least $400,000 to ECF and $60,000 to Madison County to benefit their local communities. In addition, Cenergy and ECP will coordinate on awareness campaigns of the 20% or more power bill savings for local subscribers of the clean energy generated by the project.

Caryn Mefford, ECF Chair, stated, "Edwardsville Community Foundation (ECF) is excited to work with Cenergy on the Community Driven Community Solar (CDCS) project located in Madison County. The CDCS project along with the economic and strategic benefits the project provides, matches ECF's mission to continue to provide economic and job training benefits from a growing and thriving renewable energy industry in Illinois."

Cenergy Power

Grounded by a deep sense of community, Cenergy Power's mission is to spread the economic and sustainability benefits of reliable clean energy projects to local stakeholders.

Edwardsville Community Foundation

The Edwardsville Community Foundation is a charitable organization that serves local communities of Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Hamel, Moro, Dorsey, Worden and other surrounding areas.

Contact Information

Ann Pham

annpham@cenergypower.com

SOURCE: CENERGY POWER

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/799476/cenergy-power-awarded-illinois-shines-community-driven-community-solar-project