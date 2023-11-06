Anzeige
Montag, 06.11.2023
Rohstoff-Geheimtipp: Lithium aus Europa
PR Newswire
06.11.2023 | 12:06
ACCLAIMED TROPICAL IMPRESSIONIST AMANDA JOHNSON TO LIVE STREAM FROM MADDA FELLA FLAGSHIP STORE IN KEY WEST

Popular Florida Keys artist will Live Stream painting custom artwork from iconic Key West location.

KEY WEST, Fla., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madda Fella, a tropical online clothing retailer with their flagship store in Key West announces that renowned tropical impressionist Amanda Johnson will be painting a custom 40" x 60" oil-on-canvas featuring migrating sea turtles outside of the Madda Fella's store at Zero Duval Street on November 8th, 10th, and 12th, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Amanda Johnson in front of the turtle painting she plans to finish in front of a live audience, and live streaming at Zero Duval on race days.

A live stream of this event will be available for anyone worldwide to view at www.maddafella.com.

This event aligns with the excitement of the Key West Power Boat World Championships which take place November 5 - 12, 2023 in the same location.

Amanda Johnson is known for her oil paintings that use vivid colors and her distinctive style of tropical impressionism. Her art is inspired by the Key West landscapes and seascapes, and is characterized by rich texture and profound depth.

"Art goes beyond boundaries, serving as a universal language" said Amanda Johnson, "I'm thrilled to paint this custom piece depicting the migration journey of our local sea turtles."

"Amanda's exceptional talent beautifully captures the essence of our islands and the stunning waters that surround them." said Mike Louden from Madda Fella. "We're thrilled to collaborate with her on this extraordinary event."

For more information on Madda Fella visit,https://www.maddafella.com.

About Amanda Johnson
An alumna of The Art Institute of Chicago, Amanda Johnson's artistic journey has traversed some of the world's most iconic cities, including New York City, Paris, Prague, and India. For the past decade, Amanda Johnson has been a resident of Key West, finding inspiration in its tropical allure while generously sharing her passion for art with the community. For more information on Amanda Johnson visit www.amandajohnsonfineart.com

About Madda Fella,
Madda Fella is an exclusive, tropical men clothing company with their signature store at the base of Duval Street and Sunset Pier in Key West. Madda Fella captures the island life, and lifestyle in their products. https://www.maddafella.com

Madda Fella logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2266716/Unknown_1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1901089/MaddaFella_Logo_Color_KW_No_Distress_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/acclaimed-tropical-impressionist-amanda-johnson-to-live-stream-from-madda-fella-flagship-store-in-key-west-301977935.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
